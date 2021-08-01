Short takes: Financial class gives Bethlehem House resident control of her money

The Bethlehem House is the fourth largest maternity home in the nation and provides respite to pregnant women who may be experiencing abuse, addiction, incarceration, homelessness or other challenges.

Howarth and other women in the program received one-on-one financial coaching, budgeting resources and a symbolic crown that serves as a reminder that they are in control of their finances.

“This nine-week program is specifically designed to address the unique challenges of single moms and to provide the information, tools and support needed to change financial behaviors. These changes have a positive impact on their health and livelihood,” said Julie Kalkowski, executive director of the Financial Hope Collaborative. “Program graduates utilize newfound hope that contributes to significant increases in their financial well-being, sense of control and confidence.”

Flag for first responders

Omahan Robert Connely has designed a flag to honor first responders: the Golden First Responders Flag.

Connely, 90, served in the reserves and the Nebraska National Guard and has family members who served in the military or as first responders. The flag is a way for people to show appreciation for the efforts of the first responders and their families.