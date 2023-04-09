Piper, the stray dog who had roamed around Eppley Airfield for years, will remain with her foster parent.

“She’s found her forever home, and it just worked out beautifully,” Terri Larson of Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue said. “It could not have been more perfect.”

There had been some interest in adopting Piper, an 8-year-old Lab mix who was rescued after years of alluding capture. But foster mom Colleen VanScoy said there were some issues with Piper’s mobility because of her arthritis.

VanScoy said Piper can’t walk long distances.

“She sleeps for about 20 hours a day. She’s comfortable where she is,” VanScoy said. “That’s really the best for her.”

Employees at Fiserv had fed Piper for years and one of them has been visiting the dog every week. Kathy Johnson had wanted to adopt her, but Piper wouldn’t be able to handle the stairs at her apartment.

So VanScoy said Piper will live out her days at her house.

“We just hang out,” she said, “these two old ladies, taking our arthritis pills.”

Birding Bowl will take place in May

Join the fun and participate in the first Nebraska Birding Bowl. This free, statewide birding competition will take place throughout May, which is Nebraska Bird Month.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with partners Audubon Great Plains and the Wild Bird Habitat Store, are launching this event, which is an opportunity to get outside and contribute data toward bird conservation, for birders of all ages and experience levels.

Participation — as an individual or team — is easy. Submit checklists through May 31. Birders will choose one of the following categories in which to participate:

Fledgling Flock: for youth groups, introducing them to birding

Backyard Birder: for households that enjoy watching birds from their home

Dabbling Birder: beginner-to-casual birders

Competitive Birder: for those who like to observe the most bird species

There are endless opportunities to observe birds in Nebraska during May, from viewing songbirds in parks, shorebirds in wetlands, observing common backyard birds, to attending one of the many guided Nebraska Bird Month Programs.

For this competition, eBird, a web-based, community science platform, will be used. It is designed for tracking bird observations while also contributing data for bird conservation. The Birding Bowl website features an eBird guide and tutorial webinar opportunities.

Participants have a chance to win prizes that include bird feeders, a pair of Vortex binoculars, or up to a $1,000 cash prize.

Register and learn more about the Nebraska Birding Bowl at birdtrail.outdoornebraska.gov/birdingbowl.

CSM production earns national honor

A College of St. Mary theater production has received a national honor from the Kennedy Center.

CSM’s production of “The Adivina is Never Wrong,” a bilingual play by Teri Hegarty, received the Citizen Artist Award, which recognizes programs in higher education using theatrical production to promote long-term societal impact through an artistic lens, to encourage empathetic exploration of the complex cultural and physical world, and to advocate for justice on campus and throughout the world.

“The Adivina is Never Wrong” tells the story of Rosa, who lives on an ostrich ranch and dreams of attending college to study meteorology. But that’s not what her mother and great-grandmother want for her.

“This production found its way into the hearts of audience members and helped elevate theater on the CSM campus,” said Sarah Klocke, director of theater and communication at CSM. “It has been an absolute joy working with each and every artist who participated in the process. Special thanks to the CSM administration, who believed in the importance of the performing arts and supported all the efforts that led to this honor.”

The show was selected and performed for the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival Region 5 in January in Des Moines, making it eligible for the national award.

Three authors to speak at CB library events

The Council Bluffs Public Library has three in-person author events happening in April for its One Community Reads program, sponsored by the Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation. All of these author events are free and open to the public.

Diane Wilson, author of “The Seed Keeper,” will appear on April 11 at the PACE Arts Center at 7 p.m. The Seed Keeper is a novel spanning generations, telling the story of a Dakhóta family struggling to preserve its way of life. It weaves four women’s voices together and highlights our relationship to seeds and ancestors.

Darcy Daughtery Maulsby, author of “A Culinary History of Iowa: Sweet Corn, Pork Tenderloins, Maid-Rites & More,” will appear on April 25 at the PACE Arts Center at 7 p.m. This nonfiction book looks at the history of Iowa food, including its deep ties to area farms, and shares stories of some of Iowa’s favorite home-grown foods.

Kate Messner, author of “Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt,” will speak at Lewis and Clark Elementary with Crescent Elementary Students joining St. Albert Elementary as part of a partnership with Council Bluffs Public Schools and St. Albert Schools. She will also speak at an author event at the Library on April 27 at 6 p.m. “Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt” is a children’s book about the hidden life of the garden throughout the year.

One Community Reads aims to raise awareness of community challenges through a book selection that supports community discussion, awareness and action. The theme for 2023 is “The World is Your Garden,” and it focuses on community gardens and ways to build community and fight food insecurity within our area.

EnergyBags are renamed by Hefty

The Hefty EnergyBag program, which has been active in Omaha/Lincoln since 2016 and 2019 respectively, has a new name: Hefty ReNew.

Residents who participate in the program should be aware they will see this new name around the community and in local stores. While the name has changed, the program remains the same and continues to bring residents a simple, convenient way to convert hard-to-recycle plastics into a variety of valued resources.

To learn more about the Hefty ReNew program and how it improves the recovery process in Omaha and Lincoln, you can visit the new HeftyReNew.com website.

Kang to discuss new Star Wars novel

Dr. Lydia Kang, an Omaha physician by day and author the rest of the time, will discuss her new “Star Wars” novel, “Cataclysm,” during a hybrid book launch event at The Bookworm in Omaha on April 16.

The novel is a sequel to “Convergence,” part of a new phase called the High Republic, which is set set several hundred years before the events of “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.”

The new book involves a character named Axel Greylark and two chancellors of the Republic, one of whom is Greylark’s mother, Kyong Greylark. The 2 p.m. event at the book store, 2501 S. 90th St., also will have a virtual option. A link will be made available at the bookwormomaha.com under the events calendar.