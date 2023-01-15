Short takes: College of St. Mary production chosen for region honor

College of St. Mary’s production of “The Adivina is Never Wrong” is one of seven shows selected for the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival Region 5.

CSM will give two performances at the festival Jan. 22-28 in Des Moines.

“Out of all of those schools in the seven-state region, they saw something in us,” said Sarah Klocke, director of theatre and communication at CSM.

“The Adivina is Never Wrong,” a bilingual production by Teri Hegarty, tells the story of Rosa, who lives on an ostrich ranch and dreams of going to college to study meteorology. But that’s not what her mother and great-grandmother want for the young woman.

Representatives from the KCACTF attended a performance earlier this month to consider recommending the show for the festival.

The respondents spoke highly of the all-female cast and crew and the diversity of the show.

“It means so much to me that we have a bilingual production,” Klocke said. “In the U.S., the population of Spanish-speaking individuals is continuing to grow, and theater as an art form has yet to really embrace that trend in our population.”

Three actresses were nominated for the Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship auditions. They include Fernanda Barrera as Sophia, Nancy Rodriguez as Mimma and Paris Sorensen as a TV announcer and Gizmo.

“The Adivina is Never Wrong” was the winner of CSM’s New Works Initiative call for original one-act play scripts. The playwright later expanded the script to a full-length production. CSM students were part of the development process in picking the show and working with the playwright throughout the production.

The CSM theatre department is planning a remount of the production following the festival. Tentative dates are 5 p.m. Jan. 31 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1.

Statewide arboretum offers webinars

The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum is offering three free “Plant Talk” webinars in January and February.

The State of Nebraska’s Forests, Jan. 26, noon on Zoom: Nebraska State Forester John Erixson will bring participants up to speed on the state of Nebraska’s forests and what the future looks like, particularly in the aftermath of last summer’s fires.

Ask Justin and Bob, Feb. 9, noon on Zoom: Q&A will feature NSA Green Infrastructure Coordinator Justin Evertson and NSA Horticulture Program Coordinator Bob Henrickson, who will answer questions about trees, plants, gardening and everything in between.

The Winter Garden, Feb. 23, noon on Zoom: NSA Sustainable Landscape Coordinator Sarah Buckley will help participants learn how to appreciate the winter landscape. She’ll also offer ways to keep busy during the long cold months and suggestions for how to keep wildlife front and center.

The plant talks are free and open to the public. Registration is required (each session will also be recorded, and the recordings will be emailed to registrants following the Zoom event). Go to plantnebraska.org/plant-talks.

Brain injury conference set for Kearney

The Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska is set to host the Nebraska Brain Injury Conference on March 23-24 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.

This year, exploration is the theme as participants examine different ideas, methods and perspectives for brain injury topics such as mental health, goal setting and rehabilitative therapy options.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at biane.org/2023-conference/info.html.

Seed share planned on Jan. 28

The Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties is holding a seed share on National Seed Swap Day Jan. 28. John Porter will hold a seed-starting seminar at 10 a.m. at the office at 8015 West Center Road.

Personnel will also have an ask-the-master-gardener table at the Bellevue Public Library seed swap that same day from noon to 3 p.m.

Tables at the extension office will be organized by vegetable and flower type.

“We will have some seeds that attendees can take,” the extension’s Dana Freeman said. “However, the idea is that individuals would bring seeds to set out and share; take some, leave some.”

Seeds can be portioned in bags or envelopes or set out in bulk. They can even be partially opened packets. It’s helpful to label seeds with as much information as possible including common name and variety and year the seeds were collected. A photo of the final product also builds excitement and encourages people to try the seeds.

Small envelopes and bags will be available for repackaging so attendees can take only what they can use this year. Most seeds are viable for at least a year past the season for which they were packaged without much decrease in germination.

ICAN announces speakers for May conference

At the 30th Anniversary ICAN Women’s Leadership Conference on May 17 attendees will take on the bold conversations that impact the future of women leaders in this community and the world.

The conference will explore representation, compensation, transparency and communication, providing insight and inspiration for women leaders (and their allies) to have their own bold conversations to lead their companies and communities forward.

“We will share the stage with yet another incredible line-up of expert speakers to introduce forward-thinking perspectives and encourage our attendees to courageously lead bold conversations back in their workplaces and communities with greater collective impact,” said Aileen Warren, ICAN president and CEO.

New this year, in honor of 30 years of the conference, ICAN will be inviting individuals to donate $30 to honor a leader in their life at the conference. Details on this recognition opportunity will be available in February.

The speaker lineup:

Tunde Oyeneyin, Peloton instructor, fitness star, founder of S.P.E.A.K.

Janet Foutty, executive chair of the board, Deloitte U.S.

Stefani Grant, senior manager of external affairs & sustainability, Unilever

Jeffrey Tobias, Halter gender strategist, consultant, speaker, author

Frances Haugen, data engineer & scientist, social media transparency advocate

Dr. Chika Stacy, Oriuwa physician, advocate for health care diversity and inclusion

Selena Rezvani, women’s leadership speaker, culture disruptor

AmyK Hutchens, author and master communicator

Conference tickets and agenda are available at ICANconference.com. The event will be a hybrid of in-person and virtual sessions held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CHI Health Center.

Big Mama’s Kitchen to hold special event Monday

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Big Mama’s Kitchen and Catering will host a special luncheon for 100 members of the North Omaha community to commemorate his life and the ongoing campaign to promote the rights of all people.

“My mother, Patricia ‘Big Mama’ Barron, believed that bringing people to the table to share a delicious meal could change the world,” said her daughter, Gladys Harrison. “Inspired by her legacy, we’re inviting people to come together in fellowship to enjoy a free meal, celebrate community and honor Dr. King and his legacy.”

The luncheon will be held at the Highlander Dining Room, 2112 N. 30th St., Suite 201, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

State Sen. Justin Wayne will be the guest speaker, and he’ll discuss criminal justice reform and LB1024, which provides $335 million to create jobs and facilitate economic growth in north and south Omaha.

In addition to the luncheon, Big Mama’s and Dena’s Place are inviting the Omaha community to a special cocktail event Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Highlander. The free event was created to encourage professionals from across the metro to come together and network in celebration of King’s work.

For more information, go to unitedwaymidlands.org/MLK.

Food and Healthy Farms conference set

Registration is open for the 2023 Local Food and Healthy Farms Conference, which will take place Feb. 3 and 4 at The Leadership Center in Aurora, Nebraska.

The conference is co-hosted by Nebraska Extension’s Regional Food System Initiative and the Nebraska Sustainable Agriculture Society. They invite people who grow, create, sell and eat local food to come together for the most dynamic and comprehensive farming and local food systems conference in the state.

According to John Porter, urban agriculture educator and program leader for Nebraska Extension and one of the conference co-hosts, the conference is a way for attendees to “learn, connect, and collaborate for a more resilient food future.”

The conference will include more than 30 sessions on topics that span the agricultural and local food system spectrum. It will also feature keynote speakers focused on the connections between local farms and local foods and on sustainable and organic foods. The conference will also be full of opportunities to network with farmers, researchers, sponsors, service agencies, and consumers including a Friday evening reception and exhibit hall.

The cost is $70 per day or $130 for both days and includes meals and access to all conference events. Scholarships are available. Register by Jan. 27 at go.unl.edu/lfhfc23.

