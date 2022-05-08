Short takes: College Possible celebrates 10 years

College Possible Omaha will commemorate 10 years of student success at a celebratory event Thursday at the Scott Conference Center on the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Scott Campus in Aksarben Village.

Acknowledging this milestone has been a collaborative effort, College Possible Omaha’s senior executive director Arvin Frazier III said. “We have not done this on our own. Our success and ability to provide the support our student scholars need has been made possible through the generous and continuous support of our community partners and supporters.”

College Possible makes college admission and success possible for students from low-income backgrounds through an intensive curriculum of coaching and support.

Work done at Bellevue garden

Boy Scout Troop 474 has been helping to clear trash from the Trailhead Rain Garden near Culver’s restaurant in Bellevue.

The last two years, the Bellevue Native Plant Society, with permission and assistance from Green Bellevue and local residents, has been revamping the garden.

“We have been clearing poison hemlock, dock and noxious thistles as well as adding beneficial plants back into the garden such as obedient plant, sneezeweed, swamp milkweed, cardinal flower, wild mint and many others,” said Stephanie Barelman, founder of the Bellevue Native Plant Society.

Anyone who would want to volunteer can find a virtual sign-up sheet through the Bellevue Native Plant Society Facebook page.

Barelman, Don Preister and Nancy Scott from Green Bellevue, Nancy Crews from Milkweed Matters and Tyler Moore from Bellevue University have been instrumental in the effort.

Goodwill rounding up to help Ukraine

A Goodwill affiliate in Florida has asked Goodwill Industries organizations across the country to send support to help victims of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Goodwill Omaha is joining the effort with a round-it-up campaign throughout May.

Shoppers at locations in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Council Bluffs, Fremont, Gretna and Papillion can round their purchases to the next dollar, and Goodwill Omaha will donate those funds to the International Rescue Committee. It has deployed teams in Poland to assist arriving refugees, as well as working inside Ukraine to support the evacuation of women and children and providing emergency aid to people forced to flee their homes.

“Goodwill Omaha is committed to providing support and assistance to those in need in our community, and our round-it-up campaigns typically raise funds for other local nonprofit organizations,” said Tobi Mathouser, president and CEO at Goodwill Omaha. “However, the war in Ukraine has caused ripple effects around the globe as the Ukrainian people fight for their freedom. We stand in solidarity with them and want to help.“

Looking for Title 9 stories

Nebraska Public Media is looking for stories from Nebraskans about their experiences related to Title IX legislation from 1972.

Were you among the first women in Nebraska to participate in interscholastic and intercollegiate athletics? Were you challenged by a discriminatory practice or confronted by traditional boundaries on the playing field, in the classroom, or on campus and pressed forward despite those challenges? Do you know a trailblazing Nebraskan in your community who is making a difference (or made a difference) in equality for girls and women in sports and academics?

Stories may be featured in Nebraska Public Media’s Title IX celebrations capping off with a 90-minute program “Title IX: 50 Years in the Making.”

Watch for information about the live taping and discussion about Title IX, led by a panel of women’s sport stars headlined by volleyball standout Jordan Larson at 6 p.m. June 18 at the Coliseum, 1350 Vine St., University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Visit nebraskapublicmedia.org/titleix to submit your story.

