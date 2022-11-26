Nebraska's Venture Parks plan December events for visitors

A variety of fun, educational events are scheduled for all ages throughout December in Nebraska’s Venture Parks.

Kelly Ekue, an outdoor education specialist at Schramm Education Center, said most people think about visiting only in the summer and fall, when the weather is nicer.

“But the parks are open year-round with lots of exciting things happening, even on the colder days,” she said. “I think it’s great to be out at the parks.”

Venture Parks, Nebraska’s four state parks and recreation areas along the Platte River — Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Platte River State Park, Schramm Park State Recreation Area and Louisville State Recreation Area — are where unique experiences and enhanced camping opportunities have been created in response to demand.

Park entry permits are required on vehicles entering the state parks and recreation areas. Permits can be obtained at park entrances or at outdoornebraska.gov.

Schramm Education Center

Christmas Bird Count for Kids: Get the family outdoors and help contribute to science by participating in the Christmas Bird Count for Kids from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 29. Naturalists will lead bird hikes down to the Platte River, in the forest, and conduct an indoor feeder watch, so you can choose your own adventure. Kids can make bird crafts and help tally the results so they can be shared with Audubon’s annual Christmas Bird Count Project.

Naturalist Program: Observe an animal feeding, and learn how animals are cared for and about some of their unique adaptations. This daily program starts at 10:30 a.m. and is free with paid admission to the center.

Winter Break Days: On Dec. 30, Jan. 2 and 3, the schedule will be: story time, 10 a.m.; animal feeding, 10:30 a.m.; phenology and nature journaling, 11 a.m.; meet a reptile, noon; animal tracks with a winter hike, 1 p.m.

Mahoney State Park

Classic Christmas: Take part in this classic Christmas tradition at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge, and enjoy holiday crafts and cookie decorating. Santa will visit, too. See more details in the calendar event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.

Naturalist Programs: At 10 a.m. Dec. 22 and 3 p.m. Dec. 29, meet park naturalists in the lobby of Peter Kiewit Lodge to learn about animal tracks and the signs critters leave behind, then go on a winter hike to locate tracks around the park. At 11 a.m. Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, visit with a naturalist at the Activity Center to learn beginning birding skills and how you can observe them, even when it is cold outside.

Platte River State Park

Nature Center: It’s open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. The center is located below Mallet Lodge near the Wooden Tower and features live reptiles and amphibians. There are hands-on activities to explore and naturalists who are excited to share their knowledge of the outdoors with guests.

Archery on Fire: Test your skills in archery and primitive shooting at the Roger G. Sykes Outdoor Heritage Complex from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3. There also will be a naturalist tent with many nature activities to explore.

Yule Log: Participate in a Yule Log Quest at this event from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Walter Scott Lodge. Other activities include making pinecone bird feeders, roasting marshmallows, kindling hunt, hayrack ride and bonfire. Register a Yule Log Quest team by calling 402-234-2217.

Other Events

Wise and Wild: This free program, on Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m., is designed for seniors who love the outdoors and want to enjoy time in the parks. The weekly themes and sites are:

Dec. 1: Edible Campfires, Mahoney SP, Owen Marina

Dec. 8: Mammals and More, Platte River SP, Mallet Lodge

Dec. 15: Phenology, Schramm Education Center, classroom

Dec. 22: All About Owls, Schramm Education Center, classroom

First Day Hikes: State parks across the nation plan First Day Hikes every New Year’s Day. These free, guided hikes are a great way to spend time outdoors in the winter with friends and family. Venture Parks have scheduled the following First Day Hikes: Platte River State Park, 9 a.m.; Schramm Education Center, 10:30 a.m.; Mahoney State Park, 2:45 and 3:45 p.m.; and Louisville State Recreation Area, 3 p.m.