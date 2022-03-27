Short takes: If four lambs are gamboling, it must mean a North Bend girls basketball title

Lowell Peters has been raising sheep on his farm southwest of Scribner since 1971, when he returned from serving in the Vietnam War.

He’s only twice successfully raised a set of quadruplets — in 1999 when the North Bend Central girls won a state championship and in 2022, when the Tigers won their fifth state title.

“Is that a coincidence or what?” Peters said.

Coach Aaron Sterup agreed.

“That’s interesting to say the least,” he said. His team finished 27-2 this year.

The first set in 1999 arrived while Peters was watching the girls win the state title. He found them when he got home. This group came on March 12.

Peters bottle feeds all of his new lambs for about a week until he knows they’ll make it with their mom. This time, it was crucial because mom didn’t have enough milk for four, all of whom happen to be girls.

The 5-year-old ewe has had all males before this spring.

Peters said he’s still feeding two of the four. He just walks out in the yard and they appear. “You get a bottle lamb started, and they will meet you at the gate,” he said.

Peters has 115 bred ewes and he says he couldn’t care for the 140 lambs that have arrived so far without wife, Patty, and border collie, Pepper. He’ll be glad when it’s over.

“My wife helps me with a lot of the chores when I’m lambing,” he said. “Pepper watches the gates, helps me get in new lambs and helps with herding and sorting. All the good things you need a hired hand for.”

The Life House part of diaper studyThe Life House is participating in a national study to measure the economic and health impacts of providing diapers to families, according to the National Diaper Bank Network.

Around the country, many families are concerned about accessing diapers for a variety of reasons. But for one in three families, diaper need resulting from low-income is an everyday occurrence. More than 250 diaper banks around the country work to fill that gap.

“We know that diapers change lives. This study will help us prove it and provide our funders with more details about this need,” said Tegan Reed, executive director. “Most Omaha area childcare providers require parents to provide diapers. No diapers means no childcare, and that keeps parents out of work, school and other essential activities. By working with a team of economists, we’ll be able to quantify the impact of free diapers.”

The Economic Impact Study is being conducted by the National Diaper Bank Network. The Life House is a member of NDBN, a group of diaper banks that meet high standards of transparency, efficiency and community responsiveness.

Kids Can honors Bob Whitehouse

Kids Can Community Center is proud to announce that the 2022 Can Do Future Award will be posthumously awarded to Bob Whitehouse.

Whitehouse spent 47 years of his career in Omaha Public Schools; as a teacher and coach at Central High School and as administrator at Bryan High School, Bryan Middle School and Omaha South High School. He was also a University of Nebraska regent for more than a decade, serving twice as board chairman.

“It is without a doubt that Bob Whitehouse made a difference in the lives of thousands of students,” Kids Can CEO Robert Patterson said.

The award will be accepted on his behalf by his wife, Kim Whitehouse. The luncheon will be May 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Omaha Downtown Marriott at the Capitol District. For more information, go to kidscan.org/get-connected/cando2022.html.

Free admission April 2 at Durham

The Durham Museum will offer free admission on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., so the community can experience “Nelson Mandela: The Official Exhibition.”

Because capacity is limited, advanced registration is highly encouraged. Register online at durhammuseum.org/mandela.

“Nelson Mandela: The Official Exhibition” takes visitors on a personal journey through the life of the political leader.

Union Pacific, College Possible working together

Union Pacific Ties has announced College Possible Omaha as its charity partner for the second straight year.

The mission of UP Ties is to connect, develop and empower young professionals at UP through collaborative, social and community-minded opportunities. The group actively engages members to achieve five main initiatives: advocate, build, connect, develop and engage.

Throughout 2021, the group partnered with College Possible to meet those initiatives and raise $27,708 for College Possible through a variety of events.

“Serving as UP Ties’ charity partner in 2021 was truly an honor. The group is made up of young professionals who are ready to help their community, and we are excited to continue the partnership in 2022,” said Arvin Frazier, College Possible Omaha’s Executive Director.

Since 2000, College Possible has helped put more than 50,000 students from disinvested communities on the path to economic mobility via completion of a college degree.

Three Nebraska businesses recognized

Three Nebraska businesses were recognized by the Nebraska Business Development Center at the 2021 NBDC Business Awards.

The awards recognize NBDC clients who demonstrated business success through job creation and sustainability, sales growth, successful government contracting, innovation in product or service offerings, and other business achievements.

The businesses being honored include: Appsky, Omaha, Champion of Small Business; Birds Eye Robotics, Herman, Innovation Business of the Year; and Fuller Construction, Chadron, Government Contractor of the Year.

Appsky, based in Omaha, is an agency specializing in design, software and consulting. Founded by Taylor Korensky, the team at Appsky works directly with clients to develop custom software that is affordable and accessible.

“It is an honor to come together to celebrate these extraordinary businesses and share their stories,” said Catherine Lang, state director at NBDC.

The Nebraska Business Development Center helps Nebraska businesses start, grow and develop, by strengthening Nebraska businesses for a healthy economy and prosperous communities.

Creighton’s Orndorff places first in Big East symposium

Creighton University student Keely Orndorff, from Chandler, Arizona, finished in first place at the inaugural Big East Undergraduate Research Poster Symposium earlier this month at Madison Square Garden.

Orndorff joined 54 other students from the 11 Big East schools for the event, which took place at the same arena where the conference crowned Villanova as its 2022 men’s basketball tournament champion. Symposium participants presented their findings before a panel of judges Saturday morning, and the top performers earned recognition during the title game later that night.

Orndorff stood out among the competitors with her study, “The Novel Interaction between Gene Silencing Proteins: Structural Studies of PCNA and CAF-1.”

The neuroscience major examined the interactions of proteins PCNA and CAF-1, striving to better understand the cause of the improper gene silencing and mutations that are common in cancers.

“Much is still unknown about how they interact,” Orndorff said. “In my project, I grow crystals of a PCNA-CAF-1 protein complex and use an X-ray to determine their interaction at the structural level.”

Another Creighton student, Lauren Barbush, took third place. CU students Elizabeth Peller, JJ Mark and Rhiannon McCracken also participated.

Professor will talk about fabric stashes

On Monday, Dr. Marybeth Stalp will present “Embracing the Fabric Stash and Other Things I’ve Learned While Studying Quilts.”

Her presentation will be at the Prairie Piecemakers quilt guild March meeting at First Lutheran Church in Fremont at 7 p.m. Stalp is a professor of sociology at University of Northern Iowa. She studies how and where gender, culture and leisure intersects and is a leading international scholar in the Quilt Studies field.

She is also a sewist and quilter and admits to a fabric stash in her sewing room. Her book “Quilting: The Fabric of Everyday Life” was published in 2007.

Growing up in West Point, she learned to sew in 4-H and learned to quilt from her Aunt Genevieve Meiergerd.

The event is open to the public. For more information contact guild president Debra Schroeder at 402-380-2626.

