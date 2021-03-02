 Skip to main content
Summer concert series shifts to Zorinsky Lake in 2021
Summer concert series shifts to Zorinsky Lake in 2021

  • Updated
Construction on Omaha's riverfront has led organizers to shift an outdoor concert series to Zorinsky Lake for 2021.

Bridge Beats, a summertime concert series held on the Nebraska side of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, will be replaced this year by Live on the Lake. The concerts will be July 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Zorinsky, 156th and F Streets.

Food from food trucks will be available at the concerts, according to the Omaha Parks, Recreation and Public Property Department. 

A list of bands that will be performing will be released soon.

The concert series wasn't held in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

