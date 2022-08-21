Short Takes: Joslyn Castle & Gardens board names new executive director

Amy M. Richardson has been named executive director of Joslyn Castle & Gardens.

Richardson has served in multiple administrative roles for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, in business development and hospital administration for Richard Young Hospital in Kearney, as vice president of programs for Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, and as president and CEO of the Women’s Center for Advancement, where she led a successful capital campaign to fund the purchase and repurposing of a building to house service and education programs serving more than 36,000 persons a year.

As a development consultant, Richardson most recently raised funds for the Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte Center in Walthill, Nebraska, working with the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska and the community to restore the hospital established by the first Native American physician in the U.S. and preserve her legacy.

“Amy’s proven ability to dig deeper into the culture and heritage of the community to bring a strategic plan to life, build relationships and consensus around a shared vision, and engage the needed support to bring the project to fruition aligns closely with our goals,” board president Joleen Smith David said. “As we work to complete, fund and execute a master plan that encompasses a new vision for the role this irreplaceable historic property can play in our community, Amy’s skills, experience and insight will be invaluable.”

Youth talent show registration opens

Registration is open for three September dates of the Omaha Mobile Stage Youth Talent Show, modeled after the city’s beloved Show Wagon.

The talent show is open to youth ages 3 to 18 and all performing arts disciplines.

Performances are limited to 4 minutes and are judged on talent, originality and showmanship.

The project’s predecessor, Show Wagon, began in 1952 and lasted for 59 years as a City of Omaha Parks Department program. In its heyday in the 1970s, the Show Wagon drew hundreds of contestants and thousands of audience members from the Omaha area and beyond.

The shows:

OMS Youth Talent Show at Gene Leahy Mall Performance Pavillion, Sept. 9, downtown. Open to all dance disciplines. Free.

OMS Youth Talent Show at Gifford Park Field, Sept. 17, 33rd and Cass Streets. Open to all performing arts disciplines. Free.

OMS Youth Talent Show at Bryant Center, Sept. 18, 2417 Grant St. Open to all performing arts disciplines. Free.

For more information about the OMS Youth Talent Show and registration, visit omahamobilestage.org/talent/.

The 2022 talent show presenting sponsors are the Nebraska Arts Council, Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the Omaha Public Schools Foundation.

Tentrr partners with 3 Nebraska parks

Tentrr, the leader in ready-to-go camping accommodations, has announced a new partnership with Nebraska State Parks.

More than 25 fully equipped Tentrr campsites are now available to book at three parks: Louisville State Recreation Area, Ponca State Park and Sherman Reservoir State Recreation Area. Additional Tentrr sites are being considered at other park locations.

“We’re delighted to partner with Tentrr to provide our guests a brand-new way to experience outdoor Nebraska,” said Jeff Fields, parks administrator. “Our state is a wonderful place to truly unwind and relax and get in touch with nature, and these sites will make it easy for campers to kick back and really take in what our beautiful parks have to offer.”

Tentrr’s fully equipped, ready-to-go campsites are the newest way to experience the great outdoors. Spacious canvas wall tents come with a comfortable memory foam mattress, Adirondack chairs for optimal stargazing and a fire pit. Other amenities include a propane heater and a table with benches.

Reservations are now available to book starting at $79 per night. Campers can also stop by the Missouri River Outdoor Expo at Ponca State Park on Sept. 17 and 18 for a full demonstration of the Tentrr experience.

For more details on this partnership and to book your site now, head to tentrr.com/ explore/nebraska.

Omaha artist at Opera House Gallery

The National Willa Cather Center’s Red Cloud Opera House Gallery is holding an exhibit of oil cloudscapes and natural studies inspired by Mary Oliver’s poem, “Some Things the World Gave.”

Omaha artist Paula Wallace’s oil paintings will be featured. For the artist, an avid hiker as Willa Cather was, the surest remedy from the worries of the world is a trip outside. Away from the clamor and clutter of the city, the vast dome of heaven and the crisp length of horizon give a sense of scale.

Wallace is a graduate of the University of Iowa and has had a studio in the Hot Shops Art Center since 2004. Her work is found in public and private collections internationally.

On Friday at 5 p.m., the public is invited to an artist reception. This event is free to attend.

The exhibit will be on view in the Red Cloud Opera House Gallery through Oct. 15. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.