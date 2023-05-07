Lutheran Family Services has announced five winners of one of the most valuable scholarships awarded in Nebraska.

The Coyner and Donna Smith Diversity Scholarship was created in 2020 to provide a college education to graduating high school students from low-income, minority families. Each student receives up to $25,000, renewable each year assuming the recipient maintains a 3.4 GPA. After tuition is paid, the funds are unrestricted.

The 2023 winners:

Anthony Nguyen, Lincoln Pius X: Attending University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a major in biological systems engineering, and a minor in biomedical engineering on the pre-med track.

Sierra Buffalohead, Omaha Westside: Attending University of Nebraska at Omaha with a major in K-12 education with plans to become an art teacher.

Alejandro Amador Deulofeu, Grand Island: Attending University of Pennsylvania, majoring in medical anthropology and global health.

Joshua King, Omaha Central: Attending Iowa State University studying business management and finance.

Ivan Haskan, Lincoln Southeast: Attending University of Nebraska-Lincoln studying civil engineering.

In 2020, Lutheran Family Services received a $3 million gift to establish the Smith Diversity Scholarship Fund. Previous winners have attended New York University of Abu Dhabi, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the University of North Carolina, and more.

Piano concert to feature Mozart

Dr. William Schlichtemeier is giving a piano concert at 7 p.m. on May 12 at the Christ Community Church chapel at 404 S. 108th Ave.

“Mozart at Home” is the third in the series prepared for the community to benefit from the wonderful music composed by the masters and not often heard, the retired ophthalmologist said. He began studying the piano at the age of 4.

“Mozart was a brash and talented lad who never really grew up. He could have had a lot of very eclectic friends,” Schlichtemeier said. “If you don’t like the Mozart, you’ll like the ‘Friends.’”

Small businesses can make pitch for funds

The Nebraska Business Development Center, Omaha Rotary Club West and Greater Omaha Chamber REACH have announced applications are now open for the second Minority Small Business Summit Pitch Competition, providing minority small business owners the opportunity to win significant funds to be used for the growth or scale of their operation.

The Minority Small Business Summit is a chance for small business owners and entrepreneurs to strategize and grow at a day-long event. Attendees will have the opportunity to network, participate in educational sessions and connect to community resources. The event will take place on June 8 at Seventy Five North.

Part of the summit is the pitch competition, which is geared to established business owners seeking funding to branch into a new area, invest in additional marketing or use in other ways to bring their business to the next level.

Five finalists will be selected to compete. In addition, they will attend a practice run in May where they will be given feedback and have the opportunity to refine their pitch.

Last year’s winner was Hazlo Health, an app designed to provide support between doctor visits for people in historically underserved and minority communities who have chronic health conditions including high blood pressure, diabetes and elevated cholesterol.

“For us to receive the $10,000 first place prize at that stage of our development has helped tremendously,” said owner and co-founder Bruno Caro. “We have used the funds for our rebranding, for legal fees associated with starting a business, and to advance the development of our mobile app so we can expand our services.”

Kiley Phelps, Omaha center director for the Small Business Development Center program at NBDC, says she’s excited to bring the pitch competition back again this year.

“We are grateful to the Omaha Rotary Club West for providing the prize funding. This is an exciting opportunity to provide Nebraska business owners with some much-needed funding to grow their operations and accelerate their path to success,” Phelps said.

Prizes: First place: $10,000; second place: $5,000; third-fifth place: $1,000

Interested businesses can apply at nbdc.unomaha.edu/msbs. Applications are due on May 12 at 11:59 p.m.

Walmart grant will support Children’s critical care transport

Children’s Hospital & Medical Center was selected as a recipient of 2023 Community Grants from seven Walmart & Sam’s Club stores across Nebraska, totaling $12,000.

The funds will support Children’s Critical Care Transport services, including the purchase of a chest compression system — designed to deliver uninterrupted chest compressions during transport, allowing rescuers to address other critical issues.

Walmart and Sam’s Club local community grants are awarded through an open application process and provide funding to local organizations in the U.S. There are eight areas of funding for which an organization can apply, including community and economic development, diversity and inclusion, education, environmental sustainability, health and human service, hunger relief and healthy eating, public safety and quality of live.

As the only pediatric critical care transport team in Nebraska, Children’s serves kids and families across the Midwest region. In 2022, the team transported 2,784 children and the number of transport requests from hospitals continues to grow.

Children’s transport fleet includes four pediatric ambulances, a helicopter and fixed-wing plane, allowing the team to provide a higher level of care to an extended coverage area.

“The ongoing support of Walmart and Sam’s Clubs stores in our region helps us further our mission to improve the life of every child,” says Beth Greiner, senior vice president and executive director of Children’s Foundation. “We’re grateful for these partnerships.”

To learn more, visit Childrens Omaha.org.

The Gallery reopens with double the space

The Capitol District’s modern event venue, The Gallery, has reopened after a renovation that doubled the venue’s space and created larger restrooms and outdoor patios among other upgrades.

The Gallery, managed by Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District, can be separated into two separate spaces, East Gallery and West Gallery.

When used as one space, it can host a wedding reception for up to 200 seated guests, 240 for a dinner or up to 400 people in a cocktail reception style.

The Gallery, which opened in 2019, has white gallery walls, exposed ceilings and polished concrete floors. It also boasts a state-of-the-art sound system, cutting edge technology, mood lighting and ample natural light thanks to its walls of oversized windows. A built-in rigging system allows for design elements to be easily installed without losing floor space.

“Event planners and guests love The Gallery’s urban design, natural lighting and, of course, its blank canvas, and we can’t wait to see what exciting events will happen now that it’s twice the size,” director of sales Megan Gilligan said.

For more information, visit thegalleryomaha.com.

Ava’s Army receives $10,000 donation

Thanks to the community’s support, Jaffery Insurance & Financial Services has officially awarded a $10,000 donation to Ava’s Army, a local nonprofit dedicated to funding pediatric Leukemia research.

Cyrus Jaffery originally received a $5,000 donation for Ava’s Army thanks to a submission process with Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance through their 2023 Make More Happen Awards. A story of their local partnership was featured on the official Make More Happen microsite, where Jaffery Insurance had the opportunity to raise an additional $5,000 by conducting a local awareness campaign for the nonprofit.

Together with the community, the goal was met, increasing the total donation to $10,000 for Ava’s Army.

The awarded funds will be used to continue Ava’s Army fight to fundraise and advocate for pediatric Leukemia research.

Nebraska ranks in the top 25% highest pediatric cancer incidence rates in the U.S. but ranks 6th in mortality rates. Every four days a Nebraska child will be diagnosed with cancer.