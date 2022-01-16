Short Takes: Aileen Warren is chosen to lead ICAN

Aileen Warren has been selected as the new president and CEO of ICAN, the Institute for Career Advancement Needs.

When she starts Jan. 24 she will succeed Susan Henricks, who plans to retire after leading ICAN since 2014.

Warren joins ICAN after serving as associate vice chancellor and executive director of human resources for the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Previously, she was vice president of human resources at First Data, now Fiserv. Before that, she worked at MFS Communications and First National Bank of Omaha.

She has a long history of involvement with ICAN — dating to 1996 — including two six-year terms on its board of directors and as a member of the executive committee. She is a graduate of the ICAN Influence program, is a past speaker at ICAN events and she served as co-chair of the 2010 ICAN Women’s Leadership Conference.

Warren has deep ties in the Omaha community. Her volunteer roles include acting as president of the Women’s Fund of Omaha; serving as a member of the Omaha Home for Boys Board Executive Committee; and current service as president of the Omaha Downtown Rotary and a member of the Urban League of Nebraska Guild.