Resolve to join a reading challenge in 2023

A recent study by Yale University found that people who read books live longer than people who don’t. What’s more, “that extended lifespan applied to all reading participants, regardless of gender, wealth, education or health.” If improving the quality and length of your life is one of your resolutions for the New Year, a reading challenge might be right up your alley!

Laura Marlane

Laura Marlane is the executive director of the Omaha Public Library.

It seems like there is a different reading challenge — catering to every imaginable interest — nearly everywhere you turn. Book Riot’s 2023 Read Harder Challenge invites ambitious readers to explore settings, characters, formats, genres and perspectives outside of their norms. Armchair travelers may gravitate toward the Book Voyage: Read Around the World Challenge, where readers visit a different region of the globe each month to learn about a foreign landscape or culture. For those looking to expand their reading within a favored genre, other options — such as the 2023 Medical Examiner Mystery Reading Challenge or the Craving For Cozies Challenge — abound.

The reading challenge I’m personally looking forward to the most is Omaha Public Library’s 2023 Reading Challenge! Our talented staff have created a new slate of monthly challenges to help you expand your reading horizons and get out of your literary comfort zone. Book selections range from the humorous to the historical, and cover unique-yet-universal topics such as food, friendship, plants, music and more. Dive into LGBTQIA+ history, expand your understanding of mental health, learn more about a famous person you thought you knew, or choose something by a Black or Latinx writer you may not have otherwise considered.

These challenges also invite you to explore other Omaha Public Library staff picks, such as those recommended on The Book Drop podcast, or featured on previous year’s Top Shelf lists.

Embark on your reading journey by picking up a Reading Challenge notebook at your local branch, or visiting omahalibrary.org/reading-challenge to learn more. Find suggested reads for each challenge in the notebook and online, or ask staff at your neighborhood branch for ideas. For even more recommendations, request a custom reading list tailored to your interests at omahalibrary.org/find-your-next-read. Track your reading progress and submit your log sheet once complete to be entered into a prize drawing. Those who complete the challenge and submit an entry will get a bookish pin just for participating.

Connect with other readers and share what you’re reading by tagging @omahalibrary on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok or Instagram.

Above all, remember — no matter how ambitiously (or not) you approach your reading in 2023, the Omaha Public Library is here to help you find your next favorite read, and support you in all your resolutions for the New Year.

