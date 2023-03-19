The Omaha Municipal Land Bank has named Leslie Smith as its new executive director.

Smith joins the Land Bank after years working in Memphis. She launched Blight Authority Memphis Inc. in 2019, a quasi-governmental nonprofit which became a full-scale operational landbank serving the city of Memphis under her leadership.

Through BAM, Smith developed and operationalized the first Land Deposit program within Tennessee, incentivizing affordable housing developments to support blight reduction efforts and promoting innovative green space reuse interventions that supported the stabilization of neighborhoods and spurred economic growth.

The Omaha Land Bank is a catalyst for transforming distressed properties into community assets by acquiring vacant, abandoned or dilapidated properties to transform them into positive neighborhood assets. As the only organization of its kind in Nebraska, the Land Bank is a leading partner in neighborhood revitalization efforts in the Omaha community.

“As I have been transitioning out of the executive director role, I have been looking back on the work we’ve done with nothing but gratitude for the opportunity to serve our community in a position that I believe sets the foundation for success for years to come,” said Shannon Snow, past director “Together we created policies and systems that will forever transform the Land Bank into a tool for the strategic re-use of vacant properties and building generational wealth. These are not small tasks, and I am excited to see how this work is leveraged for greater impact in the future under Leslie’s leadership.”

Smith is looking forward to engaging with the community and learning more about their needs when it comes to purchasing lots from the Land Bank.

“During my first week in Omaha a colleague was able to drive me around to some of our lots and I recognize a lot of them are located in North Omaha,” she said. “It’s important for me that the community knows I’m willing to meet and talk about where the Land Bank is in the community and what our mission is so that there is a partnership for community good and investment.”

Seniors can meet about Homestead Program

The Nebraska Homestead Exemption program offers eligible property owners reduced property taxes. To determine eligibility, a property owner must complete and submit the Nebraska Homestead Exemption application and income statement to your Count Assessor’s Office by June 30.

The percentage of property tax relief for which you may be eligible is determined by a sliding scale. You may be eligible if:

You are over 65:

Single and have income below $48,601

Married, closely related, or widowed and have income less than $57,701

You are a disabled veteran or a disabled individual:

Single and have income below $52,801

Married, closely related, or widowed and have income below $61,601.

First time applicants should request an application form packet from their County Assessor’s Office.

Volunteers Assisting Seniors helps clients with this program by providing trained and experienced Homestead Exemption volunteers to assist in completing the forms necessary to file for property tax relief through Nebraska Homestead Exemption Program.

Appointments can be scheduled until June 29. Call Volunteers Assisting Seniors, 402-444-6617 to schedule your appointment or receive more information.

Humanitarian will speak at the Bookworm

Renowned humanitarian Jane Olson is coming to the Bookworm on Saturday at 1 p.m. to sign copies of her memoir, “World Citizen: Journeys of a Humanitarian.”

Olson is a former chair of the International Board of Human Rights Watch and has spent decades working to promote peace and justice through international human rights and humanitarian organizations.

As founding board chair of Landmine Survivors Network/Survivor Corps, she gave leadership for 12 years. Her work has taken her around the globe, including to Ukraine, Russia, Vietnam and Uganda.

Though now living in California, Jane Tenhulzen Olson has midwestern roots. She grew up in rural western Iowa and graduated from the University of Nebraska.

Micah House names new director

Micah House, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing shelter, support and services to families and women experiencing homelessness in Council Bluffs, has chosen Ashley Flater as its new executive director.

Flater has been serving as the interim executive director for Micah House since October 2021.

“We are thrilled that Ashley has accepted the position as Micah House’s executive director,” said Dwyer Arce, president of Micah House’s Board of Directors. “Her commitment to our mission, her leadership skills and her ability to work collaboratively with our staff, volunteers, and partners make her the ideal candidate for this position.”

During her time as interim executive director, Ashley worked diligently to improve Micah House’s operations and expand the scope of services it offers. She has been instrumental in strengthening relationships with community partners and securing additional funding.

For more information about Micah House and its services, please visit themicahhouse.org.

Funds will be used to endow Hope Lodge Omaha

The American Cancer Society and the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation (RMSFF) announced the launch of a $10 million challenge grant to benefit five American Cancer Society Hope Lodges, including one in Omaha.

Since opening in 2018, the 32-room Hope Lodge Omaha has provided 3,000 guests and their caregivers more than 37,000 nights of free lodging, peer support and wellness programs, saving patients $3 million in housing costs alone.

Funds raised through the RMSFF challenge grant will be used to establish a $2 million endowment for Hope Lodge Omaha to support ongoing maintenance and operations, and the foundation’s gift will support physical improvements to the building.

“I have seen first-hand the life-saving impact Hope Lodge Nebraska has on cancer patients and their families. Hope Lodge not only eases the financial burden for families traveling to Omaha for their cancer treatment, but it offers a home away from home when it is needed most,” said Dr. Robert Langdon, Nebraska Cancer Specialists.

With a goal of inspiring other philanthropists, businesses and community members to donate additional support, the RMSFF challenge grant will transfer to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge program when the fundraising challenge is met. This challenge began in December 2022 and ends at the end of 2023. All funds raised will advance the project to completion.

Muddy Paws Rescue raising funds

Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue is holding a Jordan’s Way Fundraiser featuring Kris Rotonda on March 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Heartland Paws, 525 N. 155th Plaza.

Muddy Paws is trying to raise money to help with its work saving dogs with parvo disease. Rotonda is a national figure working with dogs in shelters.

The group is asking people to create fun challenges to raise funds, to seek pledges or sponsor a Muddy Paws Pet.

“It’s just a fun different crazy time,” Muddy Paws founder Terri Larson said of the event.

Go to the Muddy Paws Facebook page for more information.

Army Ranger to speak at Omaha Prayer Breakfast

Jeff Struecker, a member of the U.S. Army Ranger Hall of Fame, will speak at the 58th annual Omaha Prayer Breakfast.

He served 23 years with the Army Rangers and served 17 combat deployments in five U.S. wars. He’s written six books.

The event is scheduled from 7 to 9 a.m. April 7 at the Embassy Suites La Vista.

For more information or to register, go to omahaprayerbreakfast.com.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of March 2023