Short takes: Local establishment a part of film on drive-ins across America

The follow-up to April Wright’s “Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the American Drive-in Movie” will hit select outdoor movie theaters June 6. One of those spots will be at Quasar, the 540-car, single 85-foot screen drive-in theater located between Omaha and Fremont.

The feature-length film, “Back to the Drive-In” chronicles a single night at each of 11 unique drive-in theaters across America. Shot over the course of the summer months in 2021, at a cross-section of the country’s remaining drive-ins, the film highlights the struggles and realities of drive-in life and the families behind them.

Quasar owners Jeff and Jenny Karls, their family and their crew are featured, along with drive-ins and owners from California to Maine.

One of only a handful of newly built drive-ins, Quasar opened just six weeks before filming took place. The original movie by Wright was part of what sparked the Karls’ interest in bringing a drive-in move back to the Omaha area.

The movie will be shown at dusk June 6 at Quasar, which opened last May.

Its first season was a little interesting, Jeff said. COVID restrictions started to lift last spring, creating a lot more competition for spectators.

“We struggled with that,” he said. “There was still a little bit of an issue getting movies from Hollywood. Without good movies, the audiences are not there.”

That has been resolved and the drive-in opened again for the summer on May 12.

“We did have good weekends and some bad weekends and we learned a lot,” Jeff said. “We’re coming into this season knowing a lot more than we did last summer.”

Movies are shown on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

The Thursday night shows are open to the public for a freewill donation that goes to a different local cause each week.

This Thursday, the movie will be “The Blues Brothers,” with the funds raised going to Donate Life, an organ donation organization.

“I have a good friend and it’s both of our favorite movies. We can quote lines back and forth,” Jeff said. “His wife had a heart transplant.”

Mason publishes 4th poetry book

Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason’s fourth book of poetry has just been released by The Old Mill Press and he’s doing two Omaha readings in June to promote “At the Corner of Fantasy and Main: Disneyland, Midlife and Churros.”

Mason was named State Poet in 2019 and is the first to come from Omaha.

“This is the most fun I’ve ever had working on a book of poetry, and it shows with these poems about joy, loss and churros,” he said.

The June 10 show will be from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Florence Mill, 9102 N. 30th St. The June 27 event will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Benson Theatre, 6054 Maple St. Mason will read from the new book as well as answer questions and autograph books.

Mason said the book is about how our heart is sometimes more reliable than our memory and how places that are touchstones in our lives stay with us in ways that don’t always seem to make sense.

Mason is also the executive director of the Nebraska Writers Collective. Through the U.S. State Department, he has run workshops in Botswana, Romania, Nepal and Belarus.

For more information, contact Mason at mtmason@gmail.com or 402-680-8755.

Artists show work at Criss Library

“On the Inside,” the summer show in the Osborne Family Gallery in UNO’s Criss Library, is now open. It’s a group show of LGBTQ+ artists who are currently incarcerated.

The art is made from basic materials the prisoners have access to behind bars: mostly letter-sized paper, dull pencils, ballpoint pen ink tubes (the hard shell is deemed too dangerous), and unlikely innovations such as using an asthma inhaler with Kool-Aid to create an airbrushed painting.

In addition to the show in the gallery, there will be display cases about Omaha’s LGBTQ+ history from material in archives and special collections. These cases will be on the first and second floors of the library. Both components are on display through July 31 and can be viewed during the library’s regular summer hours of operation.

The exhibit is the culmination of a multi-year project conceived of by Tatiana von Furstenberg in collaboration with Black & Pink. The project started with a small ad in the Black & Pink newsletter, a monthly publication filled with incarcerated person-generated content, sharing stories about prison life. More than 4,000 pieces were submitted.

Two speaker events in conjunction with the show will be held via Zoom on June 13 and July 12. A reception for the show will be held on July 14. Go to unomaha.edu/criss-library/ for more information.

