Joslyn Castle will start its annual garden lecture series April 4 with a talk on DIY home hydroponics.

John Porter of the Douglas-Sarpy County Extension will give the opening presentation. The series is free and takes place in the Joslyn Castle music room. RSVPs are encouraged.

“Every spring, we celebrate the return of the season by inviting our community of gardeners, from novice to expert, to join us for our free garden lecture series,” said Keith Hart, education and humanities manager at Joslyn. “Our diverse community of green thumbs benefits from learning from the best in town, and the Joslyn Castle & Gardens volunteer gardeners also apply the lessons learned to our own 5.7 acres.”

The topics:

April 4, DIY home hydroponics: John Porter, urban ag educator with Douglas-Sarpy County Extension will discuss the different systems, the best crops to grow and the basics you’ll need to know. He’ll also discuss options and costs for pre-made systems versus DIY systems you can build yourself.

April 11, growing vegetables and gathering neighbors: Kurt Goetzinger, founder of the Benson Community Garden, will give a presentation about the Benson Garden, and community gardening in general, followed by a brief question-and-answer session. Community gardens have become more popular as people look for ways to reconnect with nature, their neighbors, and their food.

April 18, Swiss army landscaping: Graham Herbst of the Nebraska Forest Service will explore the concept of functional landscapes that engage and provide for us. He will cover what makes landscape function well and profile a multitude of plants that provide food, medicine, crafts and other uses.

April 25, edible ecosystems on vacant land: Gus von Roenn, founder and executive director of Omaha Permaculture, is an advocate for permaculture and sustainable practices throughout Nebraska. He works through many organizations to elevate the discussion of issues surrounding healthy food accessibility, land stewardship and entrepreneurship in low-income communities.

DeSoto celebrates Bertrand anniversary with events

On April 1, 1865, the steamboat Bertrand, headed to the gold fields of Montana Territory, struck a submerged log and sank.

Just over a century later, the wreck was found and its cargo recovered. Since 1981, it has been on display at the visitor center at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge.

On the 158th anniversary of the sinking of the Bertrand on April 1, DeSoto will host a series of special events, including living history presentations and a special presentation by historian Russ Gifford. Gifford will present his talk, “Steamboat Travel on the Missouri” at 2 p.m. in the visitor center’s multipurpose room.

“Steamboats were certainly more spacious and comfortable than walking alongside a Conestoga wagon across the Plains and the Rockies,” Gifford said. “But steamboats were also susceptible to numerous obstacles – and many of those obstacles were unforgiving.”

Living history reenactors will also be present throughout the visitor center from noon to 2 p.m., giving a sense of what life and travel could have been like for the travelers, salesmen, and others aboard the Bertrand on their way to new opportunities in the Montana Territory. The museum curator and volunteers will also be present in the museum cargo viewing area, highlighting artifacts and answering questions regarding the collection.

For more information contact 712-388-4800 or email the refuge at desoto@fws.gov.

100-year anniversary for Christensen Lumber

Christensen Lumber in Fremont celebrated its 100th anniversary last week with an appearance by country music star Marty Stuart.

The company was started in March 1923 by Alfred Christensen and has kept its family ties. Tom Christensen, Alfred’s grandson, is the chairman. Tom’s son, Chad, is the sales manager.

The company, now owned by Kodiak Building Partners, was destroyed by a fire in 1931 and also survived the flooding in 2019.

Christensen Lumber has 210 employees and did $132 million in business in 2022.

“We’re a big company, but we still have that small-town feel,” president Tim Ferguson said. “We like celebrating with our roots and the people who helped us grow over these 100 years in Fremont.”

The company does a lot of charitable work, including a partnership with Habitat for Humanity. Staff frames a house each year.

April is Native Plant Month in Nebraska

Omaha’s Loveland Garden Club will be recognized April 3 at the State Capitol after its work to have the month of April designated as Nebraska’s Native Plant Month.

The proclamation is part of a national effort by the Garden Club of America to increase awareness of the important role native plants play in our ecosystems.

The Garden Club of America and its local chapter, The Loveland Garden Club, support federal, state and local efforts which:

Promote awareness and conservation of native species, specifically those listed as rare, endangered or threatened.

Encourage landowners to increase native habitat through replacement of lawn areas with native plant ecosystems.

Support measures to prevent and limit ecosystem damage.

Encourage public land-use policies that incorporate native plants, control invasive plants, discourage the use of toxic pesticides, leading to the preservation and restoration of healthy ecosystems.

Sustain and increase funding for conservation and preservation as well as support educational programs to expand awareness of the need to protect native plants, promoting their use.

FNBO gives grants to FFA groups

First National Bank of Omaha is investing in the future of agriculture by supporting FFA with donations in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, South Dakota and Wyoming, according to Barry Benson, vice president, agribusiness banking.

In addition, the bank is sponsoring a campaign to promote agricultural education with the American Royal in Kansas City. FNBO’s contributions are part of its broader efforts to celebrate National Ag Week and will help provide positive educational experiences for the students enrolled in agricultural education across the region.

“We’re proud to continue our support of the agriculture industry and the development of the next generation of agriculturalists through our multiple donations and volunteer efforts across the region,” Benson said. FNBO and its affiliates are among the largest agribusiness lenders in the country.

In Nebraska, FNBO is sponsoring the Nebraska FFA Launch! Program for the sixth year with a $10,000 donation. The funds will support the year-long program that serves as a catalyst in entrepreneurship-based education for Nebraska FFA members and agricultural education students.

The bank is also continuing its support of the Colorado FFA Foundation with a $2,500 donation. The funds will support agricultural education for students in Colorado.

FNBO is donating $24,000 to local FFA chapters in Nebraska, Illinois, South Dakota and Wyoming. In addition, FNBO Agribusiness Lenders will volunteer at various FFA chapters in their communities to provide agribusiness education to the students.