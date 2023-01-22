Short Takes: Many help at Food Bank for the Heartland but more assistance needed

To honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., Food Bank for the Heartland opened its volunteer center on Jan. 16 for a special day of service.

The need for volunteers remains high as the Food Bank continues to provide meals to Heartland neighbors impacted by the rising costs of everyday essentials.

Forty-five employees from Beth El Synagogue, Northern Natural Gas and Target donated their morning to assist the 1 in 10 neighbors facing food insecurity in Nebraska and western Iowa.

The Food Bank’s volunteer center is typically closed on Mondays, but it has been an annual tradition to open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to recognize King’s pivotal role in the country’s civil rights movement.

“We celebrate the generous service of our volunteers throughout the year, and we are pleased to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. “Volunteers are the lifeline of our mission, helping us distribute nutritious food across our 93-county service area.”

The Food Bank continues to seek volunteers to help package items for their mobile pantry and backpack programs. They host 10 volunteer shifts each week, offering flexible opportunities for those looking to help. Visit foodbankheartland.org to register for a shift.

Park to show films about homesteaders

Homestead National Historical Park is celebrating the stories of homesteaders through film.

“The Colorado Experience: Hutchinson Homestead and Ranch” will be shown at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Education Center. The Rocky Mountain PBS program explores the ranch that has been in the family for seven generations.

On Jan. 28 and 29 at 2 p.m., it will be “Homesteading.” The Prairie Public Program, a collaboration between North Dakota Council on Arts and Humanities Council and the Minnesota Arts and Cultural and Minnesota Heritage Fund, paints a picture of the people who homesteaded North Dakota.

Admission to Homestead National Historical Park and all events is free.

Elvis performer returns to Red Cloud

The National Willa Cather Center’s Red Cloud Opera House welcomes the return of Joseph Hall and his “Elvis Rock ‘N’ Remember” tribute to its stage, nine years after his first appearance in 2014.

The performance is at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the performance. Tickets for Red Cloud Opera House events are available in advance at the box office, online or at the door. Order online at willacather.org/events or by calling 402-746-2653.

Hall has been paying tribute to the legacy of Presley since 2006. He starred on “America’s Got Talent” in 2008, making six TV appearances.