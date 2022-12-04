Short takes: Display about superheroes starts Durham Museum's 2023 exhibits

Hall of Heroes kicks off the 2023 exhibit lineup at the Durham Museum.

The display, which will be open from Jan. 28 to April 16, celebrates both the history and science behind America’s fascination with superheroes and how they impacted our popular culture throughout the 20th century and beyond.

“Hall of Heroes” provides an immersive experience for visitors to understand the world of heroes, crime-fighters and gadgets. Life-sized statues of the Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, Batman, Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Superman will be on hand as well as a full-scale interactive recreation of the iconic 1960’s Batmobile and Batcave, and a showcase of the various gadgets used in the television series.

From Feb. 4 to May 28, the museum will host “Descendants of DeWitty”, a photo exhibit that shares the history of the people of DeWitty, the largest African American homestead settlement in Nebraska.

The settlers, including former slaves who had fled to Canada before the Civil War and their descendants, began to arrive in 1906-07, attracted by the 1904 Kinkaid Act’s offer of 640 acres of free land in the Sandhills.

Spring brings nostalgia and a walk down memory lane with “The Lunchbox: Packed with Pop Culture”.

From March 4 to Sept. 3, the museum is partnering with local lunchbox collector Mark Kelehan on the exhibit, which will feature hundreds of lunch boxes as well as one-of-a-kind original paintings. The display provides an overview of the history of lunchboxes, insight into the production process and an educational introduction into the dynamic world of collecting.

The summer’s interactive exhibit, “Towers of Tomorrow with Lego Bricks”, partners some of the world’s most dazzling and innovative skyscrapers with the world’s most popular building brick. It will run May 27 to Sept. 3.

The exhibit features 20 skyscrapers from North America, Asia and Australia constructed by Ryan McNaught, one of only 12 Lego-certified professionals in the world.

The year ends with “Julia Child: A Recipe for Life” which explores the key ingredients that led to Julia Child’s personal evolution and America’s culinary revolution.

From Oct. 7 to Feb. 11, 2024, visitors will journey through Julia’s life, as she explored the world and discovered her sense of curiosity including the moment that ignited her love for French cuisine and inspired her career. At the heart of the exhibition, Julia’s passion for teaching is explored through her meticulous process of recipe development for “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” and “The French Chef”, culminating with her legacy of inspiring chefs of all levels.

Travel nurse agency donates meals

Triage, an Omaha-based allied and travel nurse agency, is donating more than 87,000 meals to Heartland Kids Against Hunger.

Triage’s donation of $34,000 is the largest donation in Heartland Kids Against Hunger’s history.

The funds are being used to buy more than 87,000 meals that will be packaged and sent outside Ukraine to help support people who have been impacted by Russia’s invasion.

In addition to donating funds to purchase the meals, more than 100 Triage employees in Omaha packaged the food for shipping.

Triage’s history of giving stretches back years. In previous years, Triage donated more than 300,000 diapers to the Open Door Mission’s Lydia House.

This year, with the war in Ukraine, the company set its sights on expanding its charitable reach. Triage employees raised funds with a number of fun office events, including a margarita and Bloody Mary contest and a silent auction where Triage auctioned off an exclusive, climate-controlled, underground parking spot, a Husker-themed basket and one filled with Triage swag.

“Our team works hard every day, but we know it’s also important to take time and give back to others. I’m thrilled that our team was able to make the largest donation in Heartland Kids Against Hunger’s history and know that our donation will do some real good in the world,” said John Maaske, Triage co-founder and CEO.

World music Sunday at Homestead Park

David Marsh will present “Music Around the World” at the Education Center at Homestead National Historical Park at 2 p.m. today.

The multi-cultural program at the Beatrice park is a musical presentation of the influence that immigrants from around the world have had on American culture.

Audiences learn about the creativity of the “folk” who developed the instruments and musical styles, the role music has played in traditional cultures and the musical influences various cultures have had on one another in America.

“Music Around the World’ is the first special program of the Winter Festival of Prairie Cultures. The Winter Festival of Prairie Cultures also features decorated trees and tabletop displays featuring ornaments and hand-made crafts that reflect the spirit of hope, humor, traditions, and generosity that characterized winter celebrations in the West.

Admission to Homestead National Historical Park and all events is free.