Short Takes: Dog Gone Problems celebrating 10 years with giveaway

Dog Gone Problems is celebrating its 10-year anniversary by giving away $1,000 of free dog training at an event at the Village Pointe Amphitheater Saturday.

The free, dog-friendly event will feature hands-on dog training with Omaha’s top dog trainers for attendees who bring their dogs.

Since 2012, Dog Gone Problems has grown from a one-man shop to a team of 12. It offers home dog behavior modification, puppy classes and at home dog training.

“We wanted to do something to give back to the community as we celebrated our 10th year of helping people with their dogs,” DGP founder and dog behavior consultant David Codr said. “Everyone loves free stuff and bringing their dogs with them, so we thought, let’s give away $1,000 of free training at 10 different dog-friendly events.”

This event will feature a number of dog training demonstrations, with a heavy focus on stopping dogs from pulling on the leash.

That’s one of the biggest requests Codr receives, he said.

“We have developed a great program to stop leash pulling that only requires 15 minutes of practice a day,” he said. “We decided to share some of those tips with the dogs who come out to these events. So even if someone doesn’t win free in home dog training, they get some things they can go home and start using right away.”

The free event will start at noon at the Village Pointe Amphitheater, 17305 Davenport St., and is open to people and dogs who are comfortable around other dogs and people.

For more information, visit doggoneproblems.com/ten.

Over-50 high achievers honored by nonprofit

The Bloc, a nonprofit organization based in Lincoln, is shattering stereotypes around aging and wants you to celebrate with them. For its second year, the Bloc will honor 50 Nebraskans as recipients of its annual 50 Over 50 NE Awards this fall.

The 50 Over 50 NE Awards recognize top achievers in five categories — nonprofit, innovation, business, community, and healthcare — who are age 50 and older in the state. Across a variety of sectors and issues, from urban to rural, political to educational, and from personal to systemic, all these honorees make a positive impact in the lives of those around them.

Omahan Nancy Williams of No More Empty Pots will be honored with a lifetime achievement award.

The 50 Over 50 NE award recipients:

Yolanda Barney, Nancy Williams, Kim Mickelsen, Wendy Goldberg, Mayor Jean Stothert, Commissioner Mary A. Borgeson, Bridget Hadley, Michele Magner, Anthony “Tony” Gould, Patrick Corrigan, Mark McHargue, Tracey Pearson, Willie Barney, Debbie Gaspard, Dr. Steve Schulz, Kristine Gerber, Randy Behounek, Tonee Gay, Debbie Herbel, Catherine Lang, Commissioner James Cavanaugh, Marc N’Da, Dr. Ana Cruz, Terri D. Sanders Modesta Gnininvi, Wayne Hudson, Debbie Lidgett-McCoy, Maggie Nocita, Omaha; Ricky Simmons, Dr. Chris Calkins, Todd Duncan, John Chapo, Sen. Tom Brewer, Anthony Goins, Dr. Peter McCornick, Glenn Johnson, Brad Moline, Dr. Archie Clutter, Lisa Lee, John Cook, Gail McNair, Scott Frakes, Judi Gaiashkibos, Col. John A. Bolduc, Dr. Randy Bretz, Robert Magoola, Lincoln; Lynette Farhart, Papillion; Casey Putney, Bellevue; Jay Reiners, Juniata; and Frank Morrison, Clearwater.

The awards ceremony, set for 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Omaha, explores the contributions and journeys of the honorees as they navigate the joys of aging and continue to find ways to make a difference. Tickets for the awards dinner are now on sale, but space is limited.

For more information about the Bloc or the 50 Over 50 NE Awards, visit 50over50ne.org.

Try your hand at some dancing

Ballet Folklorico de Topeka will appear for the first time at the National Willa Cather Center’s Red Cloud Opera House on Saturday to share Mexican culture and tradition through the art of dance.

In a free event that starts at 3 p.m., visitors can learn the steps of a Mexican folkloric dance and perform it on the stage.

At 7 p.m., in a performance called Bailes Regionales, the ensemble will perform multiple dances from regions all across Mexico. Experience the twirling skirts of the Jarabe Tapatio, percussive footwork of El Tilingo Lingo and impressive machete wielding of the Jarabe Nayarita.

Adult tickets for the Bailes Regionales performance are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Student tickets are $10. Go to WillaCather.org/EVENTS.

Do Space is looking for volunteers

Do Space welcomes community members interested in a volunteer opportunity to attend the Omaha technology library’s annual Volunteer Open House on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Do Space offers volunteer opportunities for people ages 16 and older, and you do not have to be an expert to get involved. Previous volunteer experience is not required. For more information, visit dospace.org/volunteer.

Some of the volunteer opportunities:

Cyber Seniors: These volunteers assist community seniors one-on-one to help them learn more about technology and answer questions.

Sidekick: Work at the Do Space tech help desk and answer questions about basic software and hardware to enhance the user experience and improve their basic skills. They can also assist with tech-kits and other member services.

Explorer: Enrich youth and adult programs by providing guidance to our members as they learn something new.

Mentor: Technology tutors for the Do Space community and crucial to the success of Do Space by giving us the ability to answer virtually any tech question. Mentors meet with Do Space members to assist in jump-starting a project or skill for a one-on-one meeting.

Advocate: Assist with distributing Do Space membership cards, signing members up for free accounts and sharing content on social media.

Tech Pack Program: Engage members of the program by communicating with them via phone calls, text messages and emails.