Short Takes: Lincoln artist trying to raise $3 million to save, restore Pershing mural

For at least 56 years, visitors to the Pershing Center in Lincoln entered underneath an expansive 38-by-140-foot mural.

With demolition of the now out-of-use Pershing Center imminent, local artist and arts advocate Liz Shea-McCoy is leading the fundraising effort to save the mural.

“It is really a one-of-a-kind piece of art,” she said.

Designed by Leonard Thiessen and Bill J. Hammon, the mural consists of more than 763,000 one-inch square tiles in 40 shades and colors, constructed by the Cambridge Tile Company in Ohio. At the time of construction in the mid-1950s, the mural was the largest work of its kind in the United States.

Shea-McCoy said it’s a mural of several cultural activities and also has the topography of Nebraska built into it.

“We want to preserve part of Nebraska’s history,” she said. “There’s sports, drama, ballroom dancing, a parade of musicians. And of course wrestlers, basketball players and a rodeo rider.”

A fundraising campaign to save the mural was initiated on March 1 to raise the $3 million necessary by May 1 to remove the mural from the front of Pershing. With the money raised, the tiles will be removed, cleaned, restored and reinstalled at a new location in Lincoln.

The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation is serving as a repository for donations at nshsf.org/projects/pershing-mural.

For more information or to get involved, contact Shea-McCoy at lizwshea@gmail.com.

Women a part of homesteading story

Every March, the National Park Service and Homestead National Historical Park celebrate Women’s History Month, commemorating the role and contributions of women in American history.

Women are a crucial part of America’s epic homesteading story. Hundreds of thousands of women took advantage of the Homestead Act of 1862, claiming land in their own name. Millions more women participated in the homesteading experience. Park historian Jonathan Fairchild will give a program on the stories of women homesteaders today at 2 p.m. in the Education Center. The program will also be available virtually through the park’s Facebook account for those unable to attend in person.

The program will explore the lives, stories, and legacies of women homesteaders ranging from the very first U.S. woman homesteader (Mary Myer west of Beatrice in 1863) to the very last (Elizabeth M. Smith in Alaska in the 1980s). Other stories include those of African American lawyer and civil rights leader Mahala Ashley Dickerson and Latina suffragist Adelina Otero-Warren (to be featured on an upcoming quarter released by the U.S. mint later in 2022).

To learn more about the experiences and important history of women homesteaders, you can also view the park’s website at nps.gov/home/learn/historyculture/women-homesteaders.htm.

Conservation Corps hiring

Homestead National Historical Park is now accepting applications for the summer 2022 Youth Conservation Corps. The YCC is a summer employment program for young men and women, ages 15-18, who work and learn together on projects that further the development and conservation of the natural and cultural resources of the United States.

YCC enrollees will work together and individually to accomplish conservation and maintenance work at Homestead National Historical Park. This eight-week program will begin on May 31. Enrollees must have a desire to work in the outdoors.

Interested persons may request an application by calling Homestead National Historical Park at 402-223-3514.

Legacy Art and Frame open again

Legacy Art and Frame is having a grand opening and open house Friday and Saturday.

Remodeling has limited operations at the store just north of 50th and Dodge Streets for a year.

Owner Michael Heaton said there will be a drawing for a custom framing certificate. Shops in the area also are contributing door prizes.

“We have a full lineup of vintage consignment as well as framing,” Heaton said. “It’s a wonderful collection of very unique home decor, jewelry, fine art and lighting.”

Although many have been sold, some vintage Murano chandeliers are still available at the shop.

“We are so excited to announce the reopening after the complete renovation of our store,” Heaton said. “Please celebrate with us.”

Running Hall of Fame grows

The Omaha Running Club Hall of Fame grew to 48 with the induction of three men during the club’s annual meeting held at the Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center. Two of the three are the HOF’s first father-son combination.

The newcomers introduced were John Fey, his son Derek and John Hall, who announced he is stepping down after 16 years as volunteer coordinator. The ceremony followed the annual Chiller Challenge, which drew 72 entries for the 8K race near the Papio Creek.

Derek Fey was recognized for being a two-time All-American in track and cross country at Dana College and a former ORC board member. He currently teaches at Omaha Westside and is the head cross country coach and assistant track coach at the College of St. Mary. The 42-year-old won the 2013 Omaha Marathon and placed 77th at the 2009 Boston Marathon.

John Fey, a World-Herald sportswriter/copy editor from 1988 to 2008, has served as the club’s newsletter editor since 2008. In 2013, the publication was awarded the nation’s top online newsletter by the Road Runners Club of America. He completed four marathons, including the 1984 Omaha Marathon.

Hall’s responsibility with the club was to round up volunteers for all ORC-managed races, including its premiere event, the Heartland Marathon. Retired from Union Pacific, he’s been an Omaha resident since 1997.

Spring Affair is back in person

Spring Affair, the Midwest’s largest plant sale and garden event, is back in-person April 28-30 in Lincoln.

There’s a plant for every garden, with more than 600 varieties of perennials, herbs, grasses, succulents, trees and shrubs available. They are selected for regional suitability, uniqueness and popular demand and provided by Bluebird Nursery, Inc., of Clarkson, Nebraska. The event is sponsored by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum as an educational tool, fundraising event and to promote regional plants.

Admission to the April 29-30 sale is free. The plant sale, educational booths and garden vendors are in Pavilion I of the Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. in Lincoln, with plenty of free parking.

For best plant choices, there’s a Spring Affair Preview Sale April 28. This ticketed event from 6 to 9 p.m. offers first selection of plants with tickets ranging from $32 to $42.

From novices to Master Gardeners, there are lots of landscape resources for personal enjoyment as well as for broader environmental benefits like helping pollinators, conserving water, feeding wildlife and reducing chemical applications. Full information with the plant list, garden tips and more at plantnebraska.org.

Conference planned for women veterans

The first-ever Bombshell Patriots’ Nebraska female veterans conference will be held April 9 at Bellevue University.

Female veterans from across the state are invited to attend the conference, which will feature educational and inspirational speakers. Dr. Mary Hawkins, president of Bellevue University, and her sister, Maj. Gen. Cassie Strom, will both speak.

Other presenters include Naviere Walkewicz, senior vice president of alumni relations for the U.S. Air Force Academy; Taylor Ullom, development director, Guitars 4 Vets Nebraska Chapter; Kim Minor, Women Veterans Program Manager for the Nebraska-Western Iowa VA Health Care System; and Alyssa Flood, founder of Bombshell Patriots.

“Women are the fastest-growing segment of the military veteran population” said Heather Carroll, manager of the Bellevue University Military Veteran Services Center and a conference organizer. “The Bombshell Patriots’ Nebraska conference will address the unique needs of female veterans and give female veterans from across the state the opportunity to connect and come together.”

The cost of registration is $100 and includes event registration, lunch and refreshments. Event scholarship assistance is available; for more information, visit bombshellpatriots.org/events.

For more information about the conference schedule, sponsorships, speakers, or to purchase tickets, visit bombshellpatriots.org/events-1/state-of-nebraska-female-veteran-conference.

New director at Child Saving Institute

Child Saving Institute has appointed Jovan Johnson as its new director of Child Welfare Services.

Johnson possesses more than 20 years of experience working with children and families, serving the Omaha community in various roles.

She has served as a pathways to permanency specialist with the Nebraska Home Society and a child and family service specialist with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Most recently, Johnson supervised the Omaha Healthy Start program at Charles Drew Health Center.

Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in education and human services from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master’s degree in human services with a concentration in leadership from Northeastern University.

Plasma is needed

Recent blood and plasma shortages have become critical concerns for patients, caregivers, health care providers and others.

Plasma donations have been severely impacted by the pandemic and may cause patients to go untreated. In 2020, U.S. plasma collection fell drastically, not only due to concerns about coming to collection centers during COVID, but also, because money from stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment made centers’ payments to donors less attractive.

With donating blood, you are limited to three or four times a year. However, one can donate their plasma twice a week and at some centers, like Octapharma Plasma, you are able to receive compensation. Some plasma collection centers may also offer donors the opportunity to give their compensation to a deserving organization, which could be attractive to those who are interested in creating an even larger impact.

Donors can give plasma at Octapharma locations at 4640 S. 25th St. or at 4411 Center St., Suite B.

