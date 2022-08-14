Short Takes: Cornhusker Boys State a big thrill for its 80th governor

Vikram Menon can’t say enough good things about his experience at Cornhusker Boys State and Boys Nation this summer.

Menon, now a senior at Millard North, was elected governor this year at the week-long program in Lincoln. He and Holden Fershee of Central High School were then selected to go to Boys Nation in July in Washington, D.C.

“It was my privilege to represent Nebraska at a national level,” he said. “After the week concluded, I can certainly agree that the Boys Nation slogan ‘The Week that Shapes a Lifetime’ is the absolute truth.”

The American Legion, an organization dedicated to the service of wartime veterans, sponsors Boys State. Their goal is to help prepare a new generation of leaders who are willing to help society. American Legion boys state is among the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for high school students.

“It’s truly an honor to be elected as the governor of Cornhusker Boys State,” he said. “All of my peers who were selected by the American Legion to attend Boys State are incredible and intelligent people, and it means a lot to represent them as their governor.”

Norm Lewis headlines Broadway Ball

Celebrated stage and screen actor and Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis will headline Omaha Performing Arts‘ Broadway Ball on Sept. 9.

Funds raised by Broadway Ball support O-pa’s Education and Engagement programs, including the Nebraska High School Theater Academy. This year marks the 10th anniversary of NHSTA, which has provided a connection to Broadway for thousands of students across Nebraska.

The 2022 Broadway Ball theme is based on Disney’s “Frozen,” opening at the Orpheum Theater on April 19 and running through April 30.

Broadway Ball cocktails begin at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and a performance by Lewis. Honorary chairs are Amy Haddad and Steve Martin, while Sharlon and Chris Rodgers serve as event chairs.

The deadline to reserve seats for the Broadway Ball is Aug. 31. Tickets are $250 per person. For more information, contact Sabrina Weiss at 402-661-8410 or sweiss@o-pa.org.

Webinar on Medicare planned

The Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska will host another webinar on Medicare basics on Sept. 20 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Sheila Kennedy will conduct the webinar about Medicare open enrollment and discuss the various plans available.

Medicare open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 each year and is the only way for Medicare recipients to update their coverage.

Individuals interested in participating can register to attend at: tinyurl.com/biane-openenrollment-webinar.

Peter Max Experience at gallery

The Peter Max Experience will be at the Robert and Bob Rogers Gallery in Omaha from Aug. 20-28.

The exhibition at 1806 Vinton St. is a curated collection of the finest works of the pop icon artist.

Gallery receptions are planned for Aug. 20, 27 and 28. Max’s works will be available for acquisition, including a unique presentation of never-before seen Peter Max Vintage Posters, circa 1960-1970.

For more information, go to rbrg.org.

Gardner will speak at the Bookworm

Colorado historian and author Mark Lee Gardner will be talking about and signing his new book, “The Earth Is All That Lasts: Crazy Horse, Sitting Bull, and the Last Stand of the Great Sioux Nation,” at the Bookworm, 2501 S. 90th St., on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.

It is a dual biography of Lakota leaders Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull, one a fabled warrior and the other a revered holy man.

Gardner’s signing at the Bookworm is open to the public. For more information, visit bookwormomaha.com.

Nebraska State Bar honored

The Nebraska State Bar Association has been honored with the 2022 Harrison Tweed Award for its work to boost legal services for underserved tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award, created in 1956, recognizes the extraordinary achievements of state and local bar associations that develop or enhance projects or programs to increase access to civil legal services to the needy or criminal defense services to indigents.

The NSBA was selected for its exemplary work in responding to that state’s tenants’ legal needs arising from the pandemic. The NSBA launched the Tenant Assistance Project, a homelessness prevention project, in April 2020 in response to the rising volume of eviction cases during the pandemic. The project mobilizes pro bono attorneys and law students to provide legal services to unrepresented low-income tenants who appear for eviction hearings.

TAP was created by the University of Nebraska College of Law Civil Clinic and is managed by the NSBA Volunteer Lawyers Project, which has ensured that all low-income tenants who have sought help from TAP receive it.

The award was presented at the annual joint luncheon of the National Conference of Bar Presidents, National Association of Bar Executives and the National Conference of Bar Foundations in Chicago.

Google named business of the year

Google was named the business of the year at the Nebraska Diplomats Banquet last week in Kearney.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development presented the award to Dan Harbeke, head of public policy and external affairs.

In April, Google announced plans to invest at least $750 million more in Nebraska by building its first Omaha data center. The company will also add to its Papillion data center complex.

This latest investment, along with $600 million in 2019, will put the company’s investment into operations in Nebraska at more than $1 billion. Google said in a new report that since 2009 it has awarded more than $2 million in grants to Nebraska nonprofits and schools and nearly $2.4 million in free search advertising to area organizations.

In other awards, the cities of Holdrege and Gothenburg were named communities of the year. Matt Williams of Flatwater Bank in Gothenburg was chosen as diplomat of the year. Ricketts was named ambassador plenipotentiary and Thomas Kayton of TractorMat in Seward earned the governor’s excellence in agriculture entrepreneurship award. The Nebraska Beef Council got the governor’s excellence in agriculture partnership award. John and Sheena Krohn of Albion were given the governor’s excellence in agriculture conservation award.