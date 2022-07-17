Short Takes: Brummel chosen as curator of Joslyn's 20th-century art collection

Joslyn Art Museum has chosen Kenneth Brummel as curator of its 20th-century art collection.

He previously held curatorial positions at the Cincinnati Art Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City.

Brummel, who started in May, holds a master’s degree in art history from the University of Chicago and a bachelor’s in anthropology from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

“I am thrilled to join the exceptionally talented staff of Joslyn Art Museum at this exciting moment of growth and change for the institution,” he said. “Both the Rhonda and Howard Hawks Pavilion, now under construction, and the large gift of major paintings and sculpture from The Phillip G. Schrager Collection will significantly augment the Museum’s national and international profile, making this the ideal time to serve as the organization’s curator of 20th-century art.”

Jack Becker, Joslyn’s executive director and CEO, said as a published scholar with more than 10 years of relevant curatorial experience, Brummel is uniquely qualified to create dynamic programs and exhibitions on American art after 1945 for the museum’s diverse audiences.

“He will continue to deepen scholarship, build collections and mount important exhibitions in the field of modern art at Joslyn,” Becker said. “We are delighted to have him on staff.”

Root beer float day

The Durham Museum will celebrate National Root Beer Float Day with free 8-ounce root beer floats to all visitors on Aug. 6.

Each visitor will receive a ticket for one root beer float from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. while supplies last. Regular museum admission applies and members are free. The complimentary floats are being underwritten by Upstream Brewing Company, Hiland Dairy Foods and Oriental Trading Company.

Guests will also have a chance to participate in fun activities at the museum’s platform, including a root beer ring toss, puzzles, games and crafts all themed around the delicious, foamy float.

In addition, each museum guest will receive a complimentary soda jerk hat at the front desk to wear during the day. Comedic superhero scientist Dr. Oxygen will entertain guests with some sweet science demonstrations from 1 to 2 p.m.

Ballet holding day of dance

Children, teens and adults can try out a range of dance classes on Saturday at American Midwest Ballet’s annual Day of Dance.

The event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the ballet company’s studios at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs. Dance styles include creative movement, ballet, jazz, contemporary and tap. The event is free, but preregistration is required at amballet.org/school/dayofdance.

Native plants take center stage

As the movement to use native plants continues to gain momentum, Mulhall’s Garden + Home is celebrating with a wild plant party.

In addition to its own growing collection of Great Plains native plants, the Omaha garden center is bringing together three other specialty growers from the region — Midwest Natives Nursery, Great Plains Nursery, and Prairie Legacy, Inc. — to offer a selection of plants for gardeners going native.

The event on Saturday, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will also feature a mini-seminar series for those getting started or wanting to learn more, as well as popups from local businesses such as Mootz Pizza Truck, Coneflower Creamery and various local artists.

Native-plant experts from local organizations will be there answering questions, sharing about their work, and offering ways to get involved in the local native-plant movement. Among them are prairie ecologist, photographer, and author Chris Helzer of the Nature Conservancy and leaders from Conservation Nebraska and Bellevue Native Plant Society.

22 Girl Scouts earn highest honor

Twenty-two Girl Scouts from the Spirit of Nebraska have earned the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, the prestigious Gold Award.

Gold Award Girl Scouts are high school activists who change the world by tackling local, national or global issues.

This year’s Spirit of Nebraska Gold Award Girl Scouts made meaningful, lasting change in childhood literacy, inclusivity through education, mental health awareness, women empowerment and more.

They were honored Thursday at a ceremony at the UNO Strauss Performing Arts Center.

Recipients were Kylie Berry, Omaha; Taya Berry, Lexington; Rilee Brazada, Lincoln; Emily Brodd, North Bend; Tia Chism, Bellevue; Cali D’Agosto, Omaha; Madison Eisert, Papillion; Hailey Fuqua, Shelton; Kailyn Grunke, Omaha; Kourtney Hawk, Chadron; Karen Kalilangwe , Papillion; Chloe Liebentritt, Omaha; Katherine Luther, Nebraska City; Alexis Mark, Omaha; Fiona Miller, Papillion; Rachel Moore, Bartley; Journey Noyes, Aurora; Madeline Ochsner, North Platte; Eme Starbuck, Bellevue; Payden Tracy, Pleasanton; Jianze Yang, Omaha; Anna Zingler, Elkhorn.

Extension office offers canning classes

Do you use a pressure canner to home can food? Did you know that if you have a dial gauge on your canner that you should have it checked for accuracy?

Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties offers dial pressure canner gauge testing so you can check to see if your pressure canner gauge is displaying an accurate pressure reading. Without an accurate pressure gauge, you can place those who eat your home canned food at risk for dangerous foodborne illnesses, such as botulism.

Douglas-Sarpy Extension is offering time for residents to come to the office at 8015 West Center Road to have their gauges tested for accuracy without an appointment. Those times are Monday, July 18, from 1 to 7 p.m., and Tuesday, July 26, 9 a.m. to noon. If you have questions, you can contact Nancy Urbanec at nurbanec1@unl.edu or 402-444-3668.

Hiring event planned for women

Women job seekers in the Omaha area are invited to attend a MOMentum hiring event Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Fireside Banquet Hall in Papillion, 841 Tara Plaza.

Unlike typical vendor-style job fairs, this candidate-focused event allows women the opportunity to network before hearing employer presentations. Following the presentations, women can connect with employer representatives to ask additional questions about the application process, benefits, and culture. Some employers may even conduct interviews.

MOMentum is an Omaha organization that seeks to reduce the feminization of poverty by eliminating barriers to employment for moms while helping employers diversify their workforce.

MOMentum helps women find the best job according to their goals, schedules, and interests; and then provides support services (such as rides to/from work, car repairs, housing referrals, gift cards for food) as needed to make sure mom is successful. Find out more at momswithmomentum.org.

Concordia student earns top scholarship

Concordia High senior Delaney Knight received top scholarship honors recently at the Distinguished Young Women of Nebraska awards ceremony.

Delaney received $3,700 in cash scholarships as the overall, second-place interview and second-place scholastics winner, along with more than $700,000 in tuition scholarship offerings.

Second place overall was Maggie Wadginski of Westside High School, who received $1,500 in cash scholarships, including the overall self-expression and overall talent scholarships. Caitlin Schuette of Millard West was third, receiving $1,400 in cash scholarships, including the overall interview and overall scholastics scholarships.

Mama’s Attic exhibition has military theme

Mama’s Attic latest exhibit focuses on the history of African Americans in uniform.

The exhibit traces the history of Black soldiers in the military from the Revolutionary War to modern times. Special focus is on early Patriots, the United States Colored Troops of the Civil War, the Buffalo Soldier and the Tuskegee Airmen.

The themed exhibit explores the motivation behind early Black patriots’ desire to fight for the liberty of this country when they themselves did not have freedom.

Artifacts from Civil War battlegrounds are on display along with a canteen and pair of pants that belonged to a United States Colored Troop member who served in the Civil War.

The exhibit also heavily incorporates the fine arts in helping tell the story as demonstrated by original art work of Cassandra Gillan.

The museum is located at 1941 S. 42nd St., Suite 108, in the Center Mall Building. Find more information on its Facebook page at facebook.com/mamasattic.