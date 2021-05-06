Winners of Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards announced

The votes are in for the Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards, recognizing the best tourism businesses in Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie Counties.
The awards are presented in partnership with the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau, Sarpy County Tourism, and Visit Omaha to honor the more than 18,000 local residents who work in the tourism industry.
The public nominated their favorites, and more than 6,000 votes were cast across the three counties. Here are the winners in four categories.
Douglas County
Best Attraction
1. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium
2. Hot Shops Art Center
Honorable mention: Lauritzen Gardens, the Old Market, the General Crook House Museum, Omaha Performing Arts
Best Hotel
1. Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District
2. Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel
Honorable mention: Magnolia Hotel Omaha, Embassy Suites by Hilton Omaha Downtown/Old Market, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Omaha Northwest, and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Omaha West
Best Restaurant
1. Pitch Pizzeria
2. V. Mertz
Honorable mention: Spaghetti Works, Trini’s Mexican Restaurant, Curry in a Hurry
Best Retail Business
1. Made in Omaha
2. The Next Chapter
Honorable mention: Nouvelle Eve, Niche, Hearthside Candles & Curios, The Chute
Pottawattamie County
Best Attraction
1. Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard
2. Tie. Union Pacific Railroad Museum, Wabash Trace Nature Trail
Honorable mention: Historic General Dodge House, Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, Joe’s Indoor Karting
Best Hotel
1. Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites @ Ameristar
2. Ameristar Casino Hotel
Honorable mention: SpringHill Suites by Marriott, BridgePointe Inn & Suites, Microtel Inn & Suites
Best Restaurant
1. Pizza King
2. Barley’s Bar & Grill
Honorable mention: 712 eat + drink, Lincoln’s Pub, Em & Liv’s Hard Bean Coffee
Best Retail Business
1. Anytime Tees
2. Rustic Cuts Butcher Shop
Honorable mention: Dusted Charm, Bass Pro Shops, Olive Branch
Sarpy County
Best Attraction
1. Vala’s Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard
2. Omaha Storm Chasers
Honorable mention: Fontenelle Forest, Union Omaha, Papio Fun Park, TreeRush Adventures
Best Hotel
1. Embassy Suites by Hilton La Vista
2. Courtyard by Marriott Bellevue
Honorable mention: Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Papillion, Courtyard by Marriott La Vista, SureStay Plus Hotel Omaha South
Best Restaurant
1. Stella’s Bar & Grill
2. Copps Pizza Company
Honorable mention: Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen, Umami Asian Cuisine, Miyake Sushi, Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews
Best Retail Business
1. Nebraska Crossing
2. Shadow Lake Towne Center
Honorable mention: Diana’s Papillion Tea Shop, Kajoma’s Fashion Boutique, 402 VINYL
New lodge opens at Carol Joy Holling Camp
Surrounded by his family, Sid Dillon cut the ribbon to officially open the Hazel Dillon Lodge at Carol Joy Holling Camp near Ashland.
The 12,000-square foot, $3.2 million lodge will house first through sixth grade campers each summer. From August through May, the Dillon Lodge will be used for events, meetings, conferences and retreats. Capacity is 150, and the lodge complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The building is named in honor of Hazel Dillon, Sid's wife, who died in 2018. Hazel was known for her hospitality and love of children.
Scotts Bluff National Monument to open renovated Visitor Center
The public is invited as Scotts Bluff National Monument holds a ribbon-cutting Friday, May 14, at 11 a.m. to celebrate the reopening of the renovated and expanded Visitor Center.
The Visitor Center was constructed in stages, with the first section built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1935. The historic building opened to the public on July 16, 1936. Over the years, several additions have been made, with the most recent addition and renovation starting in January 2019.
Renovations include a new lobby, new restrooms, a new multipurpose theater room and new interpretive exhibits.
Top Nebraska tourist attractions
1. Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala
2. Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
3. Ponca State Park
4. Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area
5. Eugene T. Mahoney State Park
6. Fort Robinson State Park
7. Platte River State Park
8. Harlan County Lake
9. Pawnee State Recreation Area
10. Omaha Children's Museum
11. Calamus Reservoir State Recreation Area
12. Louisville State Recreation Area
13. Wagon Train State Recreation Area
14. Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area
15. Indian Cave State Park
16. Lauritzen Gardens and Kenefick Park
17. Lake Maloney State Recreation Area
