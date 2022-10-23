Short Takes: HDR employees build a wall of cans to help Food Bank for the Heartland

Last weekend, 750 individuals from around the globe attended HDR’s Architecture + Building Engineering Services’ Global IMPACT Conference at the CHI Health Center.

The event featured a unique art project to benefit Food Bank for the Heartland and those it serves.

To make a lasting impact at a local level, HDR employees partnered with Food Bank for the Heartland volunteers to construct an art wall — with 7,000 cans of food. It was 24-feet wide and 2-feet deep. The cans were then donated to the Food Bank.

HDR leaders say the can art project aligns with their engineering expertise, and their desire to create change.

“Hunger is in every single community, including right here in Omaha. Creating a giant can build was a collaborative way for our teams to feature their design expertise while supporting the Food Bank and their fight against hunger,” said Matt DeBoer, HDR, Great Plains Architecture Principal.

The Food Bank says the can build will provide much-needed nutrition to the communities it serves.

“This art project serves a much bigger purpose. Not only will it make a significant difference for our neighbors desperately needing food assistance right now, but it will also inspire local corporations to think outside the box about how they can make an impact for those in need,” said Brian Barks, President, and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland.

The finished design mimicked a cascading wall of thousands of cans, made to look like rippling water. The HDR team wanted the design to represent the important impact that organizations like the Food Bank have on helping solve hunger— a worldwide crisis that connects us all as a global community.

Third-grader wins $10,000 college scholarship

Omahan Jackson Metzler was recently awarded a $10,000 college scholarship by local wireless retailer, TCC, through the company’s Big Impact program.

Jackson is a third grader in the Millard Public School System with an early passion for English and writing. His family noticed the Big Impact scholarship sweepstakes when they were upgrading their phones at the TCC store.

The Big Impact program is attached to TCC’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, which commenced its milestone 10th edition this year in which the company gave away 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies nationwide. The giveaway has provided more than 1.2 million backpacks since 2013.

Through the event, five randomly selected students were chosen as winners of $10,000 college scholarships, which included Jackson. This Big Impact enhances the winning students’ educational futures and assists their parents immensely in financial planning.

“It’s very exciting for Jackson and our entire family as we didn’t expect this to happen,” his father Jason said. “His mother is still paying off her student loans from obtaining multiple degrees and I work at a local community college, so we fully understand the financial burdens of higher education. We’re so thankful for this opportunity from TCC.”

Durham Museum guild planning holiday luncheon

The Durham Museum’s On Track Guild will host a fundraiser, “Coming Home for the Holidays” luncheon and market on Nov. 21.

Guests will enjoy a holiday market featuring local vendors from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall. During the noon lunch, renowned chef and author Gale Gand’s presentation on her days as the chef at the Stapleford Park Country House Hotel in Leicestershire, England will provide plenty of inspiration for holiday entertaining.

Tickets start at $125 and tables and sponsorships are available. For more information, contact The Durham Museum at 402-444-5071 or visit durhammuseum.org. The On Track Guild is an organization dedicated to the support of The Durham Museum and its educational programming through volunteerism, fundraising and promotion of community awareness.

The honorary chairs are Diane Nelson and Christie Oberto.

OWH golf book among those honored

The book, “Nebraska Golf: Out of the Shadows,” has received the 2022 Nebraska Book Awards Nonfiction: Nebraska as Place award.

World-Herald sports writer Stu Pospisil was the author of the golf book. It was published by the World-Herald.

The Nebraska Center for the Book presented the awards Saturday at the Nebraska History Museum.

Other books honored:

Children’s Best Continuing Series: “George Meets His Match” by Kristin Bauer Ganoung, illustrated by K. E. Gadeken. Publisher: Prairieland Press

Youth Book: “Rhinos in Nebraska: The Amazing Discovery of the Ashfall Fossil Beds” by Alison Pearce Stevens, illustrated by Matt Huynh. Publisher: Godwin Books, Henry Holt Company

Cover and Design: “After One Hundred Winters: In Search of Reconciliation on America’s Stolen Lands” by Margaret D. Jacobs. Publisher: Princeton University Press

Illustration: “Rhinos in Nebraska: The Amazing Discovery of the Ashfall Fossil Beds” by Alison Pearce Stevens, illustrated by Matt Huynh. Publisher: Godwin Books, Henry Holt Company

Fiction: “The Perfume Thief” by Timothy Schaffert. Publisher: Doubleday

Nonfiction Biography: “The Only Wonderful Things: The Creative Partnership of Willa Cather & Edith Lewis” by Melissa J. Homestead. Publisher: Oxford University Press

Nonfiction Biography Honor: “Time in the Wilderness: The Formative Years of John ‘Black Jack’ Pershing in the American West” by Dr. Tim McNeese. Publisher: Potomac Books

Nonfiction Health and Fitness: “Fuel Your Body: How to Cook and Eat for Peak Performance” by Angie Asche. Publisher: Agate Publishing

Nonfiction Natural History: “Rhinos in Nebraska: The Amazing Discovery of the Ashfall Fossil Beds” by Alison Pearce Stevens, illustrated by Matt Huynh. Publisher: Godwin Books, Henry Holt Company

Nonfiction Popular History: “Patient Zero: A Curious History of the World’s Worst Diseases” by Lydia Kang and Nate Pedersen. Publisher: Workman Publishing Company

Poetry: “The Way of Things” by Shannon Vesely. Publisher: Rogue Faculty Press

Poetry Honor: “Unholy Heart” by Grace Bauer. Publisher: The Backwaters Press

Special Poetry: “More in Time: A Tribute to Ted Kooser” by Jessica Poli, Marco Abel, Timothy Schaffert. Publisher: University of Nebraska Press

The Celebration of Nebraska Books also honored winners of the 2022 Jane Geske and Mildred Bennett awards.

Lois Todd-Meyer won the Bennett Award, which is given to an individual who provides leadership and service in the promotion of Nebraska literature.

The Nebraska Center for the Book annually presents the Geske award to an organization, business, library, school, association, or other group that has made an exceptional contribution to literacy, books, reading, libraries, or Nebraska literature. This year the winner was the the Nebraska Writer’s Collective.

Enjoy homemade soup noodles on Election Day

Enjoy homemade soup, raw vegetables, a piece of pie and a drink on election day Nov. 8 at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Chicken noodle soup and chili will be available at 81st and Q Streets in Ralston from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Every year the United Methodist Women and helpers make homemade noodles, hang them on drying racks, let them dry all day and bag them in the evening in preparation for the Election Day soup and pie meal,” Jan Gorman said. “The community looks forward to the soup with homemade noodles.”

Cost is $12 for adults and $7 for children 10 and under. Proceeds go to Epworth Village, Habitat for Humanity, Stephen Center and other projects.

For more information, call 402-331-4054 or go to trinityralston.com.

Fonda named to Girl Scouts development post

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska has hired Janice Fonda as the council’s new chief development officer.

Fonda will lead the fund development team in achieving fundraising goals through management of the annual fundraising plan, serving as liaison for community development programs, building relationships with prospective and existing donors, and more. Fonda will also oversee Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska largest fundraiser, artVenture.

Most recently, Fonda served as Senior Director of Fundraising and Development at Catholic Charities of Omaha where she was responsible for fundraising and donor relations. Prior to, Fonda served as Development Officer of CHI Health Foundation Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for three years.