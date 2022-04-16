 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Road trip back in time: Memories are a big part of Omaha car show

  • Updated
  • 0

Steve Huettner spent five years looking for a white 1965 Ford Galaxie 500 with a snazzy red interior.

That's what he and his brother, Mike, used to drive when they went hunting and did all the other crazy things that Omaha teens did back in the 1970s. But then Mike totaled it.

Dagata photo

Ron D’Agata, Steve D’Agata, Cindi D’Agata-Rushing and Ned D’Agata in California in May 1961. Ned owned the 1959 two-door hardtop for 10 years, until 1969.

When he was 23, Steve found a similar car but with a black interior, and his dad loaned him the purchase price. On the way to buying it, he took a wrong turn in Wahoo and spotted a vehicle in a driveway that looked just like his high school car — red interior included.

“It was everything I wanted,” he said.

galaxie 500

A wrong turn in Wahoo led Steve Huettner to this 1965 Ford Galaxie, which then sat for years until a two-year renovation began in 2019.

Huettner talked the owners into finding another car for their 16-year-old daughter. He drove it 800-some miles to Cleveland, where he was starting his career, and then life got in the way. The car sat for years.

Steve D’Agata’s dream car was a 1959 two-door hardtop Chevrolet Impala like his dad used to own. It’s a link, he said, to when times were good growing up.

“I just wanted one so bad,” he said.

carstuff3.jpg

Steve D'Agata drove the car around the block at home after the show.

He eventually found one after putting an ad in The World-Herald. A reader contacted him and told him about a car in Palmdale, California. He bought it in 1986 but then being a parent got in the way for him, too.

Then their families grew up, and both men had more time and money to spend on their special automobiles.

With lots of professional help, D’Agata spent 15 years restoring his car to its original condition. Jim Mazzei helped with the drivetrain, suspension and interior, Terry Foust with the body work paint and assembly and Tim McCartney assembled the interior.

Huettner got even luckier. Dale Boesch of Humphrey, Nebraska, the 2018 custom rod builder of the year, had happened to marry a cousin of Huettner's  and agreed to work on his car. A two-year renovation began in 2019.

Both owners decided to honor the people who worked on their cars by entering them in the 67th annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels car show at the CHI Health Center earlier this month.

carstuff4.jpg

A picture of the trophy won by Steve D'Agata.

Four hundred restored or tricked-out cars were entered in the season-ending show of the series. About 24,000 people attended.

Prizes were awarded in several categories, but those two walked off with two of the bigger ones.

Huettner, who now lives in Ashland, earned the outstanding custom award.  D’Agata and his wife, Carol, won in the best-restored category.

It was exciting, D’Agata said, but he said that likely will be his only show.

“I kind of did the car for my dad. He died at 55,” he said. “My kids love that car as much as I do. It’s a very emotional thing.”

Steve and Mike

Steve Huettner and his brother Mike going hunting in 1976. Steve bought a similar car five years later.

Huettner said he’s not a car guy, but he’s been asked to take the vehicle to other events.

He enjoyed the show, too. He even met a son of the owner of the car dealership, Swanson Ford in Ceresco, where the car was purchased new.

Although he’s not sure about touring with the car, he does have another goal in mind.

“I would love to find the 16-year-old girl I bought the car from and show it to her,” he said. “She’d be 57 or 58. That’s one of the things I'm going to do is track her down and say, ‘Here’s your old car.’”

Marjie Ducey's favorite feature stories

OWH staff writer Marjie Ducey looks back at her favorite feature stories of 2021.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

Big winners

Some of the bigger awards given out at the show. Winners are from Nebraska unless noted.

Outstanding | Custom: Steve Huettner, Humphrey, 1965 Ford Galaxie 500 

Outstanding | Sports/Sport Compact: Mike Ansolabehere, Wayne, 1967 Chevrolet Corvette

Outstanding | Truck: Steve Howard, Omaha, 1966 Chevrolet El Camino

Outstanding | Competition: Rick Baumgart, Swisher, Iowa, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro

Outstanding | Street Rod: Gaylen & Judy Rainforth, Prosser, 1934 Chevrolet 2-Door Sedan

Outstanding | Custom Rod: Darryl and Julie Sandhurst, Avoca, Minnesota, 1938 Chevrolet Coupe

Outstanding | Street Machine: Jeff Bryan, Fort Calhoun, 1966 Chevrolet Nova 

Outstanding | Restored: Doug Stara, Ulysses, 1964 Ford Galaxie 500XL

Best | Restored: Steve and Carol D’Agata, Omaha, 1959 Chevrolet 2-Door Hardtop 

Best | Rod: Bill Brown, Omaha, 1932 Ford Roadster

Best | Street Machine Competition: John Schiavone, Beecher, Illinois, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro

Best | Truck: Aaron Stark, Leavenworth, Kansas, 1972 Chevrolet Blazer.

Best | Custom: Bob Grinnell, Fort Calhoun, 1967 Chevrolet Corvette

For other results, go to 

theisca.com/awards/omaha-ne-2022

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

