Winners of Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards announced
SHORT TAKES

Winners of Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards announced

Claire, an elephant at Omaha's zoo, is pregnant and due in 2022

The votes are in for the Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards, recognizing the best tourism businesses in Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie Counties.

The awards are presented in partnership with the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau, Sarpy County Tourism, and Visit Omaha to honor the more than 18,000 local residents who work in the tourism industry.

The public nominated their favorites, and more than 6,000 votes were cast across the three counties. Here are the winners in four categories.

Douglas County

Best Attraction

1. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium

2. Hot Shops Art Center

Honorable mention: Lauritzen Gardens, the Old Market, the General Crook House Museum, Omaha Performing Arts

Best Hotel

1. Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District

2. Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel

Honorable mention: Magnolia Hotel Omaha, Embassy Suites by Hilton Omaha Downtown/Old Market, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Omaha Northwest, and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Omaha West

Best Restaurant

1. Pitch Pizzeria

2. V. Mertz

Honorable mention: Spaghetti Works, Trini’s Mexican Restaurant, Curry in a Hurry

Best Retail Business

1. Made in Omaha

2. The Next Chapter

Honorable mention: Nouvelle Eve, Niche, Hearthside Candles & Curios, The Chute

Pottawattamie County

Best Attraction

1. Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard

2. Tie. Union Pacific Railroad Museum, Wabash Trace Nature Trail

Honorable mention: Historic General Dodge House, Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, Joe’s Indoor Karting

Best Hotel

1. Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites @ Ameristar

2. Ameristar Casino Hotel

Honorable mention: SpringHill Suites by Marriott, BridgePointe Inn & Suites, Microtel Inn & Suites

Best Restaurant

1. Pizza King

2. Barley’s Bar & Grill

Honorable mention: 712 eat + drink, Lincoln’s Pub,  Em & Liv’s Hard Bean Coffee

Best Retail Business

1. Anytime Tees

2. Rustic Cuts Butcher Shop

Honorable mention: Dusted Charm, Bass Pro Shops, Olive Branch

Sarpy County

Best Attraction

1. Vala’s Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard

2. Omaha Storm Chasers

Honorable mention: Fontenelle Forest, Union Omaha, Papio Fun Park, TreeRush Adventures 

Best Hotel

1. Embassy Suites by Hilton La Vista

2. Courtyard by Marriott Bellevue

Honorable mention: Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Papillion, Courtyard by Marriott La Vista, SureStay Plus Hotel Omaha South

Best Restaurant

1. Stella’s Bar & Grill

2. Copps Pizza Company

Honorable mention: Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen, Umami Asian Cuisine, Miyake Sushi, Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

Best Retail Business

1. Nebraska Crossing

2. Shadow Lake Towne Center

Honorable mention: Diana’s Papillion Tea Shop, Kajoma’s Fashion Boutique, 402 VINYL

New lodge opens at Carol Joy Holling Camp

Dillons

Sid Dillon cut the ribbon to officially open the Hazel Dillon Lodge surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Carol Joy Holling Camp near Ashland. The lodge is named in honor of Sid's wife, who died in 2018.

Surrounded by his family, Sid Dillon cut the ribbon to officially open the Hazel Dillon Lodge at Carol Joy Holling Camp near Ashland.

The 12,000-square foot, $3.2 million lodge will house first through sixth grade campers each summer. From August through May, the Dillon Lodge will be used for events, meetings, conferences and retreats. Capacity is 150, and the lodge complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The building is named in honor of Hazel Dillon, Sid's wife, who died in 2018. Hazel was known for her hospitality and love of children.

Scotts Bluff National Monument to open renovated Visitor Center

scottsbluff2.jpg
The Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitor Center has a new lobby, new restrooms and a new theater.

The public is invited as Scotts Bluff National Monument holds a ribbon-cutting Friday, May 14, at 11 a.m. to celebrate the reopening of the renovated and expanded Visitor Center.

The Visitor Center was constructed in stages, with the first section built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1935. The historic building opened to the public on July 16, 1936. Over the years, several additions have been made, with the most recent addition and renovation starting in January 2019.

Renovations include a new lobby, new restrooms, a new multipurpose theater room and new interpretive exhibits.

scottsbluff.jpg
A visitor interacts with a newly installed tactile exhibit about the western fur trade in the Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitor Center.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

