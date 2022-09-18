Short Takes: Jazz, drummers and dancers will be part of Performing Arts season

A full season of performances by a diverse array of musicians, dancers, and lecturers is on tap for Omaha Performing Arts’ 2022/2023 season.

Season highlights include Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Grammy winner Sammy Figueroa and his Latin Jazz Ensemble, Taiko drummers from Japan, the iconic Ballet Hispanico, puppetry artists, percussion-driven acrobats, family fun, educational experiences and many popular artists like Curley Taylor, The War and Treaty, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio and acclaimed saxophonist Grace Kelly.

Tickets for the 2022/2023 season can be purchased online at TicketOmaha.com or in person at the Ticket Omaha Box Office at 1200 Douglas St. Choose Your Own packages are also available by selecting three or more events at o-pa.org/seasontickets.

The performance season:

Terence Blanchard “Absence,” Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., Holland Center

Sammy Figueroa and His Latin Jazz Ensemble, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., Holland Music Club

The War and Treaty, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m., Holland Center

Bad Bad Hats, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., Holland Music Club

Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas, Dec. 3-4, Holland Center

The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening With Cary Elwes, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m., Holland Center

Delvon LaMarr Organ Trio, Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m., Holland Music Club

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m., Holland Center

Ballet Hispanico: Dona Peron, Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater

Dragons and Mythical Beasts, Feb. 5, 2 p.m., Orpheum Theater

Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m., Holland Music Club

Bria Skonberg, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m., Holland Music Club

Kodo: Tzuzumi, March 1, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater

The Docksiders, March 10, 7:30 p.m., Holland Music Club

Grace Kelly, April 14, 7:30 p.m., Holland Music Club

Gravity and Other Myths, April 14, 7:30 p.m., Holland Center

Chucho Valdes Quartet, April 20, 7:30 p.m., Holland Center

Philadanco!, May 6, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater

Madagascar the Musical, June 17, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater

National Geographic Live:

Force of Nature with Keith Ladzinski, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m., Holland Center

T-Rex Rises with Lindsay Zanno, March 28, 7:30 p.m., Holland Center

View From Above with Terry Virts, April 11, 7:30 p.m., Holland Center

O-pa Ball raises $355,000 for programs

Norm Lewis, the first black “Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway, brought the magic and “Music of the Night” to Omaha Performing Arts’ biennial Broadway Ball.

The beloved performer transported the crowd with favorites from Porgy and Bess, Les Misérables and more, then shared the stage with a dozen students from the Nebraska High School Theater Academy, one of the largest student theater programs in the country.

The event, themed around Disney’s Frozen and celebrating the 10-year anniversary of NHSTA, raised $355,000 for the organization’s extensive education and community engagement programs.

Dressing the Abbey coming to Durham

The Durham Museum is excited to host Dressing the Abbey, a costume exhibition that highlights fashion from one of the most widely watched television dramas in the world, “Downton Abbey.”

The exhibit will be on display Sept. 24 to Jan. 8. Dressing the Abbey weaves popular culture, fashion and history in an exhibition borrowed from Downton Abbey’s wardrobe.

The exhibition showcases the turbulence and changes in the late Edwardian era through the 1920s through the fashions of the period while evoking fans’ favorite moments. The exhibition presents the award-winning costumes created for the British hit drama produced by the London Academy award winning costumier, Cosprop Ltd.

A special preview event will be held Sept. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $40 for members; $50 for nonmembers. Purchase tickets online at DurhamMuseum.org/downton-at-the-durham or by calling 402-444-5071.

Several other special events are planned.

Merritt certified as dark sky park

Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area, renowned for its Sandhills location providing spectacular astronomical views, has been certified as an International Dark Sky Park.

Merritt has hosted the annual Nebraska Star Party each summer for 29 years, when professional and amateur astronomers converge to take advantage of a sky free of light pollution.

Merritt is the first Nebraska site certified by the International Dark-Sky Association. The IDA is the recognized authority on light pollution and is the leading organization combating light pollution worldwide.

“This is an exciting first for our state,” said John Ricks, executive director of Nebraska Tourism. “The Dark Sky Park will attract people to experience the awe and splendor of our night skies, adding yet another excellent, unique experience to visiting Nebraska.”

The IDA’s International Dark Sky Places Program was founded in 2001 to encourage communities, parks and protected areas around the world to preserve and protect dark sites through responsible lighting policies and public education. The program has five types of designations: International Dark Sky Communities, International Dark Sky Parks, International Dark Sky Reserves, International Dark Sky Sanctuaries and Urban Night Sky Places.

International Dark Sky Parks are parks that are publicly- or privately-owned spaces protected for natural conservation that implement good outdoor lighting and provide dark sky programs for visitors.

Merritt, a 9,000-acre park southwest of Valentine in Cherry County, already is known for its excellent fishing, boating and camping opportunities.

Nebraska Tourism and the Nebraska Game and Parks partnered to earn the international designation.

UNO paper to hold maker fair

The University of Nebraska at Omaha student newspaper, The Gateway, will host the first maker fair on campus this fall in an effort to generate funds for the journalism program to continue its 109-year-old legacy of producing news on campus.

“We’re excited to be hosting this unique fundraising effort on our campus,” said Josefina Loza, the Gateway’s publication manager and an alum of the program. “Had it not been for the Gateway, many of our UNO students would not have had an opportunity to break into the news industry. This journalism program produces such an incredible crop of writers, graphic designers, editors, photographers, videographers, public and media relations personnel, not to mention the creative beings that sit in our office each week dedicated to delivering campus news.”

To showcase the talent on campus, Gateway staff thought it was fitting to host an arts and crafts fair Nov. 12 as a way to generate funds to keep the newspaper program going despite the decrease in advertising revenue and student funding has been reduced.

“We’re innovators. Creators. Makers if you will,” Loza said. “It’s fitting to celebrate the works of not just staff members but that of our Omaha community who would like to participate in this event.”

Registration for vendors is now open by visiting unothegateway.com/maker-fair.

Cleanup at Okoboji lake

Brewery West O Beer has announced a series of events in late September focused on water quality, soil and land conservation and more, all as part of its annual Keep Okoboji Blue collaboration and Taproots initiatives.

One of those is a West Okoboji Lake Cleanup on Sept. 25 starting at 10 a.m. Sign up at forms.gle/e3RW3J6Cb81sSjxr7.

Nebraskan crowned Miss America Princess

Joanie Ewald, Miss Nebraska Princess, has been crowned Miss America Princess 2023.

The competition took place earlier this month in Orlando, Florida. Ewald competed in evening gown, interview, talent, on/off stage introductions, modeling, academic excellence and volunteer service.

The 7-year-old will be doing appearances locally and nationally.

Ewald lives in Hershey with her parents, four siblings, three cats and a Corgi named Winston. She enjoys performing ballet and tap, swimming, singing in church and area events, crafting, biking, and taking care of animals. She would like to be a veterinarian when she grows up.