Road trip back in time: Memories are a big part of Omaha car show

Steve Huettner spent five years looking for a white 1965 Ford Galaxie 500 with a snazzy red interior.

That's what he and his brother, Mike, used to drive when they went hunting and did all the other crazy things that Omaha teens did back in the 1970s. But then Mike totaled it.

When he was 23, Steve found a similar car but with a black interior, and his dad loaned him the purchase price. On the way to buying it, he took a wrong turn in Wahoo and spotted a vehicle in a driveway that looked just like his high school car — red interior included.

“It was everything I wanted,” he said.

Huettner talked the owners into finding another car for their 16-year-old daughter. He drove it 800-some miles to Cleveland, where he was starting his career, and then life got in the way. The car sat for years.

Steve D’Agata’s dream car was a 1959 two-door hardtop Chevrolet Impala like his dad used to own. It’s a link, he said, to when times were good growing up.

“I just wanted one so bad,” he said.

He eventually found one after putting an ad in The World-Herald. A reader contacted him and told him about a car in Palmdale, California. He bought it in 1986 but then being a parent got in the way for him, too.

Then their families grew up, and both men had more time and money to spend on their special automobiles.

With lots of professional help, D’Agata spent 15 years restoring his car to its original condition. Jim Mazzei helped with the drivetrain, suspension and interior, Terry Foust with the body work paint and assembly and Tim McCartney assembled the interior.

Huettner got even luckier. Dale Boesch of Humphrey, Nebraska, the 2018 custom rod builder of the year, had happened to marry a cousin of Huettner's and agreed to work on his car. A two-year renovation began in 2019.

Both owners decided to honor the people who worked on their cars by entering them in the 67th annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels car show at the CHI Health Center earlier this month.

Four hundred restored or tricked-out cars were entered in the season-ending show of the series. About 24,000 people attended.

Prizes were awarded in several categories, but those two walked off with two of the bigger ones.

Huettner, who now lives in Ashland, earned the outstanding custom award. D’Agata and his wife, Carol, won in the best-restored category.

It was exciting, D’Agata said, but he said that likely will be his only show.

“I kind of did the car for my dad. He died at 55,” he said. “My kids love that car as much as I do. It’s a very emotional thing.”

Huettner said he’s not a car guy, but he’s been asked to take the vehicle to other events.

He enjoyed the show, too. He even met a son of the owner of the car dealership, Swanson Ford in Ceresco, where the car was purchased new.

Although he’s not sure about touring with the car, he does have another goal in mind.

“I would love to find the 16-year-old girl I bought the car from and show it to her,” he said. “She’d be 57 or 58. That’s one of the things I'm going to do is track her down and say, ‘Here’s your old car.’”

