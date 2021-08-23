Staffing shortage temporarily closes buildings at North Platte Buffalo Bill ranch

LINCOLN — All of the buildings at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park in North Platte are temporarily closed because of a staffing shortage, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The grounds of the historical park and adjacent state recreation area will remain open, Game and Parks said Monday in a press release.

"As schools return to session and park staffing levels become more limited, park managers must make adjustments to hours of operation and services as needed," the release said. "The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission encourages its patrons to call ahead before visiting a park to check on activity times and availability to ensure a great park experience."

For more information about the park, go to outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillranch.