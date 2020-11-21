New book examines Husker game day traditions from tunnel walk to cheer squads

Debra Kleve White has come across all kinds of Husker yearbooks since she graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1980.
But for some reason, the 1930s edition she spotted in an antique store on O Street in Lincoln years ago caught her eye.
White was a member of the UNL yell squad for three years, and she wondered what the cheerleaders looked like back then.
“When I opened the page, it was an all-male squad," she said. “I thought, ‘How could I have been a part of that organization and not know it was all-male at one time? I would like to know more about the history."
And that, she said, is how her book, “The Spirit of Nebraska," was born. It’s a history of Husker game day traditions such as the tunnel walk, mascots and cheer squads. Former football coach Tom Osborne wrote the forward.
White, a former real estate agent who splits her time between Lincoln and Austin, Texas, loves doing research projects. Another one, which served as a prompt for "The Spirt of Nebraska," was compiling a list of UNL cheerleaders for a 100th anniversary celebration in 2003 of the first Husker yell squad.
“It took 15 years to research all the information and five years to write the book," she said. “It’s pretty comprehensive. To ensure accuracy, and document everything it took a long time."
Along the way, White discovered:
» Nebraska had the first female cheerleaders of any college in 1917.
» The Huskers’ colors weren’t always crimson and cream. The original color was going to be old gold and the nickname the Knights. That quickly changed when the Huskers went to play Iowa, and found the Hawkeyes already decked out in that color.
» Louise Pound is the only woman to be named a member of the athletic department’s Men's N Club after lettering for the men’s tennis team. In fact, in 1890 she played No. 1 singles and was vice president of the UNL Tennis Association. She became a super fan after graduating and played a part in helping to get the three women on the yell squad in 1917.
» White found the words to several NU fight songs used before "Dear Old Nebraska U" became the standard. In the 1920s, “The Cornhusker (Come a Runnin’ Boys)" was a big favorite, composed by Robert W. Stevens, an instructor at the Conservatory of Music.
Come a runnin’ boys
Don’t you hear that noise like the thunder in the sky
How it rolls along in a good old song
From the sons of Nebraski.
Now it’s coming near with a rising cheer
That will sweep all foes away,
So with all our vim
We are bound to win and we’re going to win today.
“I actually found out quite a bit of information myself and my friends didn’t know," White said. “That really brought out why I felt this responsibility to write a book to share this information with Cornhusker fans."
The book has been a steady seller the past nine months, and NET will show a program based on the novel for the first time on Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. It will run every night the following week.
“They had not done a story on gameday traditions: the band, the yell squad, the scarlets and the mascots," White said. “If you are a fan, it gets your blood flowing and tingling just listening to the program."
Although it took years, White loved doing the research and writing the book and invites readers to reach out to her at spiritofnebraska.com.
“I would call people and tell them what I was doing," she said. “The men of the 1930s and the women and men of the 1940s — they just had so many fun stories. That was a real fun part of it all."
