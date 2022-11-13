Short takes: Healthy Blue Nebraska gives Nebraska Diaper Bank $100,000

After serving the Omaha area for the past seven years, Nebraska Diaper Bank expanded services earlier in 2022 to Norfolk, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Thurston County with the help of Healthy Blue Nebraska.

Now Healthy Blue is further investing in diaper support to low-income families by awarding a $100,000 gift to Nebraska Diaper Bank.

The gift from Healthy Blue Nebraska, along with funding from other sources, will enable Nebraska Diaper Bank to expand its footprint and provide new service to additional areas of the state, while also continuing distribution of about 130,000 diapers each month to more than 2,000 babies in its current service areas.

“In Nebraska, one in three families cannot afford an adequate supply of diapers for their babies. There is no safety net for the cost; WIC and SNAP cannot be used to purchase diapers. We exist so that families are able to change their baby each and every time that baby needs to be changed,” said Tegan Reed, Nebraska Diaper Bank executive director. “We are so incredibly grateful to Healthy Blue Nebraska for recognizing the importance that diapers play in both the child’s health and the entire family’s well-being. With their help we are going to reach more babies than ever before.”

Medical respite program announced

Charles Drew Health Center Inc. and Siena Francis House launched “Health and Dwelling,” a unique 24-month pilot medical respite program in the Greater Omaha-Council Bluffs area.

It’s the first in Nebraska.

“The program will grant those experiencing homelessness better post-acute recovery care, and safe and secure short-term residential housing allowing for improved health, social and cost outcomes for all involved,” said Kenny McMorris, CEO of Charles Drew Health Center.

As a result of a 2020 planning grant which provided funds to convene the Health + Housing Coalition, facilitated by The Wellbeing Partners, organizations across the metro came together to collaborate and identify the needs of the chronically homeless, medically complex population in our community.

CHI Health, through its national foundation, awarded $500,000 to Siena Francis House and Charles Drew Health Center Inc. to carry out the pilot program, with intentions to implement the program long-term for those experiencing homelessness with chronic health conditions.

The program provides a transition of care from an acute care facility to medical respite, serving as an alternative to readmission to hospitals for minor ailments that do not require hospitalization but do require monitored medical treatment.

Through the program, medical care will be provided by Charles Drew Health Center Inc. and services will include post-acute care, behavioral health, dental care and pharmacy services. Siena Francis House will provide shelter, food, clothing and other personal needs, case management and support services.

CyncHealth, the designated health information exchange for Nebraska and western Iowa, will provide the IT infrastructure to support the program.

Medical respite programs have proven to shorten hospital length stays, reduce hospital readmissions, improve health outcomes of participants and lower overall cost of healthcare.

“We are excited to launch this pilot and improve the system of care for individuals who are experiencing homelessness and have needs that cannot be met in a traditional shelter setting,” said Michelle Bobier, chief program officer at Siena Francis House.

The program is working with local hospitals to coordinate a referral/application process utilizing the Unite Nebraska platform. Clinical admission requirements are: must be 19 years of age, willing to be admitted to service, willing to meet with medical and program staff, verified medically stable, independent in daily living activities, able to manage medications and oriented to time, place and ability to communicate.

Nebraska Statewide Arboretum honors 9

The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum honored nine individuals at its annual awards event in Lincoln.

The President’s Citation was awarded to Karma Larsen of Lincoln, for her more than 20 years of service as the communications and events coordinator for NSA. This award is presented to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the mission of NSA.

“As NSA’s communications coordinator, Karma was the steady, informative and friendly voice of NSA,” NSA Executive Director Hanna Pinneo said. “Her love of gardening and all things natural clearly shone through in all her work, communicating a true love for Nebraska and all the beautiful trees, plants and wildlife it has to offer.”

The Jim Kluck Honor Award went to Mike Vrtiska of Cook for his work as the groundskeeper at Nemaha County Hospital in Auburn, an NSA affiliate site. Vrtiska, a certified arborist, was also recognized for his tree-planting efforts on the 160-acre property he owns near Cook.

Mary Jane Frogge of Lincoln was named this year’s recipient of the Educator Award for her more than 30 years of work with the Nebraska Extension. She oversees the Lancaster County Extension Master Gardener program, is a leader on the Nebraska Extension pollinator team that recently developed the Nebraska Pollinator Habitat Certification program and leads the Lancaster County 4-H horticulture club.

The Blazing Star Award was given to Kay Kottas of Western, president and owner of Prairie Legacy Inc., a botanical consulting service and provider of retail plants and seed, and owner of Witt’s End Homestead LLC, a nursery that raises local ecotype native seed and plants.

The Volunteer Award was presented to Dan Kostka of Nebraska City, for his many years of volunteer service at the Lewis and Clark Visitor Center in Nebraska City, where he serves as a nature guide, assists staff and visitors with tree and plant identification, plants trees and assists with controlled burns and other activities.

The Community Landscape Award winner was Gus Von Roenn, founder and executive director of Omaha Permaculture, a nonprofit that fosters community through sustainable land stewardship. Von Roenn founded Omaha Permaculture in 2013 with the mission to revitalize dilapidated vacant properties throughout Omaha, utilizing healthy ecosystems and urban agriculture to elevate the utility and value of these lots for the surrounding neighborhoods and the city overall.

Monte and Lincoln Williams of Clarks were the recipients of this year’s Johnny Appleseed Award. Together the father-son team have planted 92,925 trees, beginning in 1975, when Monte purchased 1,400 seedlings from the Central Platte NRD to plant as a windbreak for livestock protection. Monte’s son, Lincoln, has followed in his father’s footsteps. In 1993, Lincoln purchased 800 acres from his father and grandfather and followed their conservation efforts by adding 116 acres toward habitat improvement. Together, Monte and Lincoln have planted an average of 1,900 seedlings every year for decades, and in doing so, have seen a marked improvement in the habitat for wildlife on their properties.

The Affiliate Excellence Award was presented to Aaron Thiessen, head groundskeeper at Central Community College in Hastings. Thiessen has served as co-chair of CCC’s Tree Campus Higher Education Committee and has worked closely with faculty to conduct an extensive tree inventory using drone technology to collect pertinent data on species, size, health and location of more than 1,000 trees on the Hastings campus. He has also partnered with faculty to integrate a service-learning component into curriculum that enables students to actively participate and invest in the beautification of their campus while also gaining hands-on experience in urban forestry.

Purchase mittens, get a soda

Purchase a set of mittens at any of the area Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience stores in Omaha, Papillion, Plattsmouth and Gretna and they will be given to area schools and shelters in need.

Anyone who donates a pair of mittens will receive a free 20-ounce bottle of Coke donated by Chesterman Coca-Cola.

The drive ends Dec. 31.

"Please help Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh spread the warmth to our community," said Julie Seefus, supervisor for Hy-vee Fast & Fresh in the western region.

Magician to perform at Mahoney

Enjoy family-friendly Omaha magician Ryan Chandler as he performs at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park on Nov. 26 for the first of several dates.

Chandler, who has appeared on television with magicians Penn and Teller, will perform at 3 p.m. at Kountze Memorial Theater.

Other performances will be (all begin at 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted): Dec. 17; Dec. 31; Jan. 1, 5 p.m.; Jan. 14; Jan. 21; Feb. 11; Feb. 18; Feb. 25; March 11; March 18; March 25; April 1.

Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for ages 12 and under. Reserve tickets by calling 402-944-2523, ext. 7122.

A park entry permit is required of each vehicle.

Learn more about Chandler at oldmarketmagician.com.

CSM will repeat production

A College of St. Mary production will receive an encore this fall. The CSM theatre department will present “The Adivina is Never Wrong” by Teri Hegarty at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 and 18 and 2 p.m. Nov. 19 in the Black Box Theater, Walsh Hall, Room 13.

An earlier version of the one-act, bilingual play received a staged reading this past spring. The script also was published in the 2021-22 St. Mary’s Review. “The staged reading was so well received that the playwright expanded the script to a full-length production,” said Sarah Klocke, director of theatre and communications at CSM.

“The Adivina is Never Wrong” tells the story of Rosa, who lives on an ostrich ranch and dreams of going to college to study meteorology. But that’s not what her mother and great-grandmother want for her. Greatly influenced by a fortune teller’s prediction from years before, Rosa’s family seems to have limited her life choices. Or have they? The audience will watch as this wise and resilient young woman overcomes her fears to forge her own path and take hold of the wheel of fate.

Representatives from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival will attend the Friday performance. “Participation with KCACTF allows our students to gain access to scholarships, receive supportive feedback from theatre artists outside of our community and attend the annual regional festival,” Klocke said.

This will be the first performance in the new Black Box Theater, which was finished in early September.