The Furniture Train, a furniture drive by several community organizations, has been scheduled for the Omaha area on April 1.

While The Furniture Project takes furniture and household goods year-round, the April 1 furniture drive will provide curbside pickup services for registered donors, courtesy of the local Keller Williams Greater Omaha brokerage firm.

“This event provides an opportunity for the Omaha community to come together and support the broader affordable housing ecosystem,” said Felicia Bonner, program manager of the Metro Housing Collaborative, an organization providing a shared housing program and other rental supports.

It’s a good way for Omahans to do some spring cleaning, Bonner said. Dining room tables, couches and kitchen supplies are among the most-needed items.

Partnering organizations are The Furniture Project, Metro Housing Collaborative, Restoring Dignity and Refugee Empowerment Center.

To see the most-needed items and to register for a pickup, go to forms.gle/Cty7QTMeZZQ77hLY9.

Joslyn Castle announces series topics

Joslyn Castle & Gardens in partnership with History Nebraska have announced the second-quarter topics of the popular historic preservation lecture series “This Old Castle.”

The series is hosted at the Castle on the first Wednesday of every month in 2023, in the historic music room. “This Old Castle” is designed to empower old home owners looking to learn the skills to maintain and restore their homes.

In April, “This Old Castle” will host a panel of historic preservation experts from History Nebraska, Roisin Preservation and Omaha’s City Planning department. The theme will be decoding tax credits, local landmarking, and the National Register of Historic Places.

Castle wood expert Mark Williamsen of Woodmark Group will speak in May on the topic of maintaining wood in old homes, using the Castle’s internal woodwork for example.

In June, the event will take place in the gardens of the Joslyn Castle with an interactive presentation and planting demo from Kim Kniefl of 90 Native.

At the top of each event, you’ll learn about a current preservation initiative the Joslyn Castle is addressing. Recent topics include the conservatory restoration, the salvaged organ slated for installation in the music room, and the replacement of the silk damask padded walls in the Joslyn’s Gold Room.

Tickets are $10 and available at joslyncastle.com. Presentations tend to sell out, so reserve early.

Event at local car museum now March 16

The Keep Kids Alive Drive 25’s 25th anniversary fundraiser, which was postponed by snow, has been rescheduled for March 16.

The event will showcase the car collection of Omahan Peter Fink at his private museum in northwest Omaha. He’ll share the history of the more than 120 cars he keeps there.

Tickets are available for the 6 to 8 p.m. event. Go to KKAD25.org.

United Way launches new website

To kick off a year-long celebration highlighting 100 years of helping others in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro, United Way of the Midlands has launched a new website at unitedwaymidlands.org.

Created through a partnership with the team at Smith Kroeger — and supported by UWM’s 100-year sponsors — the site includes a variety of new content and features:

A 100-years of history timeline and video to showcase a century of uniting people and organizations to create a Circle of Support to help those in need

An easy-to-use search function and navigation from the home page so users can find specific information

Impact-driven content to highlight work being done by agency partners along with a click-through function to access all of their websites

More videos and easy ways for people to get involved with and/or support UWM, and availability to access the site in more than 50 different languages.

Hygiene products will be available for free

Project Intentional, a local nonprofit, is taking action to provide essential hygiene products to those in need through its innovative “Hope Lockers” initiative.

These lockers, which will be placed in businesses such as Lola’s, Karma Koffee and Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater, are filled with free hygiene products including deodorant, bars of soap, and menstrual products.

The hope is to restore dignity and offer a helping hand to those in the community who need it most.

They will also be placed in three school locations in South Omaha, including two middle schools and one high school. The goal is the end of the month.

Sharon Manhart, artist and owner of Arbor Street Studios, will hand-paint each locker to make them even more unique and special.

“We hope that the city of Omaha helps by taking donations to the lockers, too — a place where you can give hope as well as have hope,” founder Sasha Berscheid said.