Short Takes: After vandalism, Historical Society desperate to find site for sale

The Douglas County Historical Society is scrambling to find a place for its annual sale, which provides crucial operating funds for the organization.

“We had secured a venue for this year’s sale, but thieves stole copper pipes and damaged the HVAC system,” Executive Director Kathy Aultz said. “As a small nonprofit we rely on these funds and are desperate to find a venue.”

The society typically uses a space for 30 days that ranges from 30,000 to 60,000 square feet. Aultz said they are now looking at anything that is at least 6,000 square feet.

They hope to have the sale in October.

“DCHS has held an annual sale for over 16 years. Volunteers work tirelessly throughout the year accumulating items for the sale,” Aultz said. “They sort, clean, price and sell the items. Everyone involved is saddened by the theft and the resulting loss of a venue.”

The historical society is the local holder of history for Omaha and Douglas County and has records dating back to the establishment of Omaha in 1854. It preserves historic documents and shares local history through education programs, exhibitions and the operation of the historic General Crook House Museum.

“We need a generous property owner to consider our situation and help so that we are not another victim of the theft,” Aultz said.

If you can help, call 402-455-9990.

Goodwill will round up for Benson First Friday

Goodwill customers can round up their purchases to benefit Benson First Friday throughout the month of October.

Benson First Friday encourages Omaha youth to grow and engage in the local art scene. It’s an important outlet for at-risk youth or those living in poverty, evokes outlets for therapy and expression, addresses behavioral issues and provides opportunities for new skill development and education.

Benson First Friday has two youth engagement programs: Teenline and BFF Kids.

Teenline provides opportunities for teens via public art projects, “teen zine” publications, monthly exhibition opportunities during First Fridays and an internship program.

BFF Kids offers monthly hands-on learning during First Fridays, remote photography activities, art exhibitions and art clubs.

These programs give youth creative outlets and clear pathways to careers in the arts within Omaha.

“Goodwill holds campaigns like this throughout the year to benefit other nonprofits in our communities,” President and CEO Tobi Mathouser said. “It’s a way we can give back to the communities and partners who show so much support for Goodwill and our employment programs. Our shoppers tend to be very generous, and our Round-It-Up campaigns can raise a surprising amount of money. We love doing it. To us, giving back is just part of what it means to be a good steward of the community.”

For more information, visit goodwillomaha.org/round-it-up.

Field Club Home Owners celebrate 75th anniversary

The Field Club Home Owners League, Omaha’s oldest neighborhood association, held its 75th anniversary gala on Sept. 23.

A shiny black 1947 Plymouth, from the year the group was founded, greeted guests as they entered the Field Club and 1940s melodies played.

Guests competed for prizes in a local history game and enjoyed delicious food and beverages, including a special cocktail — the “Woolworth Sidecar.”

The gala was one event in a year-long series of anniversary events sponsored by the neighborhood association in 2022.

“Three-fourths of a century building and maintaining a truly family friendly community is worth celebrating. It was a great party,” said Jennifer Moss Breen Kuzelka, chair of the anniversary committee.

Joslyn Castle to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day

On Oct. 10, the Joslyn Castle and Gardens and the White Eagle Club of the Omaha Tribe will host a free community celebration for Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the lawn of the Castle.

The 1 to 4 p.m. event includes traditional dancing, a drum circle and a traditional meal of soup and fry bread prepared by tribe members. After the celebration, Joslyn Castle will host the Omaha debut of the new “The Life and Legacy of Dr. Susan La Fleche Picotte” documentary in the Music Room.

Members of the Omaha tribe are coming from Macy, Nebraska, to share their history and traditions.

Farmland donates meat to Food Bank

This summer, Farmland launched year two of its Honoring the Heartland Tour to support neighborhoods rooted in the Midwest — and help alleviate hunger —through protein-rich food donations.

Last week, the tour stopped in Omaha to recognize Food Bank for the Heartland.

Farmland, along with the National Pork Board and the Nebraska Pork Producers Association, donated nearly 30,000 pounds of protein to Food Bank for the Heartland — providing more than 115,000 servings to neighbors in need across Nebraska and western Iowa.

The Food Bank has never experienced such a sustained hunger crisis in its 40-year history due to the implications of inflation. The effects have caused significant cost spikes across all aspects of operation, including sourcing, purchasing, storing and distributing food. Concurrently, the Food Bank has seen significant increases in the number of households served across their service area — eclipsing those seen during the height of the pandemic.

“This donation could not come at a better time, as protein-rich foods play an important role in our fight against hunger and inflation has made protein less accessible to families and individuals,” said Brian Barks, President and CEO at Food Bank for the Heartland. “This generous donation will help us provide critical nutrition to more neighbors in need, allowing them to focus, work, live and thrive.”

Farmland’s food truck also provided meals to Food Bank employees and volunteers at the event.

Business owners to speak at Arboretum event

The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum invites guests to Plants & Pints: Sponsored by the Dorothy and Joseph Young Family, an evening of conversation and connection on Oct. 25.

The ages 21-and-older event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Barred Owl in the Scarlet Hotel, 2101 Transformation Dr. in Lincoln.

Local business owners and entrepreneurs Heather and Brian Byers of Great Plains Nursery in Lincoln and Amy and Jeff Grewe of Arbor Aesthetics in Omaha will speak.

Tickets for Plants & Pints are $20 for NSA members and $25 for nonmembers. Register at plantnebraska.org/plants-pints.

Bellevue group helping homeless veterans

Bellevue University’s Military Veteran Services Center wants to enlist the community to help fill 200 backpacks — double the number filled last year — to help homeless veterans at the Siena Francis House.

Now, through Nov. 4, the public can donate much-needed items to fill the backpacks. Items can be dropped off at Bellevue University’s Military Veteran Services Center at 2108 Harvell Drive. The center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

According to Heather Carroll, manager of the Military Veteran Services Center, this year’s goal has been set high because the need is significant.

“Our goal is to fill 200 backpacks with essentials that will improve the day-to-day lives of the homeless veterans who are served by the Siena Francis House,” she said. “The things that many of us take for granted mean the world to these veterans.” Items needed include blankets, ponchos, winter hats and gloves, socks, toiletries, lip balm, hand and foot warmers, water bottles, hand sanitizer, face masks, combs, facial tissues and underwear.

Monetary donations will be accepted, as well. Donations can be made online at bit.ly/3BTP5Qy. Designate Military and Veteran Services.

Plattsmouth veterans clean up World War II cannon

Plattsmouth American Legion Post 56 members have cleaned up a World War II artillery cannon that rests on the west side of Oak Hill Cemetery.

The piece is an M-38, Japanese 75-millimeter, Tony Moreno said. Built in Germany for the Japanese Army, it was captured in Burma.

It was sent to America in 1947 and put in storage. Around 1949, it was given to the City of Plattsmouth, and it was placed in front of the courthouse. Morena believes the cannon was moved to the cemetery in the 1950s.

Over the years, weather caused the cannon to show its age. Moreno and fellow Legionnaires Kermit Reisdorph, Mike Pauly, Kire Pauly, Lynn Pauly, Steve Dodd and post commander Candace Korman began the restoration project in mid-August.

“We cleaned it up, and we had it sand-blasted,” Moreno said. “We had it clear-coated and painted the wheels.”

He is a past-commander of Post 56 who served 20 years in the military — three in the Marines and 17 in the Army. He joined the Marine Corps in 1957.