Short Takes: Aileen Warren is chosen to lead ICAN

Aileen Warren has been selected as the new president and CEO of ICAN, the Institute for Career Advancement Needs.
When she starts Jan. 24 she will succeed Susan Henricks, who plans to retire after leading ICAN since 2014.
Warren joins ICAN after serving as associate vice chancellor and executive director of human resources for the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Previously, she was vice president of human resources at First Data, now Fiserv. Before that, she worked at MFS Communications and First National Bank of Omaha.
She has a long history of involvement with ICAN — dating to 1996 — including two six-year terms on its board of directors and as a member of the executive committee. She is a graduate of the ICAN Influence program, is a past speaker at ICAN events and she served as co-chair of the 2010 ICAN Women’s Leadership Conference.
Warren has deep ties in the Omaha community. Her volunteer roles include acting as president of the Women’s Fund of Omaha; serving as a member of the Omaha Home for Boys Board Executive Committee; and current service as president of the Omaha Downtown Rotary and a member of the Urban League of Nebraska Guild.
“As an advocate for leadership and professional development, I am looking forward to working with the staff, board members and area companies to continue ICAN’s inspiring, impactful and life changing work,” Warren said.
Her experience as a human resources professional leading HR functions within businesses, in particular, will bring an important perspective to the work of ICAN. That mission includes serving individuals and organizations of all types in developing leaders for the evolving business and cultural needs of the future; investing in talent pipelines; and engaging in credible and meaningful leadership development programs, conferences and experiences.
Shasta Wragge, ICAN’s current board chair and a senior vice president for Bank of the West, said Warren will bring a deep understanding of ICAN’s past and its future to the role of CEO.
“I am so excited to announce Aileen as our next president and CEO,” she said. “She is passionate about the development of others, including through management training programs, guiding young leaders and mentoring women in the community.”
Ameristar raises funds for Alzheimer’s AssociationAmeristar Casino Hotel recently helped shine a light on the darkness of Alzheimer’s and dementia by presenting a check for $13,000 to the Alzheimer’s Association for The Longest Day.
These funds were raised through guests donating their change, tickets and chips to the casino floor donation box.
The Longest Day is a do-it-yourself fundraising event to help advance the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.
An estimated 50 million people worldwide are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, including more than 6 million Americans.
Volunteers at Food Bank will honor MLK
To honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Food Bank for the Heartland will open its volunteer center on Monday for a morning of service.
Forty-five Target employees are among those expected to donate their time to help the 1 in 9 neighbors facing food insecurity on the National Day of Service. The employees are from a variety of Target stores across the area.
The need for volunteers remains high as the Food Bank continues to provide more meals than ever to Heartland neighbors impacted by financial hardship and food insecurity-caused by the continued effects of COVID-19, coupled with rising gas and food prices.
“Food Bank for the Heartland celebrates the generous service of our volunteers throughout the year, and we are pleased to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Brian Barks, president and CEO. “Volunteers have a tremendous impact on our operations. In 2021, they donated more than 32,000 hours of their time. Volunteers are fundamental in helping us distribute nutritious food across the 93 counties we serve.”
The volunteer shift on Jan. 17 is full, but The Food Bank continues to seek volunteers to help package items for their Mobile Pantry and BackPack programs. They host 10 volunteer shifts each week, offering flexible opportunities for those looking to help. Visit foodbankheartland.org to register.
Winter fun available at Fontenelle Forest
Fontenelle Forest has some fun activities scheduled for the month of January, starting today with a chance to meet some birds of prey at the Nature Center.
From 1 to 2 p.m., visitors can learn more about raptors and snap some pictures. The event is free for members or with daily admission for nonmembers.
Enjoy some stargazing on Jan. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Neale Woods. The event will start with a brief hike if conditions are safe, followed by a session in which visitors will learn about winter constellations.
The fee is $5 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Members must sign in to receive the discount and registration is required.
A winter bird walk will be held Jan. 29 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Fontenelle Forest Nature Center.
Bring your binoculars or borrow a pair at the event and learn about the seven species of woodpeckers at the center. Search for splashes of color from cardinals or nuthatches. If you’ve ever been curious about what birds stick around Nebraska in the winter, bring your questions for expert birding volunteers Bob Fuchs, Clem Klaphake and Bob Wells.
The event is recommended for children 12 and older. The fee is $5 for members; $15 for nonmembers.
Members must sign in to receive discount and registration is required.
Mud Pies has returned, a structured program for children ages 3 to 5 that encourages exploration of nature and interaction between a child and their caregiver. Programs are held every Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Registration is required.
Free admission Monday at Durham Museum
The Durham Museum is proud to offer free admission to the community on Monday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Join the museum as it highlights MLK’s legacy and message of peace, tolerance, community service and an inclusive, hopeful future for all.
In addition to the museum’s permanent exhibitions, guests can enjoy special activities at The Platform, contribute to a community art project, view a screening of the famous “I Have a Dream” speech and have a chance to enter to win a museum membership for the year.
New this year, the museum will host Dr. Amy Forss, author of “Newspapers & Butter Pecan Ice Cream: Mrs. Mildred Brown and the Omaha Star.” Dr. Forss will host a read aloud of this popular local children’s book at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and guests can enter to win a copy of the book for their home library.
Guests can also visit “Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic.”
Zoo Foundation granted AmeriCorps VISTA member position
The Omaha Zoo Foundation has received an AmeriCorps VISTA grant to provide someone to strengthen and diversify the volunteer program at the Wildlife Safari Park.
The AmeriCorps VISTA member will work on recruiting, training and overseeing both youth and adult volunteers.
The grant was awarded by the ServeNebraska Volunteer Service Commission in partnership with the AmeriCorps Federal Agency. The grant supports AmeriCorps VISTA members as they build capacity for community organizations like the Omaha Zoo Foundation to grow anti-poverty programming.
“The VISTA member serving at the Wildlife Safari Park will recruit and train volunteers and develop new inclusive and free educational programming at the Wildlife Safari Park to reach low income individuals living in Saunders County,” said Elizabeth Mulkerrin, Ed.D., Vice President of Education for Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.
The VISTA member will identify the STEM educational needs of both the Wildlife Safari Park and surrounding communities to develop volunteer opportunities and will create volunteer led STEM educational programming. The VISTA member will also work with staff and volunteers to create a STEM career ladder that allows youth volunteers to eventually gain access to joining the workforce at the Wildlife Safari Park. Anyone interested in this AmeriCorps VISTA member position can find more details at omahazoo.com/volunteer.
Marjie Ducey's favorite feature stories of the year
OWH staff writer Marjie Ducey looks back at her favorite feature stories of 2021.
Omaha business A&R Salvage had many pieces of Omaha's history at it's site. When the owner announced the business would move, many of thos…
Dr. Fred Kader, a retired pediatric neurologist in Omaha and Holocaust survivor, put together what happened in the early years of his life thr…
A missing painting by a Nebraska artist and a family's quest to find it and get it into a museum. This story ultimately had a happy ending.
An honest look at the feelings of a daughter caring for a mother with Alzheimers. This story resonated with many readers who are in similar si…
"Nomadland," which won two Golden Globes and three Academy Awards in 2021, was partially filmed in the western Nebraska city.
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh