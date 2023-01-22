 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SHORT TAKES

Short Takes: Many help at Food Bank for the Heartland but more assistance needed

  • 0
IMG_8900.JPG

The Food Bank's volunteer center is typically closed on Mondays, but it has been an annual tradition to open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to recognize King's pivotal role in the country's civil rights movement.

 FOOD BANK FOR THE HEARTLAND

To honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., Food Bank for the Heartland opened its volunteer center on Jan. 16 for a special day of service.

The need for volunteers remains high as the Food Bank continues to provide meals to Heartland neighbors impacted by the rising costs of everyday essentials.

Forty-five employees from Beth El Synagogue, Northern Natural Gas and Target donated their morning to assist the 1 in 10 neighbors facing food insecurity in Nebraska and western Iowa.

The Food Bank’s volunteer center is typically closed on Mondays, but it has been an annual tradition to open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to recognize King’s pivotal role in the country’s civil rights movement.

“We celebrate the generous service of our volunteers throughout the year, and we are pleased to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. “Volunteers are the lifeline of our mission, helping us distribute nutritious food across our 93-county service area.”

People are also reading…

The Food Bank continues to seek volunteers to help package items for their mobile pantry and backpack programs. They host 10 volunteer shifts each week, offering flexible opportunities for those looking to help. Visit foodbankheartland.org to register for a shift.

Park to show films about homesteaders

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Homestead National Historical Park is celebrating the stories of homesteaders through film.

“The Colorado Experience: Hutchinson Homestead and Ranch” will be shown at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Education Center. The Rocky Mountain PBS program explores the ranch that has been in the family for seven generations.

On Jan. 28 and 29 at 2 p.m., it will be “Homesteading.” The Prairie Public Program, a collaboration between North Dakota Council on Arts and Humanities Council and the Minnesota Arts and Cultural and Minnesota Heritage Fund, paints a picture of the people who homesteaded North Dakota.

Admission to Homestead National Historical Park and all events is free.

Elvis performer returns to Red Cloud

The National Willa Cather Center’s Red Cloud Opera House welcomes the return of Joseph Hall and his “Elvis Rock ‘N’ Remember” tribute to its stage, nine years after his first appearance in 2014.

Joseph Hall

Joseph Hall has been paying tribute to Elvis Presley's legacy since 2006.

The performance is at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the performance. Tickets for Red Cloud Opera House events are available in advance at the box office, online or at the door. Order online at willacather.org/events or by calling 402-746-2653.

Hall has been paying tribute to the legacy of Presley since 2006. He starred on “America’s Got Talent” in 2008, making six TV appearances.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cope when a narcissist is unmovable

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert