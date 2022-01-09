Resolve to read more with help from the library

Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library card.

At the Omaha Public Library, we are resolved to help you read more in 2022! Reading is proven to help people become happier, less stressed and more empathetic. OPL has many resources available to help readers engage with books that they will enjoy.

Find Your Next Read: There’s a book for every reader, but sometimes people can use some help finding that book. Complete the “Find Your Next Read” form on OPL’s website under the “Services” tab to request a book bundle or a Custom Reading List. Library staff use the information and preferences provided in the form to assemble your request.

A book bundle is an assortment of books pulled from what’s available on the shelves and sent to your preferred location. A Custom Reading List is a custom-curated list of titles from which you may choose which you’d like to place on hold or have a few automatically placed on hold for you.