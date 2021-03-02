Summer concert series shifts to Zorinsky Lake in 2021

Construction on Omaha's riverfront has led organizers to shift an outdoor concert series to Zorinsky Lake for 2021.
Bridge Beats, a summertime concert series held on the Nebraska side of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, will be replaced this year by Live on the Lake. The concerts will be July 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Zorinsky, 156th and F Streets.
Food from food trucks will be available at the concerts, according to the
Omaha Parks, Recreation and Public Property Department.
A list of bands that will be performing will be released soon.
The concert series wasn't held in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Our best staff photos of February 2021
Kearney's Richard Harbols dives in the boys Nebraska state dive competition on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Katerina Hoffman competes in the NSAA state diving championship on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's Jonathan Brouillette is reflected in the swimming pool as he competes in the NSAA boys state diving championship on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
An ice jam forms on the Platte River west of the Highway 77 bridge near Fremont on Monday. Observers in eastern Nebraska will be looking out for signs of flooding as the weather warms up. “We’re just waiting to see how the snow will melt over the next couple of days,” said hydrologist David Pearson of the National Weather Service office in Valley. “We’ll be watching closely.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Adam Kruse, left, and Gothenberg's Abe Mendez, right, wrestle during a Class B 138 pound match.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Joel Adams celebrates after defeating North Platte's Darian Diaz during the Class A 138 pound championship match.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
A few snowflakes fell in Omaha on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Greg McDermott congratulates Denzel Mahoney on a made 3-pointer against Villanova.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's John Weed, facing, and Millard South's Antrell Taylor compete in the first round of the 160 pound, Class A state wrestling tournament in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Frost collects on a sheet of ice in a parking lot in South Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha set a record low on Tuesday, dipping to 23 degrees below zero.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
PJ Smith, an administrator at Grand Island Northwest, helps set up mats on Tuesday for the state wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center. The tournament starts today and runs through Saturday. Read more in Sports.
CHRIS MACHIAN photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
Dr. Michael Howard listens to the heart of Bella, a Boston terrier puppy at Best Care Pet Hospital In Omaha on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Bella was anesthetized before power was cut to the south Omaha neighborhood where they are located because of extreme temperatures in the region. Omaha's low Dr. Howard was prepping to spay Bella by window light before the power did come back on. They had performed one surgery with no power already that morning.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Neymar walks around in a sweater after a power outage at Best Care Pet Hospital at 3030 L Street on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Extreme temperatures forces rolling blackouts in the area.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunlight filters through the steam as cars head east on Leavenworth Street towards 16th Street as the low in the area was close to 20 degrees below zero on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Steam rises out of the Missouri River around the Interstate 480 bridge as viewed from Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park in Council Bluffs early Tuesday, Feb. 16. Lows in the Omaha metro area were around 23 degrees below zero. The steam caused icy roads and the temporary closure of the bridge.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Owner Gary Wrenn moves catfish filets from the cornmeal dredge to the fryers at Cajun Kitchen on 30th and Maple Streets in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firefighters work to put out a fire in an apartment building at 10th and William Street in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Matt Miller (27) moves behind the net, near Colorado College's Matthew Gleason (15), Brian Hawkinson (29) and Matt Vernon (30) in the Colorado College vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. The Mavericks won the game 7-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Erin Gramke gives Sigurd Sorenson his second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the VA Medical Center in Omaha on Thursday. Sorenson, 84, served in the Army.
CHRIS MACHIAN photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rev. Ralph Lassiter sits inside Kohl's Pharmacy during the observation period after his second COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. Rev. Lassiter wants to set a good example for his community by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and stressing its' safety.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Bellevue West bench celebrates a three-pointer in the Waukee vs. Bellevue West boys basketball game on Tuesday. Bellevue West won the game 74-60.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hand-painted bonbons for a Valentine's Day special are flavored with, from left, raspberry, passion fruit, vanilla bean salted caramel and milk chocolate, from Sugar Makery BitterSweet in Council Bluffs.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Gibson Les Paul is one of more than 70 guitars in the exhibit.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A crane lifts a small plane that had its landing gear collapse while landing at Eppley Airfield on Friday. Two people were on board the plane; neither was injured.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Damien Jefferson is called for a foul against Georgetown's Jamorko Pickett at CHI HealthCenter on Wednesday, February 03, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Avante Dickerson talks to members of the media after he announced he was signing to play football at the University of Oregon at Omaha Westside High School on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rime ice forms on the trees at the Chalco Hills Recreation Area on Tuesday, February 02, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Two people jog around Prairie Queen Recreation Area as a freezing fog covers the region on Tuesday, February 02, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Frost hangs onto a fence in Omaha on Tuesday, February 02, 2021.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Inspired Living
Inspired Living Omaha spotlights home, design, fashion, food, entertaining, design, travel + more.