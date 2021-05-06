Winners of Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards announced

2. Copps Pizza Company

Honorable mention: Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen, Umami Asian Cuisine, Miyake Sushi, Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

Best Retail Business

1. Nebraska Crossing

2. Shadow Lake Towne Center

Honorable mention: Diana’s Papillion Tea Shop, Kajoma’s Fashion Boutique, 402 VINYL

New lodge opens at Carol Joy Holling Camp

Surrounded by his family, Sid Dillon cut the ribbon to officially open the Hazel Dillon Lodge at Carol Joy Holling Camp near Ashland.

The 12,000-square foot, $3.2 million lodge will house first through sixth grade campers each summer. From August through May, the Dillon Lodge will be used for events, meetings, conferences and retreats. Capacity is 150, and the lodge complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The building is named in honor of Hazel Dillon, Sid's wife, who died in 2018. Hazel was known for her hospitality and love of children.

Scotts Bluff National Monument to open renovated Visitor Center