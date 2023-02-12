Do Space, Omaha’s free technology library, is partnering with Fontenelle Forest on Saturday to bring together technology and nature at a family-friendly event. The event will be hosted at Fontenelle Forest with four stations:

Virtual Reality: Have you ever wanted to become a bird? Now is your chance with Do Space’s virtual reality system. Fly around and see the world from a literal “bird’s-eye view” or scramble to the top of the Grand Canyon.

Finch Robots: Learn the basics of coding with finch robots. These bird bots can move, light up, sing and so much more. What will you train them to do?

3D Printer Hub: Check out a 3D printer in action. Use some of the objects the printer has produced to make fun imprints with animal tracks.

Wind Tunnel: Explore this awesome force of nature with the portable wind tunnel. Design a small flying object out of everyday materials and watch the air currents “play” with your object.

Anyone is welcome to participate in this free event. No registration is required, and participants can explore the whole forest with entry.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fontenelle Forest, 1111 Bellevue Boulevard N in Bellevue. A free shuttle service beginning at 9:30 a.m. from Do Space (7205 Dodge St.) will run on the hour. Last pick up is at 12:30 p.m. from Do Space. Last drop off leaving Fontenelle is at 2 p.m., arriving back at Do Space at 2:30 p.m.

Nature program set for Homestead Park

Join park rangers for a free nature program at Homestead National Historical Park’s Education Center at 10 a.m. Saturday. The program will last one hour, weather permitting.

Learn about important clues that will help identify birds on the fly. The species found will help with ongoing research about what avian species stay in the park all year long. Warm up after the walk with a bird-inspired craft inside the Education Center’s multipurpose room.

This year’s first Kids In Parks program is great for all ages. Please dress appropriately for the weather. A limited number of binoculars will be available; you are encouraged to bring your own.

“Children’s curiosity and enthusiasm are on full display during Kids in Parks programs. It’s such a fun way for families to engage with nature and stewardship of the land,” Superintendent Betty Boyko said.

More than 100 bird species inhabit the park’s tallgrass prairie and bur oak forest, including grassland species such as the dickcissel, common yellow throat and grasshopper sparrow, raptors like the barred owl and red-tailed hawk, and forest species such as the eastern towhee, Baltimore oriole, downy woodpecker and warbling vireo.

CSM receives honors at theater festival

Three College of St. Mary students and a faculty member received honors during the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, Region 5 recently in Des Moines.

CSM’s production of “The Adivina is Never Wrong,” a bilingual production by Teri Hegarty, was one of seven shows selected for the festival and gave two performances. The show tells the story of Rosa, who lives on an ostrich ranch and dreams of attending college to study meteorology. But that’s not what her mother and great-grandmother want for her.

CSM received the following awards/honors during the festival:

Maria Barrera of Kansas City, Missouri, advanced to the semifinal round of the Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship Audition.

Commendation to Sarah Klocke, director of theatre and communication at CSM, for achievement in Representation, Diversity, and Inclusion.

Commendation to Sarai Zarazua of Omaha for achievement in Projection Design.

Commendation to Wynter-Jade Churchill of Crescent, Iowa, for achievement in Program Design.

“I am beyond proud of the students’ work,” Klocke said. “Touring the festival was an extraordinary experience for all members of the CSM community who were involved. It’s my hope that hands-on experiences with the fine and performing arts will continue to cultivate a love for creativity and storytelling on the CSM campus.”

Input sought on best hotel, restaurant experiences

After a record-breaking year for the tourism industry, it’s more important than ever to take time to celebrate the local attractions, restaurants, hotels and retail businesses that make our community shine.

The public is invited to participate in the Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards by nominating local tourism businesses in Douglas, Sarpy, and Pottawattamie counties that offer exceptional experiences.

Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 27 at OMATourism Awards.com for the following categories of best hotel, best restaurant, best attraction and best retail business.

Starting on March 3, the public will vote to select the winners for the best tourism businesses in the metro area. The winners in each category will be recognized during National Travel & Tourism Week, May 7-13.

Visit Omaha, Sarpy County Tourism and the Council Bluffs Convention and Visitors Bureau partner to present the OMA Tourism Awards each year to celebrate the more than 14,000 people who work in the local tourism industry.