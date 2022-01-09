Resolve to read more with help from the library

Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library card.
At the Omaha Public Library, we are resolved to help you read more in 2022! Reading is proven to help people become happier, less stressed and more empathetic. OPL has many resources available to help readers engage with books that they will enjoy.
Find Your Next Read: There’s a book for every reader, but sometimes people can use some help finding that book. Complete the “Find Your Next Read” form on OPL’s website under the “Services” tab to request a book bundle or a Custom Reading List. Library staff use the information and preferences provided in the form to assemble your request.
A book bundle is an assortment of books pulled from what’s available on the shelves and sent to your preferred location. A Custom Reading List is a custom-curated list of titles from which you may choose which you’d like to place on hold or have a few automatically placed on hold for you.
Join a book club: Nine OPL branches currently offer in-person book clubs that anyone is welcome to join. For those who are not comfortable attending book clubs in person, OPL also offers an online book club that people can participate in via Zoom. OPL can also help you to start your own book club, recommend titles, and provide book club bags with multiple copies of the same book to accommodate your group.
Take on the OPL Reading Challenge: Mix up your reading routine and broaden your horizons in 2022. OPL librarians created a series of reading challenges to push you outside your reading comfort zone and into new literary realms.
Take on one challenge each month or complete them on your own timeline. Finish all 12 to qualify for a prize.
Reading Challenge notebooks are available at all 12 OPL locations (while supplies last) to help you track your progress throughout the year.
If you’re still looking for new titles, check out OPL’s 2021 Top Shelf — a list of OPL staff favorites from 2021; listen to OPL’s podcast, The Book Drop, about topics related to our community, libraries and the joy of reading; or pick up a copy of the latest issue of BookPage, a monthly recommendation guide for readers highlighting the best new books across all genres. Find all of these resources and more at omahalibrary.org.