Short Takes: La Vista youngster helps others with scoliosis

Lydia Brewer has learned firsthand about the power of giving.

In April, the 11-year-old received a scoliosis diagnosis and began wearing a back brace for 18 hours a day. A friend’s mom provided comfort by gifting her a Higgy Bear — a therapeutic-braced stuffed animal.

“It helped me so much because even though it was a stuffed animal, it made me feel less alone,” Lydia said.

Lydia, a fifth-grader at Portal Elementary in La Vista, thought other kids with scoliosis might want one, so they don’t feel alone either. So Lydia started a fundraising page with a goal of raising $350. She was delighted to raise more than $2,500.

The therapeutic animals, which include giraffes, dogs and zebras, that she purchased with those funds, along with inspirational messages were donated to Children’s Hospital & Medical Center on Friday.

Children’s CEO Chanda Chacón was pleased to learn about the donation.

“We love seeing kids turn hard situations into a positive by helping others — it is good for all involved,” she said. “Lydia’s kindness and generosity will help improve the experience of Children’s patient families across the community and make their own journeys much brighter.”

Lydia’s advice to other kids with scoliosis is that there will be OK days and bad days, but that the hard work in therapy will pay off in the end.

Dr. Brian Hasley, pediatric orthopedic surgeon and medical director of Children’s spine deformity program, said bracing is the most effective treatment for controlling scoliosis in growing children.

But bracing, he said, can be psychologically challenging for children and requires tremendous commitment at a time in the child’s development where concerns about self-image and peer pressure pose challenges.

“Sometimes the little things mount to big things, and thoughtful gifts like this one from Lydia help our team deliver the best care to patients with the same diagnosis she had,” he said. “We are very appreciative of her efforts.”

Lydia said the donation made her feel good, “because so many people helped me help other people.”

Armadillos need special care

The nine-banded armadillos being cared for by Nebraska Wildlife Rehab continue to do well.

A reader pointed out that the animals can carry leprosy/Hansen’s disease, and director Laura Stastny said her organization is taking precautions to ensure that everyone stays safe, including additional personal protective equipment in their enclosures.

“Interestingly enough, many of our young staff members hadn’t even heard of leprosy as it has mostly faded into the background, particularly in the U.S., with modern medical treatments,” Stastny said.

Nine-banded armadillos are the only known mammal besides humans that can get Hansen’s disease, Stastny said. Since they’ve never been at the wildlife center before, working with them wasn’t part of the regular training.

“Every staff member got a lesson in the first hour after our first armadillo arrived,” she said.

All wildlife can carry parasites and diseases, some of which may be transmissible to humans or pets. For that reason, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab recommends that people never handle wildlife or allow their pets to come into contact with it.

If help is needed, Stastny said, the public should always contact Nebraska Wildlife Rehab or a licensed wildlife rehabilitation facility. Pet owners should keep their pets current on vaccinations and other preventative care recommended by their veterinarian.

International Master beats Omaha’s best

Jack Spence Chess Club players wrapped up a successful 2022 with a special event.

International Master Robert Shlyakhtenko held a simultaneous exhibition while in Omaha from California visiting family. The 17-year-old is ranked among the top 100 players in the United States.

Shlyakhtenko played against 15 competitors at once, moving from board to board and making his moves at a rapid tempo.

“After two hours of effort, he defeated 14 players, leaving Omaha’s Steven Cusumano to uphold our city’s honor,” the club’s John Hartmann said. “Cusumano drew the visiting master from a position of strength, giving him bragging rights for the foreseeable future.”

The club convenes most Wednesday nights at West Hills Church, 3015 S. 82nd St., with U.S. Chess rated games at various time controls. Visit spencechessclub.org.

Colon, Nebraska, farmer keeps riding at 90

Larry Swanson sent out Christmas cards this year with a picture taken in 1946 that shows him in overalls with a team of horses named Bird and Babe.

On the cards, the Colon farmer wrote: “Those were the days my friends and I thought they’d never end” and “They Haven’t!”

The 90-year-old is still competing as a competition rodeo rider. In 2021, Swanson was inducted into National Senior Pro Rodeo Association’s Hall of Fame.

“Some people like to gamble; some like to play cards. I really like to rodeo,” he said. “I like to train horses, but I don’t do much of that anymore.”

The Korean War veteran lives on the same farm as he has all his life. His son farms the land, but Swanson helps out, especially at planting and harvest time.

Swanson has been very active with the Wahoo Rodeo and was a president of the Wahoo Saddle Club for many years. He and his wife, Jean, made many lifelong friends through rodeo.

Larry says he isn’t done competing yet, unless they put an age limit on members.

His motto is: “Never give up.”

Sale on tickets for FEI World Cup Finals

In a few months, the city of Omaha will be transformed into an international hub for equestrians at the FEI World Cup Finals April 4 to 8 at the CHI Health Center.

Through Monday, attendees can enjoy 23% off Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Final tickets. Visit Ticketmaster for tickets and use the promo code JUMP2023. Offer excludes VIP tickets, VIP lounge passes and ringside tables.

Produced by the Omaha Equestrian Foundation, the event is Nebraska’s only world championship sporting event. It will feature elite jumping, vaulting and dressage athletes from multiple countries, attract more than 52,000 spectators from 40 countries and all 50 states.

It will pay homage to the Great Plains horses’ cultural impact by infusing tributes to Native American heritage into educational and entertainment programs with the theme “1723,” developed in partnership with Bluebird Cultural Initiative. The event will feature live demonstrations of award-winning equestrians and engaging educational exhibits, in which 4,500 children on free field trips will experience. Add to that more than 100 vendors from across the globe — all free to the public.

For more information about the FEI World Cup Finals Omaha 2023, visit OmahaEquestrian.org.

Auditions soon for Wizard of Oz

Young dancers ages 9 and up can audition Jan. 21 for community roles in the American Midwest Ballet spring 2023 production, “The Wizard of Oz.”

Auditions will be at AMB’s studios at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs, and cover roles that include munchkins, cornstalks, apple trees, guards, attendants and other Oz dwellers. Preregistration is required at amballet.org/oz-audition.

Performances of the original full-length story ballet, choreographed by AMB ballet master Erin Alarcón, will be April 7 at the Hoff Center and May 13 and 14 at Omaha’s Orpheum Theater.

