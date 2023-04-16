Zanessa Taylor has undergone two major throat surgeries and has begun months of chemotherapy.

To receive her treatments, the 14-year-old and her mother, Jessica, have to drive six and a half hours to Children Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha from Alliance, Nebraska. They stay at the hospital’s Carolyn Scott Rainbow House when needed.

On the way home from Zanessa’s last treatment, the family’s car caught on fire and burned.

The Warriors Mission’s American Children’s Cancer Benevolence Fund stepped in. Michael Lane, program director, said they’ve found a 2007 Lincoln Town Car for the family with bigger back doors and a larger back seat to make the long drives more comfortable for Zanessa.

Lane said Zanessa’s family was thrilled and thankful.

“This family is enduring things that most of us cannot really appreciate,” Lane said. “So they deserve all the help they can get. It would be so hard for them to do it alone.”

The Consumers Cooperative Federal Credit Union in Alliance has set up an account where people can donate to help the family with living expenses and travel expenses.

Volunteers sought for ‘Do Good Days’

SHARE Omaha and SHARE Iowa are looking to grow volunteerism during Do Good Days April 19-22.

The two organizations’ year-round community efforts have been instrumental in helping nonprofits across the region with financial support, fulfilling wish lists and recruiting volunteers.

SHARE Omaha and SHARE Iowa’s 2023 Do Good Days campaign will focus on rebuilding the volunteer base desperately needed by nonprofits across the midlands. The goal is 500 volunteer sign-ups during the four days to jumpstart a new wave of contagious volunteerism that can continue through the year. Do Good Days falls within National Volunteer Week.

“Through an informal survey, we discovered that nonprofit organizations across our area are short an average of 88 volunteer hours each week,” Executive Director of SHARE Omaha Teresa Mardesen said. “National data shows that each volunteer hour completed is the equivalent of $30 of value to the nonprofit served. This creates a gap of $1.8 million in value across over 700 nonprofits each week that organizations need to complete their mission work.”

While SHARE Omaha and SHARE Iowa continue to work with all the organizations served 365 days a year by the searchable platforms to raise money and promote events and wish lists, this year Do Good Days is especially focused on volunteerism. Corporations, civic organizations and small businesses are encouraged to do a group project, promote employee volunteering, hold an office collection drive or promote additional ways to do good during Do Good Days.

Three companies are focused on uplifting community needs during these four days: Lincoln Financial Group as the Do Good Days Champion for Education, Metropolitan Utilities District as the Do Good Days Champion for Housing and Omaha Steaks as the Do Good Days Champion for Hunger. Opportunities to make a difference for education, housing, hunger needs and more are available at shareomaha.org/dogooddays.

Robbins is honored by Lutheran Outdoor Ministries

Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries recognized Les Robbins with its Vocation Award at the 10th annual Heart of Camp Gala.

Through his 11 years as volunteer chief financial officer, Robbins has been a part of campaigns for the construction or renovation of more than half of the buildings at Sullivan Hills Camp and Carol Joy Holling Camp, Conference & Retreat Center.

Robbins said when he started, NLOM had $5 million in net assets and $1.5 million in debt. Today the organization has $15 million in net assets and is debt free.

“It’s growing, not because of any special sauce or any financial finagling I did,” Robbins said. “It happened because of the great donor base we have. And just because we’re debt free, doesn’t mean we stop. The best is ahead for camp. I’m excited about what the future holds for it.”

Whitacre to speak at Red Cloud Opera House

Bruce Whitacre has returned to Nebraska for a book tour for his collection of poems celebrating the pioneer and artistic spirit of his great-grandmother, Jennie Hicks.

He will be reading poetry from his book “The Elk in the Glade: The World of Pioneer and Painter Jennie Hicks” at a free book talk and signing Monday at 1 p.m. at the Red Cloud Opera House. Copies of his book are also available for purchase from the National Willa Cather Center Bookstore.

Based on personal memories and family oral history, Whitacre’s debut collection of 16 poems traces the life and legacy of a family matriarch.

United Way celebrates its 100th anniversary

The United Way of the Midlands marked its 100th anniversary last week.

Formed in 1923 when local citizens banded together for a common cause, the organization was designed to pool community resources and invest in critical health and human services nonprofits that directly supported local needs. Originally called The Community Chest, in its earliest days, funds were raised across the community and allocated to 32 nonprofit organizations.

To check out a historic timeline of UWM’s century of giving back to the metro community, go to UnitedWayMidlands.org/100YearsImpact.

Today, thanks to partnerships created with local businesses, state and local government, individual donors, nonprofit agencies, volunteers and others — UWM continues to thrive and now supports more than 150 nonprofit programs and direct services across the metro to help our neighbors in need.

“As we recognize 100 years of serving the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro, we are so grateful for the support and caring spirit that has made this work possible,” said Shawna Forsberg, UWM president and CEO. “And to say thank you and celebrate a century of building a stronger tomorrow for our community, we hope everyone will join us for the fun community-wide events we have planned throughout the summer.”

Information on UWM’s 100-year anniversary events can be found at UnitedWayMidlands.org/100yearevents.

Joslyn Castle event will be about artist Kingman

Joslyn Castle is hosting an event on April 26 exploring the life and works of artist Eugene Kingman.

He was the longest-serving director of Joslyn Art Museum, a muralist, a cartographer and a talented painter.

“He painted a lot of Nebraska scenery and loved prairie living, even though he was born an East Coaster,” Joslyn Castle’s Kelli Bello said.

The Castle owns the New York Times Mural by Kingman that formerly hung in the downtown library lobby. It’s packed and stored in the Joslyn Art Museum archives until a home can be found for it.

“We want to find it a permanent home where the public can enjoy it,” Bello said.

Historian John Dechant is emceeing the program, and historian Maureen McCann Waldron will be presenting about his life. Several of Kingman works from private collections will be on loan for the evening.

Summer season starts at DeSoto Wildlife Refuge

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge began its summer use season on Saturday.

The auto tour road is open, including portions that were closed during the migration periods. Visitors are able to hike the nature trails, fish, boat, bird watch, and mushroom hunt.

The visitor center remains open Tuesday to Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fishing and no-wake boating is now permitted at DeSoto Lake. Mushroom gathering is allowed until Oct. 14.