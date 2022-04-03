Short takes: Habitat for Humanity Women Build is taking off; Ewing named new head of Children's Square

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha has kicked off its 25th annual Women Build.

For the next three months, a construction crew of women volunteers will meet up once a week and work together to build a home in North Omaha.

Women Build is a nationwide Habitat for Humanity program that encourages women to make a difference while having fun building and renovating homes in their communities. The build brings together women from all walks of life.

While men aren’t excluded, the program strives to create an inclusive atmosphere for women to help themselves and their neighbors improve their living conditions.

Many volunteers are first-time builders, but Habitat Omaha’s Women Build supervisor Mona McGregor says that a lack of construction experience shouldn’t stop people from volunteering.

“You don’t have to come in as a pro,” McGregor said. “We’ll show you how to do it.”

The Women Build house will be one of more than 50 homes Habitat Omaha builds this year with future homeowners, staff and volunteers. More than 300 families will work with Habitat Omaha to become mortgage ready and purchase a Habitat home or a house on the open market.

For more information, visit habitatomaha.org.

Ewing named president, CEO of Children’s Square

Following a nationwide search, the Children’s Square U.S.A. Board of Directors has unanimously approved Viv L. Ewing, Ph.D., as president and CEO.

“The Board is very excited to announce Viv Ewing as our next CEO and president. Having served as vice president of development and interim president and CEO, Viv can use her knowledge and experiences to hit the ground running,” CSUSA board chair Emma Chance said. “Having worked in the Children & Family Services arena she brings a wealth of experiences and expertise in executive leadership, human resources, accreditation, budget management, legislative affairs, and donor cultivation. We love her dedication and commitment to not only Children’s Square and its mission, but also to our community and metro area.”

Ewing initially joined Children’s Square in January of 2021 as vice president of development and has been serving as interim president and CEO since January.

“It is a dream job and an incredible opportunity to further the mission of serving at-risk children and families in the community in new and innovative ways and building on past success,” Ewing said.

Transition Committee chair Phil Taylor said Ewing’s performance thus far, along with her extensive experience in leadership positions in the Council Bluffs/Omaha area, made her the perfect fit.

Brownell Talbot needs butterfly creations

The cast and crew of Brownell Talbot’s spring play, “I Never Saw Another Butterfly,” are honoring the more than 15,000 children who passed through Terezin concentration camp during World War II by hanging 10,000 butterflies in the school’s theater lobby.

The school is inviting the Omaha community to be part of honoring the children of Terezin by creating butterflies to display. Currently, the school has 6,000 butterflies to display in Swanson Lobby and is still in need of 4,000 more.

“We are so honored to tell the story of the children of Terezin and become a voice for those who can no longer speak. The show, based on the actual writings and drawing of the children of Terezin’s underground school, is inspiring, heartbreaking, and provides insight into the life and death of the Jews during their imprisonment by the Nazi regime,” theater director Jenn Morgan said. “Of the over 15,000 children who passed through Terezin, less than 100 survived. We would like to fill our Swanson Auditorium Lobby with 10,000 butterflies to honor all of the children lost who passed through Terezin. We celebrate their lives.”

Butterflies can be made of almost any material and any size and shape. They can be drawn on paper, cut out of paper, made of feathers, crocheted, knitted, quilted, made with a Cricut, and be of any color. Butterflies will be accepted through Thursday.

Butterflies can be mailed or delivered to Brownell Talbot, care of Jenn Morgan, 400 N. Happy Hollow Blvd., Omaha, NE 68132.

Cottonwood Hotel offering club memberships

The Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel is now offering memberships at its Cottonwood Hotel & Pool Club.

It was conceived to keep people from Omaha and the surrounding area coming to the hotel by providing a little something extra when they arrive. Membership benefits include:

Complimentary hotel stays: Five nights per year at Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel are included for club members (blackout dates may apply).

Priority reservations and preferred pricing: Plan ahead and enjoy special member rates on rooms, event spaces and catering, as well as personalized support to assist with special restaurant reservations.

Seasonal access to the pool and year-round hot tub: Perfect for swimming laps, sunbathing, relaxing and sipping cocktails on in-pool loungers.

Complimentary valet parking: Piece of mind for travelers to leave their cars.

Wellness and self care: 24-hour access to the hotel’s onsite fitness center with Peloton stationary bicycles, treadmills, ellipticals, weights and more.

Work and play: Make the hotel your remote office with complimentary WiFi, coffee and tea.

Bring guests: Pool Club members receive four complimentary guest passes per year, with additional passes available for purchase, based on availability.

The initial offering of 100 memberships in The Cottonwood Hotel & Pool Club counts an array of enrollment options including:

Solo Membership, $2,500 joining fee; $165 monthly dues

Couples membership, $3,750 joining fee; $200 monthly dues

Junior Membership (ages 21-30), $1,500 joining fee; $150 monthly dues

To arrange a private tour of The Cottonwood Hotel & Pool Club and to discuss membership options, contact James Schelnick, director of sales and marketing, at 402-810-9500 or email at jschelnick@thecottonwoodhotel.com.

Rhodes named Healthy Blue president

Healthy Blue in Nebraska has announced that Dr. Rob Rhodes has been named president of the health plan, a leading managed care provider of health benefits for Nebraska’s Heritage Health Medicaid program.

“Dr. Rhodes is a trusted and highly respected senior leader who has extensive knowledge and experience of Medicaid health plan operations as well as a passion for serving vulnerable communities through quality, cost-effective care,” said Dr. Barsam Kasravi, president of Anthem’s Medicaid West Region.

Most recently, Rhodes was chief medical officer for Healthy Blue Nebraska where he oversaw the Health Plan’s medical strategy and the clinical direction of medical services and quality improvements. In 2003, Rhodes founded the faith-based nonprofit, Clinic with a Heart, which provides free urgent short-term medical, chiropractic, physical therapy and dental care to uninsured and underinsured residents who reside in the Lincoln area.

He also founded InjuReplay, a company designed to educate athletes and fans about sports injuries, treatments and recovery. Rhodes spent nearly 20 years as a physician in private practice and is past president and board member of the Nebraska Medical Association. In 2019, Rhodes was the recipient of the COPIC Humanitarian Award, which is presented annually to honor a physician for volunteer medical services and contributions to their community. In addition, Rhodes serves as an adjunct assistant professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Gross’ Hamersky earns prestigious honor

Gross Catholic High School announced that Steve Hamersky is the recipient of the National Catholic Education Association’s prestigious Dr. Karen M. Ristau Innovations Award.

The award is presented annually to an individual, school, or program that has furthered the mission of Catholic education through an innovative program or approach.

Now in his 46th year at Gross, Hamersky has taught mathematics, science, engineering, technology and computer science.

His chess team won the state title; the engineering team won the Society of American Military Engineers Student Mentoring Program design contest; his innovation team won the UNO IT Innovation Cup; and his physics team has won the Creighton Physics Field Day.

Hamersky is perhaps most widely known for directing the robotics team that has finished in the top 16 alliances at the world championship; won multiple Nebraska state championships including 2022; took second at RoboCom 2017 in Beijing; and is headed to the VEX Robotics World Championship this May in Dallas.

“As educators, our job is to encourage and to unleash our students’ talents. Steve’s innovative and collaborative instruction in his classes, as well as within the robotics program, does just that. He encourages students to challenge themselves and to think beyond the traditional classroom experience,” Gross principal Paulette Neuhalfen said

Hamersky will receive the award at the NCEA President’s Dinner held at the annual convention in New Orleans on April 18.

Master conservationist class offered in Iowa

Iowa State Extension and Outreach will be offering a local Master Conservationist class, starting April 23 and continuing one Saturday a month until September.

Most classes will be at Hitchcock Nature Preserve. To sign up call West Pottawattamie County ISU Extension and Outreach, 712-366-7070.

The intensive blended online and in-person curriculum is developed to equip Iowans interested in natural resource conservation with the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed decisions about natural resources and to become local leaders and educators.

Coca-Cola chairman to speak at prayer breakfast

Frank Harrison, chairman of Coca-Cola Consolidated, will be the speaker at this year’s Greater Omaha Leadership Prayer Breakfast. The event will be held April 15 at the Embassy Suites La Vista.

The program will bring together prayer, music and an inspiring message to launch the Easter weekend. The public is invited to attend.

The fourth-generation family leader of the nation’s largest Coca-Cola bottler, Harrison manages 17,000 employees. He began his career in 1977 and worked his way through the company to become the chairman and CEO in 1996.

The prayer breakfast is an annual tradition that began in 1955. An estimated 600 persons are expected to attend. Individual tickets for general seating start at $55, and table reservations for groups of 10 are also available.

For more information or to register, go to omahaprayerbreakfast.com.

