Seasons are no longer just about the weather, but your closet

Seasons no longer just describe weather patterns, but also color palettes.

House of Colour West Omaha, led by Darcie Zauha with her associate Kirsten Hilt, is using winter, spring, summer and autumn palettes to highlight clients’ features and make them feel more confident. Their process uses color theory to draw attention to natural features by identifying a person’s natural warm or cool tones, and how muted or vibrant colors draw attention to their face.

Zauha said she and Hilt are not the “color police” trying to control what people wear. They trying to make their clients feel like the “best version of themselves” and even teach them how to wear colors not in their season.

“It’s not about the color. It’s about what the color is doing to your face,” Zauha said.

Their process is not just about putting colors on a client and saying they look good, it’s a science, Zauha said. The analysis is based on the findings of 20th century artist Johannes Itten. Itten was interested in categorizing color. He worked at the Bauhaus School of Art in Germany and used color theories to develop the idea of identifying “four types of people” with color and the 12-point color wheel. House of Colour is a European franchise, but has been in the United States since 2010. There are 20 franchises in Nebraska including six in Omaha, Zauha said.

Zauha said clients arrive with their natural hair color and no makeup. The consultation begins with a brief history and lesson about Itten’s color theory. Clients are seating in natural lighting with a white sheet over their body and their hair covered. Staff start by laying cool and warm drapes across the client’s shoulders next to their face to determine if they naturally have warm tones or cool tones, which then narrows their seasons from four to two. Winter and summer pallets are for people with naturally cool, bluish undertones, and summer and autumn for warm and yellow. Once the tones are established, they start laying drapes of “clear” and muted colors on their clients’ shoulders to determine which colors look best and which season they are, Zauha said.

Each season has 36 colors identified that look good on a person’s skin tone and with their features. Those specific colors represent 2.5 million colors that look “amazing” on a person in that certain season. Zauha said some colors look better in smaller doses. However, when a color highlight features and draws attention to the eyes, it is considered a “wow” color, meaning that person can wear that color over 100% of their body and their features will be highlighted best, said Zauha.

Once clients see their colors and features highlighted, they turn them back away from the mirror and begin teaching them a 90-second makeup routine. They help clients identify primer, mineral powder, bronzer, illuminator, blush, lipstick and mascara. Each season has three “points of red” for lipstick. These three colors will look great with any color within your season, Hilt said.

“You don’t need very many products when they are the perfect color for you,” Hilt said.

After the makeup, they turn you around to see the before-and-after difference. Hilt said she normally sees big smiles and happy tears, and Zauha said, “Wow,” is usually the first response she hears. Often the people they see are entering a new stage of life or recently went through a transition and want their outer confidence to match their new mindset.

“They really start to see themselves differently. They walk out a much different, more confident person,” Hilt said.

Zauha and Hilt see about 10 to 15 clients a week. A color consultation costs between $235 and $265. Both Hilt and Zauha are already booked through June.

Zauha got her colors done in 2012 in Oakland, Nebraska, with some friends and said she loved the process. She ended up having her immediate family get their colors done as well. Then in 2019, she wanted to explore a new career, and her family supported her idea to have a House of Colour franchise in West Omaha.

Hilt got her colors done by Zauha in 2019. She was pregnant and said she often felt “forgettable” and “disappeared into the background.” In her “wow colors,” she said she felt memorable, confident and more like her true self. She took her mother-in-law, who had just finished breast cancer treatment, to Zauha to get her colors done. Hilt said it was amazing to see her experience her own beauty again, and it inspired her to help people through House of Colour. In July 2021, she joined Zauha’s franchise.

“We both really at our core, really enjoy helping people and being in a little bit of a creative space where we are helping people see themselves in a way that they didn’t before,” Zauha said.

At the end of the appointment, clients leave with a fabric swatch fan, a book about their season and any makeup bought at the appointment. Plus, they receive follow-up emails and an invitation in the private Facebook group where Zauha and Hilt share tips and tricks about shopping and wearing different seasons. Clients also leave with a challenge: They are asked to separate their closets, organize it by their colors and only wear their season for two weeks. It helps clients learn their colors and understand the tools they now have, Hilt said.

“It takes probably three years to transform a closet ,” Zauha said. “It’s not something that you can just flip a switch and just go out and buy a whole new wardrobe.”

After a person’s colors are done, there are a few additional steps they can take. House of Colour also offers more makeup tutorials, closet edits and style consultations. All which makes shopping easier, Zauha said.

Becca Page got her colors done a year ago and her style done two months ago. She said she gained more confidence, felt “more like herself” and now dresses in a way that reflects her extroverted personality. Page said Zauha taught her how to “own the room” and “dress how she feels.”

“The process is awesome,” she said. “I’ve saved so much money now that like I know I shouldn’t be buying like black jeans or a black top, knowing that this color looks good on me. Or, if I’m about to go into a big meeting, knowing that I need to put my big earrings on with my red lipstick because I’m going to take up more space doing that.”