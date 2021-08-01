Short takes: Financial class gives Bethlehem House resident control of her money

Two years ago, Sarah Howarth was homeless and pregnant.
She became involved with the Bethlehem House and while there signed up with Creighton University’s Financial Hope Collaborative to learn money management skills to help provide a brighter future for her son.
“I have not always been the best with budgeting, finances and credit,” Howarth said. “Through this class, I have been able to pay off my debt using a budget and improve my credit report and score. I now have control of my money instead of it having control over me.”
The class also helped Howarth learn how to save money for future expenses, such as college. She is a preschool teacher and plans to earn her master’s degree.
Howarth was one of nine women honored during a special graduation ceremony that celebrated their success through the collaborative. The organization has partnered with the Bethlehem House for eight years to provide classes on money management, credit report repair, utilities and more.
“A negative credit report can hold someone back from finding housing or employment, but many Bethlehem House residents aren’t aware of the central role money management plays in their family’s opportunities,” said Gina Tomes, program director for Bethlehem House. “The Financial Success Program is one of many programs we provide in our Family Life Program to empower mothers to build on the foundation needed to be a productive, healthy parent.”
The Bethlehem House is the fourth largest maternity home in the nation and provides respite to pregnant women who may be experiencing abuse, addiction, incarceration, homelessness or other challenges.
Howarth and other women in the program received one-on-one financial coaching, budgeting resources and a symbolic crown that serves as a reminder that they are in control of their finances.
“This nine-week program is specifically designed to address the unique challenges of single moms and to provide the information, tools and support needed to change financial behaviors. These changes have a positive impact on their health and livelihood,” said Julie Kalkowski, executive director of the Financial Hope Collaborative. “Program graduates utilize newfound hope that contributes to significant increases in their financial well-being, sense of control and confidence.”
Flag for first responders
Omahan Robert Connely has designed a flag to honor first responders: the Golden First Responders Flag.
Connely, 90, served in the reserves and the Nebraska National Guard and has family members who served in the military or as first responders. The flag is a way for people to show appreciation for the efforts of the first responders and their families.
“I designed this flag to honor police officers, deputy sheriffs, state troopers and firefighters, and their medics,” he said. “These courageous, dedicated men and women are willing 24/7 to risk their own lives to protect the property and lives of those they don’t even know. That makes them ‘golden.’ Without doubt, they deserve a flag of their own.”
The flag’s top half is red for firefighters, the lower half is blue for law enforcers. The “1st” on the flag is because they are first responders.
The price of the flag is $29.95 and it can be purchased at thegoldenfirstrespondersflag.com.
Honoring the Heartland
Smithfield Foods, in association with the Farmland brand, brought its “Honoring the Heartland” tour to Omaha last week, and, with Hy-Vee, donated 40,000 pounds of protein to the Food Bank for the Heartland. That’s the equivalent of 160,000 servings.
“Protein-rich foods play an important role in our fight against hunger,” said Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. “Protein is more filling than fats and carbs, increases muscle strength, promotes bone health, boosts metabolism, and provides many other dietary benefits. Unfortunately, the high-cost and perishable nature of protein means it is donated less frequently.”
The Farmland food truck served lunch to Food Bank volunteers, staff and their families in recognition of their efforts in the fight against hunger during the pandemic. Farmland also made a $5,000 donation to the Nebraska Future Farmers of America. The donation to the FFA will help the organization’s mission to develop its students’ potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success.
New headquarters
Black & Pink National, a 16-year old organization supporting LGBTQIA2S+ people and people living with HIV who are impacted by the violence of carceral systems, moved its offices from Boston to Omaha in 2018.
Three years later, the organization has opened its new headquarters in the ENCAP Building at 24th Street and Fowler Avenue.
Black & Pink National is a prison abolitionist organization dedicated to abolishing the criminal punishment system and liberating LGBTQIA2S+ people and people living with HIV/AIDS who are affected by that system through advocacy, support, and organizing.
Executive Director Dominique Morgan said she’s honored to have opened the national office here.
“Nebraska is 145 years old, Black, queer and trans people have lived here for 145 years (and longer) but we have never been in leadership at a nonprofit organization or opened offices within the community,” she said. “Black & Pink National has changed that. We opened offices for a national queer organization in the neighborhood I grew up in, and I am thrilled for the ways this will bring greater representation to my community in North Omaha.”
Tablets donated to seniorsDreamweaver Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of seniors in need who are terminally ill, has announced a donation of 30 GrandPad tablets to seniors in southwest Iowa participating in Immanuel Pathways Southwest Iowa PACE, a program of all-inclusive care for the elderly.
The easy-to-navigate GrandPads allow seniors to share memories and maintain face-to-face connections with loved ones.
“Loneliness was on the rise even before the pandemic and its health effects can be as detrimental as smoking 15 cigarettes a day or being an alcoholic,” Dreamweaver Foundation Executive Director Cheri Mastny said. “Thanks to the support of our generous donors and partner organizations, we can make a significant impact in helping to lessen feelings of depression, loneliness and isolation. Seniors who have received the tablets really enjoy having the new avenue to easily connect, keep up with family and play games.”
GrandPad devices are designed with seniors in mind, with large buttons and intuitive interface.
Known for granting dreams to seniors with terminal illnesses, Dreamweaver Foundation started providing tablet devices to seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The cost of each device is $50 per month or $600 per year and includes ongoing technical support from GrandPad.
Float day at the Durham
The Durham Museum will celebrate National Root Beer Float Day with free 8-ounce root beer floats to all visitors on Saturday.
Each visitor will receive a ticket for one root beer float during museum hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular museum admission applies and members are free.
The complimentary floats are being underwritten by the Dr. C.C. and Mabel L. Criss Memorial Foundation, Upstream Brewing Company, Hiland Dairy Foods and Oriental Trading Company.
Guests will also have a chance to participate in fun activities, including puzzles, games and crafts all themed around the delicious, foamy float. In addition, each museum guest will receive a complimentary soda jerk hat at the front desk to wear during the day.
The Durham Museum’s authentic soda fountain dates back to the earliest days of Union Station, which opened in 1931. Soda jerks still make floats the old-fashioned way, by hand-scooping ice-cream and adding root beer flavoring and seltzer water.
In addition to the famous treat, visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the history of soda jerks and experience how travelers enjoyed the soda fountain while passing through Union Station in its heyday.
