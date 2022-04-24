Short Takes: Buffett-signed artwork to make public debut

Motiva, a new concept to display fine art and philosophy that captured the attention of Warren Buffett, will make its public debut this week.

Buffett signed a Motiva featuring a photograph of himself and several of his most famous quotations. The Buffett-signed Motiva, which will be on display at various locations during this week’s Berkshire Hathaway event, will be auctioned this summer to benefit the Omaha affiliate of Girls Inc., a program for girls with centers located in low-income neighborhoods.

“We’ve essentially invented a new type of canvas for visual artists,” creator Ronen Shilo said. “This canvas has a unique feature. It brings another dimension and another layer of meaning to the art. We let the artist play with it, create their own art.”

The one-of-a-kind Buffett-signed Motiva will be on display starting today at the Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District (222 N. 10th St.), its home for most of the week.

It will also be on display at selected times at Nebraska Furniture Mart, a conference for investors at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Gorat’s Steak House, which hosts Buffett fans.

Girls Inc. of Omaha is a favorite nonprofit agency of the Buffett family. Warren’s first wife, the late Susan T. Buffett, was an early supporter of the agency and his daughter Susie Buffett has served on the Girls Inc. local and national boards.

Details about the late-summer auction are available online at motiva.art/motivafor-a-cause/warren-buffett-girls-inc/. For more information about Motiva, visit motiva.art/about-us/.

Virtual show with Mandela’s secretary

The Durham Museum invites the community to a free virtual presentation featuring Zelda la Grange, former private secretary to Nelson Mandela. La Grange will be live from South Africa.

The event will be May 5 at noon. There is no cost to attend this virtual presentation, but registration is required. Once you have registered, you will be emailed a link to access the program. Register three ways: DurhamMuseum.org/Mandela, 402-444-5071 or reservations@DurhamMuseum.org.

Durham offering history tours again

Join the Durham Museum for another exciting season of River City History Tours. These popular tours depart from the Durham Museum aboard Ollie the Trolley and explore topics like women in Omaha, the city’s infamous bootlegging history, the original “Gold Coast” neighborhood and more.

Tours cost $25 for museum members and $30 for nonmembers and all tours last between 90 minutes to 2 hours. Membership discount applies only to those in the household. Reserve a seat at DurhamMuseum.org/Tours or by calling 402-444-5027.

The tours:

From Expositions to Jazz Musicians, July 17 and Sept. 4: In 1898, Omaha hosted the Trans-Mississippi & International Exposition, an event that brought millions to visit Omaha and learn about life west of the Mississippi River. Visit the former site of the expo and see the stately homes, parks and jazz halls that followed in its path. Plus, enjoy a stop at the historic Florence Mill.

Last Call for Alcohol: Omaha’s Bootlegging History, June 12, July 12 and Sept 25: By the time prohibition was the law of the land in the U.S., Nebraska had been “dry” for two years and organized crime syndicates had established a well-oiled machine to turn profits. Local and federal authorities spent years putting together a case that ultimately brought down the “kingpin” of Omaha’s crime scene, Tom Dennison. This tour, based on Dennison’s 1931 federal indictment, takes a look at hotels, speakeasys and other key locations in prohibition-era Omaha.

Millionaires & Mansions-North Gold Coast, June 26, Aug. 28 and Oct. 2: Explore the neighborhoods north of Dodge Street in mid-town Omaha. Along the way, learn about the Mercer Mansion, Joslyn Castle and the Louis Nash residence. The trolley will drive on the first curved street in the city and visitors will see many stately homes in the original “West Omaha.”

Millionaires & Mansions-South Gold Coast, May 22, July 24 and Sept. 18: Take a trip to the early 1900s in the area south of Dodge Street in midtown Omaha. Many landmarks in the city are located here including the Blackstone Hotel, the Storz Mansion and the home of Arthur and Zerlina Brandeis. Visitors will see the beauty of traditional architecture and hear the stories of the people who built these magnificent homes.

Omaha’s Parks and Boulevards, June 5, Sept. 13 and Oct. 16: Did you know that Omaha developed a beautiful parks and boulevard system beginning in the late 1800s? In fact, much of this system remains today linking popular parks like Elmwood and Hanscom with gorgeous tree-lined streets such as Happy Hollow and Lincoln Boulevard. The “Parks and Boulevards” tour will take you along the beautiful path these developers laid out so many years ago.

Remember the Ladies! The Women of Early Omaha, May 8, Aug. 16 and Oct. 9: Hop on a trolley with us in honor of the founding ladies of Omaha. This tour will introduce you to a few of Omaha’s first women, from factory workers and business owners to religious leaders and activists, who contributed to the growth and success of Omaha today. Destinations on this tour will include driving through Omaha’s previous “Red Light District”, the Paxton Hotel, St. Cecelia Cathedral and so much more!

Private River City History Tours, year-round for groups of up to 42: Grab your friends, co-workers or family members and hit the streets for a private River City History tour. Pick your date and time (subject to availability) and the tour of your choice.

General Crook House holding antique show

The General Crook House Guild will sponsor its annual fundraising event, Antique Attic, today.

The antique sale will take place at the Firefighters Union Hall, 60th and Grover Streets, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Antique Attic proceeds will benefit the General Crook House Museum and the Douglas County Historical Society.

Discover vintage and antique treasures, including railroad memorabilia, quilts, Omaha souvenirs and Royal Doulton, Wedgewood, and Royal Albert tea cups and saucers. Bibliophiles can check out two tables of books. Homemade cinnamon rolls, soup, sandwiches, and desserts are available for purchase.

