Short takes: Millard West grad chosen to compete in Distinguished Young Women national finals

Omahan Erin Schuette will travel to Mobile, Alabama, on Monday to participate in the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals.

The competition will be held June 23, 24 and 25 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater.

Schuette is one of 50 representatives competing for more than $150,000 in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022.

She recently graduated from Millard West and will attend the University of Arizona in the fall with hopes of pursuing a career as a cardiologist.

After her selection as the Distinguished Young Woman of Nebraska, Schuette began preparations for the national finals, which will include five categories of evaluation: scholastics, interview, fitness, talent and self-expression.

During her two weeks in Mobile, Schuette will participate in team-building activities, complete community service projects, interact with the Gulf Coast community through various events and engage in hours of rehearsal in preparation for the three-night scholarship competition.

“We are excited to host these incredible young women who are leaders in their schools and communities,” said Kendra Haskins, executive director for Distinguished Young Women. “We know the future is in good hands.”

If selected as the program’s overall winner, Schuette will spend the next year representing Distinguished Young Women across the country through various appearances and promoting the program’s national outreach initiative of Be Your Best Self. The outreach program is designed to combat major issues facing children today, including childhood obesity and high school dropout rates, as well as encourage young people to take an active interest in their communities through service.

Strike Out HD set for Saturday

The Strike Out HD event hosted by the Omaha affiliate of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America will be held Saturday, at Maplewood Lanes.

The event at 3030 N. 101st St. will start at 6:30 p.m. with a cost of $30 per bowler. All donations will go toward HDSA.

Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities usually during their prime working years and has no cure.

“While HD might be rare, there are other families and friends here to support you within your very own community,” said Camille Colletti, HDSA’s Upper Great Lakes Regional Development Officer. “With laughter, smiles, and a day of fun, Strike Out HD brings us all together to embrace our challenges because family is everything.”

Free Chromebook computers at Do Space

Do Space is distributing 945 free Chromebook computers, mobile hotspots and Internet access to Omahans who do not have access to a computer and Internet service at their home.

Individuals who are 18 years or older can apply to the Do Space Tech Pack program at dospace.org/techpack, or in person at Do Space, where paper applications will be available. Eligible participants must be Do Space members; but the membership is free.

The program is supported by federal funds that will allow Do Space to continue advancing its work in the digital equity space, said Angela McGraw, director of Do Space.

“One of the key goals at Do Space — and a reason why it was created — was to bridge the digital divide in Omaha,” McGraw said. “This is a big step toward getting more free access to technology into the community for folks who need it most.”

The program will provide the computer and Internet access until June 29, 2023. Participants will also receive free technology tutoring and access to computer basics training classes. The application deadline is June 30, and required in-person orientation sessions, where Chromebooks will be distributed, will take place throughout the summer at Do Space.

A maximum of two people per eligible household are able to apply. Selected participants will be contacted weekly. Each participant in the program must attend an orientation session, and the Chromebook and mobile hotspots will be distributed at the orientation.

Participants who meet all the requirements of the program are eligible to keep their Chromebook at the end of the program. Requirements include:

● Completing quarterly surveys

● Attending a minimum of six Do Space classes, either in person or online

● Respond to bi-monthly Do Space check-in emails

● Adhere to Do Space Code of Conduct

Mobile hotspot devices must be returned to Do Space at the end of the program.

Questions regarding the program can be sent to techpack@dospace.org, at 402-819-4022, or by visiting our website at dospace.org/techpack.

Head of Lincoln Literacy Council leaving

Clayton Naff, who has led the Lincoln Literacy Council as its executive director since 2006, recently announced plans to leave the role in late August.

The position is listed on the organization’s website at LincolnLiteracy.org. Interested persons may send resumes and cover letters to: searchcommittee@lincolnliteracy.org. Applications will be accepted until the end of June, with interviews to follow. Naff will remain in office until a new executive director is hired and a suitable transition can be arranged.

Meeting last week to discuss the qualities looked for in a new leader, staff and members of the Lincoln Literacy Board of Directors cited Naff’s kindness and creativity, with one staff member likening Naff’s management style to a quilter who has a plan in mind but who is ready to “listen to what the material is telling him.” Another employee, who started at Lincoln Literacy as a student, said he has a knack for seeing what people are capable of, regardless of their native language or place of origin.

Born in California and raised in Philadelphia, Naff tallied varied experiences as a university news editor, foreign correspondent and science journalist, before transitioning into nonprofit leadership and eventually heading Lincoln Literacy.

“And yet for all that, nothing compares with the immensely gratifying experience I’ve had leading this wonderful organization for the past 16 years,” he said.

CSM dance class helps with mental health

Katie Ondracek understands the struggles with mental health.

“I’ve been in the low, low with my own mental health. I was in in-patient rehab, and I found my way up,” she said.

That’s why the College of St. Mary occupational therapy doctoral student felt so strongly about hosting a summer dance camp to help children struggling with mental health challenges. One in five children shows signs and symptoms consistent with anxiety and depression. The program is part of her capstone project for her doctoral degree.

Her “Let’s Dance! Kids Camp for Mindful Moves” is running throughout the month of June at CSM.

“There’s a lot of evidence that shows dancing helps learning in the classroom, meeting new friends and self-esteem,” said Ondracek, who will graduate from CSM’s OT program in December. “There’s also a lot of research on positive mental health strategies.”

Ondracek also knows from experience how dance can influence your life. “I danced for 22 years, and I think that played a huge role in helping me find myself again and just having that self-confidence,” she said. “I feel like dancing just makes me feel like I can be myself. I’m free. It’s a big self-expression.”

Ondracek hopes the children will learn about their emotions and how to regulate them.

“Having kids able to be aware of how they’re feeling and change their thinking to a more positive thing,” she said.

Creighton professors earn $350,000 grant

A team led by Creighton University faculty has received a $350,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to digitize a collection of priceless artwork and documents chronicling a landmark 19th century expedition into the American interior.

The grant also allots funding for the development of K-12 curriculum tools that can incorporate the digitized paintings, journals, maps and essays into lesson plans to help further educate students on Native American culture and heritage.

Creighton College of Arts and Sciences faculty members Simon Appleford and Adam Sundberg — both associate professors of history and digital humanities — will spearhead the project. A third College of Arts and Sciences professor, Ann Mausbach, will lead the development of the curriculum. Creighton students will assist throughout the process.

“This project will expose students in a really explicit way to some of the methods that we have in the digital humanities,” Sundberg said. “It’s not just professional scholarship they’ll be doing. They’re going to be learning these practical skills and employing them on a potentially very impactful project.”

Creighton is partnering with members of the Omaha Tribe and Nebraska Indian Community College to ensure the project properly conveys cultural themes represented in the artwork.

The original collection represents the most complete archive of material from the expedition of German nobleman Maximilian von Wied and Swiss painter Karl Bodmer across North America between 1832 and 1834. In their travels, the pair encountered more than 20 Indigenous Nations.

Their work, titled “The Natural Face of North America: A Public Portal to the Maximilian-Bodmer Collection,” has been compiled as the result of a collaboration between Creighton, Omaha’s Joslyn Art Museum and the Nebraska Indian Community College. The Joslyn’s collection includes more than 1,000 objects from the expedition, including von Wied’s handwritten, three-volume journal and more than 400 original watercolors and drawings by Bodmer.

“A major component of this project is working with these communities that Maximilian and Bodmer encountered — the Omaha Tribe in northern Nebraska, the Mandan people and others,” Appleford said. “We want to work with them to make sure that what we’re doing — how we’re framing the project, how we’re talking about the project and contextualizing the expedition — reflects their perspectives.”

CARNE y ARENA arrives at Kaneko

Kaneko art gallery has welcomed the Academy Award-winning virtual reality experience CARNE y ARENA.

The exhibit, which highlights the harrowing journey of real refugees from Central America and Mexico to the United States, runs through Sept. 10.

CARNE y ARENA is the work of director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. The 20-minute solo experience is based on true accounts and blurs lines between subject and bystander as individuals walk in a vast space and thoroughly live a fragment of the refugee’s personal journeys. The experience won a special Oscar in 2017 for “recognition of visionary and powerful experience in storytelling.”

