Rainwood Road entrance among four to be closed at Cunningham Lake

When Cunningham Lake park reopens this summer, it will have four entrances, down from the original eight.

Brook Bench, executive director of the Lake Cunningham Development Trust, said the reduction in entrances will make it easier to maintain the park and provide security. Each entrance and parking lot will have surveillance cameras, for example.

The reduction in entrances also allows for something that Omaha philanthropist and Cunningham Lake property owner Walter Scott had previously sought: closure of the Rainwood Road park entrance nearest his home.

Years ago, Scott offered to fund a trail around the lake in exchange for closure of that entrance. In meetings with the city, the public voted down that agreement.

Scott could not be reached for comment.

Bench said he was not at liberty to say whether Scott donated to this effort. But he said the closure of the entrance had nothing to do with donations.

“I don’t want people to think that,” he said. “There were many reasons to close it; it was a very secluded, isolated area. It was one of our most challenging entrances.”

Problems at that entrance have included illegal dumping and other illegal activities, Bench said.