During the week of April 17, all five Elkhorn middle schools came together to help alleviate childhood hunger.

Their goal was to raise $25,000 for Food Bank for the Heartland’s BackPack Program — which provides weekend meals to children in 63 counties across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Each week during the school year, 8,381 packs of nutritious food are distributed to more than 250 schools in 112 school districts. In portions of the Food Bank’s rural service area, the BackPack Program is the only food assistance option for food-insecure residents.

In one week, the students topped their goal, raising $26,188. Woodhouse Auto Family will match the funds collar-to-dollar, bringing the grand total to $52,376. The fundraiser will allow the Food Bank to sponsor 319 elementary students in the BackPack Program.

In 2021, Sophia Franzleubbers — now an eighth grader at Elkhorn Valley Middle School — spearheaded the drive. She was 11 years old.

After packing BackPack meals during a volunteer shift at the Food Bank, Sophia knew more needed to be done, and brought the idea to her principal.

Sophia hopes the drive inspires her fellow students to continue finding ways to give back.

“What I’m doing is what anyone could do at their school or from their home. They can ask their principal for help; they can collect spare change in their neighborhood; they can volunteer for a few hours at the Food Bank,” she said.

In addition to the more than $25,000 raised, the students also collected 652 pounds of food, which will provide 543 meals to neighbors in need.

Brownie Bar Opens Art Exhibit

Brownie Bar at 1217 Leavenworth St. has opened an exhibit of paintings from Cindy Rae Mathiasen of Council Bluffs.

Owners James Feldman and Michael Mitilier, who also have a Brownie Bar in west Omaha’s Rockbrook area, said they are proud to partner with Mathiasen.

“She is well known in the metro area, especially with her works at the nearby Artists’ Cooperative Gallery in the Old Market,” Mitilier said.

Mathiasen’s exhibit features bold, colorful abstracts as well as selections from her “backyard birds” collection.

“It’s an honor to be selected to display my art, especially during the springtime,” she said. The exhibit runs through June.

Brownie Bar hours are Wednesday to Saturday, noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, cindyraeart.com and browniebarbakery.com.

CSM presents student art shows, concert

College of St. Mary’s fine arts department will showcase students’ musical and creative talents next month.

A student art show will open Thursday with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. in Hillmer Art Gallery. It will be on display through May 17. Around 30 students will participate.

On May 7, the CSM choir will perform its final concert of the season at 3 p.m. in Our Lady of Mercy Chapel.

On May 18, senior Tori Suto of Joseph, Oregon, will display her work. A reception is planned from 5 to 7 p.m.

Child Saving Institute hosts largest fundraiser

Child Saving Institute announced the success of its annual fundraiser, Cabaret. More than 600 guests attended.

The theme was “Laughing So Kids Know Love,” and guests were treated to a night of comedy by Bret Ernst. The event also featured a raffle and a raise the paddle, which helped CSI raise more than $701,000. This marks the largest fundraiser in its 131-year history.

“We are incredibly grateful to our supporters who helped make this event a success,” said Jaymes Sime, the agency’s CEO. “The funds raised will enable us to continue to provide critical programs and services to children and families.”

Nick and Gina Patrick, along with Nick and Michelle Strawhecker, served as event chairs. Adam and Andrea Peterson were honorary chairs. CSI partnered with Diventures of Omaha as this year’s inaugural presenting sponsor.

“We are thrilled with the success of Cabaret 2023 and the overwhelming support of our community,” said Nick Patrick. “It is an honor to be part of an organization that is dedicated to improving the lives of children and families.”

For more information about CSI, visit childsaving.org.

Welsch is honored with environment award

Mark Welsch has been honored with Earth Day Omaha’s Friend of the Environment Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award honors one individual each year who has made contributions of outstanding environmental significance within the state of Nebraska.

“I could not have earned this award without the help of thousands of people who have worked side by side with me for the past 40 years,” he said.

Welsch started his environmental activism by talking with his manager to make his workplace free of secondhand smoke. That success peaked when the Nebraska Legislature made just about every business smoke free.

He helped build the local chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby from half a dozen to three dozen active members who are engaged in moving Congress, the Legislature and OPPD forward on the issue of climate change.

Welsch retired from most of his activist work earlier this year to focus on his honey bee hobby.

1,700 volunteer for Do Good Days last week

More than 1,700 individuals during Do Good Days last week for nonprofits that are part of SHARE Omaha and SHARE Iowa.

Last week was National Volunteer Week, which highlighted the critical need for volunteers in the metro area. SHARE Omaha and SHARE surveyed local nonprofits and found that many could use an additional 88 volunteer hours a week on average to complete their missions.

“Volunteerism is philanthropy, and the recent pandemic interrupted the flow of volunteers to local organizations,” said Teresa Mardesen, executive director of SHARE Omaha, “We wanted Do Good Days to lift up and rejuvenate volunteerism. The national value of a volunteer hour is $29.95, so volunteers provide a very valuable service, enhance a nonprofit’s bottom line and allow them to stay focused on their mission.”

Last week, volunteers:

— Prepared music for a MasterSingers Omaha concert

— Prepared and served dinner to about 80 people at the Micah House shelter in Council Bluffs

— Cleaned out the mobile makerspace for Made New Makerspace

— Transported and rehabbed animals for the Wildlife Rescue Team

— Showed 12 dogs at a fundraiser event for Hands Hearts and Paws

— Filled 50 Project Hope Packs and hauled away 2,200 pounds of furniture for CASA for Douglas County

— Packed 25 bags for Angels Among Us

— Wrote over 200 positive messages for 10 school mental health awareness boards for the Kim Foundation

— Provided 10 hours of peer-to-peer support during programming and did various cleanup and gardening projects for the Down Syndrome Alliance

— Read to children at Kids Can

— Organized the donation closet, connected with local youths and young adults and did other chores for Youth Emergency Services

— Picked up trash on four vacant lots and at the 8-acre headquarters of Omaha Permaculture, filling a 16-foot dump trailer

— Wrapped 33,920 diapers at the Nebraska Diaper Bank, which will serve 565 babies

— Performed various tasks at the Durham Museum, which included sorting several hundred Lego pieces for summer camps and serving coffee and doughnuts to year-round volunteers

— Conducted guided tours and demonstrated gravesite repair and reconstruction at Prospect Hill Cemetery

— Sorted and put away clothing to get donations caught-up at Release Inc.

— Performed numerous tasks at the Omaha Home for Boys, including preparation of 269 beef and bean burritos and 265 breakfast burritos for clients

— Packed around 100 CSA produce boxes for No More Empty Pots

— Helped QLI residents create more than 30 garden paver stones and put down over 50 yards of mulch

— Cooked dinner for 400 people and helped serve almost 3,000 meals at Siena Francis House

— Worked outside, painted artwork, cooked and served meals and completed other tasks for New Visions Homeless Services.