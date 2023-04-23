Nebraskans of all ages are invited to participate in the City Nature Challenge, a global event to find and document urban wildlife.

The challenge, which runs April 28 to May 7, is a chance to look for nature in urban areas and learn about the animal and plant life discovered there.

Using the free iNaturalist app, participants will photograph wildlife and upload their observations to the app between April 28-May 1. They’ll then help identify observations between May 2-7.

Wildlife can be any wild plant, animal, fish, fungi or any other evidence of life, such as scat, fur or tracks. Participants can even document species through their windows.

Though anyone may participate in the CNC global project, Nebraska is hosting the challenge from five urban locations across the state. Search iNaturalist for the following project near you to participate:

City Nature Challenge 2023: Lincoln-Lancaster County

City Nature Challenge 2023: Norfolk-Madison County Nebraska

City Nature Challenge 2023: North Platte, Nebraska

City Nature Challenge 2023: Omaha Metro

City Nature Challenge 2023: Scotts Bluff County

City Nature Challenge 2023: Global Project

People can explore alone or participate in several local events.

The City Nature Challenge, launched in 2016 as a competition between two U.S. cities, now is an international competition to document nature and better understand urban biodiversity. In 2022, more than 67,000 participants made nearly 1.7 million observations of more than 50,000 species globally.

Corporate Cup raises $257,000

More than 2,700 people raised more than $257,000 in the American Lung Association’s 42nd annual Corporate Cup on April 16.

The race, Nebraska’s longest running tradition, ran from Aksarben Village despite cold and wind. The aim was to raise awareness and money to support nearly 200,000 Nebraskans living with lung disease and to help find a cure.

“Thanks to the determination of our supporters and runners we raised $257,000 to help ongoing efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease in Nebraska,” Executive Director Julia McCarville said in a statement. “We are very grateful to everyone that came out to support lung health and so proud of the funds raised.”

1976 Cathedral High girls basketball team honored

Although the high school has been closed for years, there’s new hardware in the trophy case in the St. Cecilia Cathedral gymnasium.

Cathedral’s 1976 girls basketball team, which was named the unofficial state champion by The World-Herald but never received a trophy, was surprised at the parish’s Comedy & Cuisine fundraiser last week.

The players knew they were receiving the school’s Great Alums award. But then a trophy appeared.

Tony Vaccaro, co-chair of the event, said he spoke with the Nebraska School Activities Association about presenting a trophy to the team, which had won the city championship in 1976 after losing just one game.

A NSAA official said that while it couldn’t officially sanction the championship, since it was the year before state basketball tournaments began for girls, the school could use the NSAA trophy design.

“We were all very moved by the article last summer in regard to the anniversary of Title IX,” Vaccaro said. “It became an easy choice for Great Alums honorees this year.”

Check your numbers at health fair

Do you know your numbers? If it’s been too long since you’ve checked your vision or blood pressure, there’s a free opportunity this month.

The Nebraska Medicine Minority Health Month Health Fair is coming up Saturday at 11 a.m. at Girls Inc. of Omaha, 2811 N. 45th St.

Besides blood pressure and vision screenings, there will also be stations for oral health, blood typing, COVID-19 vaccines, a food truck and much more.

The event is family-friendly, and even popular TV character Doc McStuffins will be on hand to meet kids and pose for pictures.

National Minority Health Month was established with the goal of improving outcomes for racial and ethnic minority groups.

“This year’s theme is health literacy and ‘better health through better understanding,’” said Dr. Andrea Jones, family medicine physician. “We strive for health equity and understand the importance of building trusting relationships with our community and the incredible partners who work tirelessly to improve health outcomes, particularly in historically excluded and currently under-resourced communities.”

The health fair is being held to reach out to those who have been underserved, said Shanda Ross, director of outreach and belonging at Nebraska Medicine.

“It allows us to engage with the entire community by welcoming all into the space to address health equity and to build relationships while creating a sense of belonging for all,” she said.

Nebraska Medicine’s partners for the event include Healthy Blue, Nebraska Community Blood Bank, Charles Drew Health Center, United Healthcare, the Douglas County Health Department and Pink Lotus Project Nebraska.

Brownell Talbot thespians plan Scotland trip

The Brownell Talbot theater group will participate in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe next summer.

Twenty-one students, along with parent chaperones, faculty and staff, will journey to Scotland for the three-week celebration of arts and culture.

The school was invited to perform an original play at the festival and also will have the opportunity to attend other performances and learn more about theater.

This spring, the students will workshop the original play, cast it, design their own packable costumes and set and be ready to perform by summer 2024.

“I’m looking forward to taking something written by Brownell Talbot students and turning it into a full-fledged performance,” sophomore Ava Larson Gallegos said. “It’s a really wonderful process to be a part of.”

Before the students travel to Edinburgh, they will have a chance to attend master classes at the Globe and Royal Shakespeare Company in London as well as go to a show in the West End.

“A trip like this is not just about performing but experiencing different cultures and learning about themselves as thespians and global citizens,” theater director Jenn Morgan said.

The group will also represent Nebraska at the International Thespian Festival 2023 June 19-23 on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington.

Brain Injury Alliance seeks speakers

The Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska is accepting speaking proposals for the 2024 Nebraska Brain Injury Conference March 14-15.

In addition to showcasing their research and expertise, speakers will have the opportunity to connect with a broad audience of professionals, organizations and individuals living with a brain injury that stand to benefit from their expertise.

The full information on the 2024 Nebraska Brain Injury Conference and instructions on how to submit speaking proposals can be found at biane.org/2024-conference/call-for-speakers.html.

CASA looking for diverse volunteers

Douglas County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is taking steps to ensure that it is prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion in its recruitment during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

CASA for Douglas County is a local nonprofit that coaches and empowers volunteer advocates to amplify the voice of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to advocate for the best interests of children who are in foster care.

The child welfare system is responsible for ensuring the safety, permanency and well-being of children who have been abused or neglected. Black and Latino children are disproportionately represented within this system.

“it is important to value family, culture and the community of the children impacted by the child welfare system,” said Kimberly C. Barnes, executive director at CASA. “Therefore, CASA for Douglas County is intentional about prioritizing the recruitment of volunteers to reflect the children they serve.”

By volunteering with CASA, individuals can make a difference in the lives of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

To find out more information about how to become a CASA volunteer advocate, reach out to Martha Alcantara-Sanchez, community outreach specialist, at malcantara@casaomaha.org. If you or an organization want to request more information on community partnerships, contact Jordan Fletcher, development director, at jfletcher@casaomaha.org.