Short Takes: Drive over to Douglas County Historical Society for exhibit on cars

Buckle up for Douglas County Historical Society’s latest exhibit as it takes an in-depth look at our love affair with the motor vehicle.

Omaha’s AUTO-biography hits all the stops, from automobile production, to racing, to drive-in theaters and more. The interactive exhibit lets you view first-person accounts from the locals who built Omaha’s car culture, listen to the clunky engine of an early 20th century Hupmobile at the touch of a button, and even contribute your own story to the “Tell Us About Your First Car” wall.

Collections coordinator Natalie Kammerer and the DCHS team spent about seven months working to bring Omaha’s AUTO-biography to fruition.

“We really wanted this exhibit to be both nostalgic and educational,” Kammerer said. “So in addition to deep-diving into research on various topics, we looked to members of the community to share what they had hung onto over the years, both physically and in the form of oral histories and crowd-sourced memories.”

Local car enthusiast Larry Richling contributed several items from his personal collection to the exhibit, including a soda jerk hat from Tiner’s Drive-In, a window tray from Sky View Drive-In Theatre and decorative hood ornaments.

Richling said he remembers going to a lot of those places as a kid.

“This is my history and story, as it is for many others,” he said. “I like sharing this stuff, it does no good sitting in a box in my garage.”

In addition to the exhibit, Douglas County Historical Society has planned a “year of fun on four wheels” to celebrate our car culture and history. Events include four installments of Cruise to the Crook, a Sunday afternoon of classic vehicles showcased in front of the General Crook House Museum. Themes include 1950s and ‘60s machines, emergency vehicles, 1970s and ‘80s machines, and race cars. Two “AUTO-biography on the Move” historical trolley tours to take an in-person look at many of the sites mentioned in the exhibit are planned.

On Aug. 14 is the family friendly Vintage Wheels at the Fort event, featuring dozens of classic cars, live music, food for purchase and free admission to the General Crook House Museum.

Omaha’s AUTO-biography is a true trip down Memory Lane for Douglas County residents.

“When you ask visitors to tell you about their first car, they typically light up with some wonderfully nostalgic story, whether it be about how it was their grandma’s old car that reeked of her cigarettes, or the hole in the floor that leaked when it rained, or that first taste of freedom cruising Dodge Street as a teenager,” said Kelli Bello, DCHS community outreach coordinator, “This exhibit seems to unlock a special chapter of everyone’s lives.”

Omaha’s AUTO-biography is located in the lower level of the General Crook House Museum on the Fort Omaha campus of MCC. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends from 1 to 4 p.m.

Admission for members is free. Admission is $7 for adults, $6.50 for seniors/military and $3.50 for children over age 6.

The exhibit runs through May 2023.

Cruisin’ for a Cure set for Aug. 7

On Aug. 7, Cruisin’ for a Cure Omaha will hold its 10th annual Prostate Cancer Car Show.

It will be held this year at Centris Federal Credit Union’s new headquarters at 13120 Pierce St. Registration is from 10 a.m. to noon and the car show from noon to 3 p.m.

The car show is free to all, including the car entrants. There will be food and other fun events. There will also be free prostate cancer screening available to all men over 40 years of age.

Organ concert set for Rose Theater

The River City Theatre Organ Society of Omaha is holding its annual concert at the Rose Theater on Aug 7.

Pop organist Zach Frame will play the Wurlitzer theatre organ at the Rose, starting at 3 p.m. It’s the only organ of its type in Nebraska in concert condition.

Tickets are $25. Go to rctos.com or contact jerpawlak@windstream.net for information.

Chamber announces leadership group

The Greater Omaha Chamber has announced the members of Leadership Omaha Class 45, continuing a four-decades-plus history of cohort-based leadership development.

“Participation in Leadership Omaha begins with accepting a challenge to engage in the community and I am excited to announce Class 45 members have done just that. This class will continue the strong tradition laid before them and will shape their own path forward of community building,” said Liz Kerrigan, senior director of leadership development, Greater Omaha Chamber.

As in the past, this year’s class was selected by a committee of Leadership Omaha alumni and chamber board members. All honorees demonstrated community involvement and a strong vision for the future of Omaha.

The class will spend the next 10 months focusing on community trusteeship, community awareness and leadership styles, ultimately joining a network of more than 1,900 Leadership Omaha alumni.

The class includes:

Brian Adams, Omaha Public Power District; Frank Allen, Greater Omaha Chamber; Avi Atholi, FNBO; Dina Becirovic, The Bloc Inc.; Jan Benitez, Completely KIDS; Terrence Coleman, Urban League of Nebraska; Kim Cowman, Leo A Daly; Lindsay Decker, Avenue Scholars; Lisa Diesing, Lockton; Charity Evans, University of Nebraska Medical Center; Heather Fredrick, MCL Construction; Anna Gadzinski, Heritage Omaha; Christian Gallardo, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Nebraska; Aji George, Physicians Mutual; Justina Georgesen, Steelcase; Sarah Gudeman, Morrissey Engineering; Jill Guenther, QLI; Rafel Hart, Educare of Omaha Inc.; Marisa Hattab, Douglas County; Jill Heggen, Women’s Fund of Omaha; Jason Jarzynka, Mutual of Omaha; Colby Jensen, BKD LLP; Sunni Kamp, Omaha Community Foundation; Tyler Keyser, Koley Jessen PC LLO; Nick Knihnisky, Buildertrend; Lori Laster, Papio-Missouri River NRD; Kristin Lowrey, Remedy Intelligent Staffing; Colee Maass, Holland Basham Architects; Naomi Mardock Uman, Metropolitan Community College; Anayeli Martinez-Real, Kiewit; Sally McGill, Fraser Stryker PC LLO; Darrin Mercer, Farm Credit Services of America; Carole Patrick, Visiting Nurse Association; Erik Servellon, Tri-Faith Initiative; Kimberly Sherrod Barnes, Women’s Center for Advancement; Lynette Singer, Singer Foundation; Tara Sprakel, Fusion Medical Staffing; Kara Stockdale, Baird Holm LLP; Amanda Sudbeck, ACCESSbank; Melanie Thornton, Nebraska Medicine; Tony Veland, AIM Institute; Andrew Wassinger, Conagra Brands; Luke Weatherly, Olsson; Carly Wegner, Nebraska Children’s Home Society; Matt Wenz, Mulhall’s Nursery; Matt Whaley, HDR Inc.; Leah Whitney Chavez, World Speaks; Sara Wilson, Smith Kroeger; Michael Wohlwend, Union Pacific Railroad.

Anita Hill will speak at Women’s Fund event

Equality and civil rights advocate Anita Hill is this year’s featured speaker at Lead the Change, an annual event hosted by the Women’s Fund of Omaha. The event is scheduled for Oct. 20 at CHI Health Center Arena.

“There is nothing more powerful than a strong woman standing on stage and sharing her story, reclaiming her narrative and shining a light on all that is possible when we create communities where everyone is free from gender-based violence,” said Jo Giles, Women’s Fund executive director. “We are excited to host Anita Hill in Omaha for what is sure to be a dynamic conversation that meets the moment and gives us all hope for the type of communities we can create together.”

Hill has been an advocate for equality and civil rights for the past three decades. Her latest book, “Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence,” is a manifesto about the origins and course of gender violence in our society. She has also written an autobiography, “Speaking Truth to Power.”

Hill has received numerous honorary degrees and civic awards. Hill also has chaired the Human Rights Law Committee of the International Bar Association. Additionally, she is on the Board of Governors of the Tufts Medical Center and the Board of Directors of the National Women’s Law Center and the Boston Area Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights.

The Women’s Fund also will recognize local nonprofits and leaders working to advance gender equity and award grants to programs that make a positive impact on the lives of those who experience gender-based oppression. Sponsorship opportunities and event tickets are available online at OmahaWomensFund.org/Lead-The-Change.

Van Gogh event extends Omaha stay

Due to high demand, “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will extend its stay at the Mid-America Center through Sept. 9.

More than 300 of the artist’s greatest works are part of the event. Tickets are available at vangoghomaha.com.

To benefit the area’s schoolchildren, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is partnering with SHARE Omaha and SHARE Iowa for a backpack drive. Attendees who bring a backpack and school supplies to Mid-America Center from Aug. 4 to 7 will get one “Beyond Van Gogh” ticket free with a paid admission.