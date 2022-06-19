Short Takes: Mustache challenge raises more than $1 million

At its annual Stache Bash, Mustaches for Kids Omaha announced a 30-day grand total of $1,004,683 raised for local Omaha children’s charities, the most money of any Mustaches for Kids chapter in the nation for the 11th straight year.

This brings M4K Omaha’s total raised to $5,758,338 over its 14-year history.

“A huge thank you to all of our supporters for joining us for the craziness and loads of fun during the entire month of May. It’s amazing to see hundreds of guys rally around the CSI cause and raising money while growing some incredible mustaches (and some not so much). This is the first time Mustaches for Kids Omaha has crossed the million-dollar mark and CSI is truly honored to have been a part of it.” Jaymes Sime, Child Saving Institute president and CEO.

Each May, M4K Omaha assembles a group of fun-loving men who want to help kids and look good doing it. The rules are simple: grow nothing but a mustache for 30 days and do whatever you can to collect donations for the chosen charity partners.

Growers who raise at least $1,000 are inducted into the highly exclusive Selleck Society. Growers meet for weekly checkpoints, compete in the Mustache Melee, and host their own events or perform their own stunts to raise money.

This year, the funds raised by M4K Omaha’s 240 growers went to support Kids Can Community Center and Child Saving Institute, while also gifting $100,000 to its “bonus charities,” Foster Love, Nebraska Red Dawgs and Imagine Inclusion.

The Stachey Awards were presented at the bash. The awards range from Nastiest Stache to Most Testosterone, but the most coveted award of the night went to M4K Omaha’s new Sweetest Stache, Jeff Hardy.

“Yeah, it’s funny and everything, but helping kids is really just a small thing. The real rewarding part is this huge trophy,” Hardy said.

The honor of Most Fundraisingest went to Brian Moore, for his total of $53,657 raised. Second-place finisher Cory Lesley won the the first Most Fundraisinger award for raising $53,117.

“Mustaches for Kids Omaha would like to thank our supporters for donating over $1 million and our growers for looking so incredibly sexy,” said Kris Covi, Mustaches for Kids Omaha board president.

Bellevue student honored

Bellevue University student Michelle Robertson has been selected to receive a 2022 G.I. Jobs Student Veteran Leadership Award.

The awards honor 33 student veterans who are making a positive difference at their school and in their communities.

“Michelle is truly a force to be reckoned with,” Bellevue University Military Veteran Services Center Manager Heather Carroll said. “Not only is she a veteran, she’s a mom of five boys, including a set of twins, and served as primary parent while her husband traveled for his work.”

Carroll said Robertson worked at the university’s military veteran services center throughout her time as a student, maintained a 3.71 GPA and assisted local veterans by scheduling appointments, providing tours and guiding them toward available DAV and nonprofit resources.”

Robertson received her Bachelor of Science in Management of Human Resources degree during Bellevue University’s spring commencement ceremony.

She said she was honored to receive the award.

“I absolutely loved working at the Military Veteran Services Center and being able to help veterans here at Bellevue University and in the community,” she said.

Robertson served as a weather forecaster for special operations groups worldwide in the U.S. Air Force. She transitioned out of the military in 2004.

Robertson’s recognition will be published in the August issue of G.I. Jobs magazine, a print and digital publication that serves transitioning service members, veterans and their families.

Businesses receive grants

As part of its Back2Business program, Fiserv has presented three local Black-owned businesses with $10,000 grants in recognition of the Juneteenth holiday.

Eligible small businesses may apply for a Back2Business grant to assist with payroll, rent or lease payments, technology or equipment purchases, or premise redesign. Merchants must have revenues of less than $1 million annually, be founded prior to Jan. 1, 2021, and have fewer than 11 total employees (including the owner). The next application cycle will open this summer. Applications will be accepted at aeoworks.org/fiserv.

“Small businesses are facing challenges such as rising costs, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, which are forcing many entrepreneurs to adapt to new ways of operating,” said Neil Wilcox, head of corporate social responsibility at Fiserv. “We want to help address these challenges by supporting small businesses in Omaha, Lincoln and throughout Nebraska, a state more than 5,000 Fiserv associates call home. We look forward to seeing the positive impact the Back2Business program and grants will have on local small businesses, and how the program can help fuel their future success.”

The grants were presented Friday at the Fiserv tent at the College Baseball World Series. The business owners who received grants:

Ashlei Spivey of Best Burger, a family-owned-and-operated fast casual dining service specializing in crafting burgers made from locally sourced, fresh ingredients,

Gladys Harrison of Big Mama’s Kitchen & Catering, a family-owned-and-operated restaurant and catering business specializing in soul food and traditional American cuisine,

Tim Collins of TC Lifestyle Fit, a small business specializing in coaching fitness sessions and programs helping clients transform their bodies and lifestyles.

Veggies, plants donated to Latino Center

The recent hail storm ruined many gardens in South Omaha.

Thanks to a donation from the Benson Plant Rescue, the Latino Center was able to distribute more than 20 flats of vegetable plants and flowers to local gardeners.

Vegetable plants included several varieties of tomatoes, hot peppers, sweet peppers, and a few other mixed vegetables plus several boxes of perennial day lilies.

The plants were provided by the Benson Plant Rescue in association with Crees Greenhouse in Harlan, Iowa, and were unloaded by student interns participating in the Siembra Salud program.

“Many families in our program are first-time gardeners. We were worried that their experience would be tarnished by the storm last week. Thanks to Benson Plant Rescue though, the families are able to see the camaraderie that gardening can bring to a community,” said Emily Nuss, family and community well-being manager.

Seniors get help with Medicare

Seniors in Sarpy and Douglas Counties have a resource at their disposal to help navigate Medicare.

The resource is in the form of free, unbiased workshops provided by the Volunteers Assisting Seniors organization.

The Sarpy County workshops will be held July 12, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Calvary Christian Church North Building, 10100 Cedar Island Drive in Bellevue.

The Douglas County workshops will be July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the New Cassel Retirement Center Auditorium, 900 N. 90th St.

The objectives of the workshop are to explain Medicare and to help seniors make informed decisions about their Medicare options. Presenters are certified Medicare counselors and do not sell insurance products.

“We guide people through the process and then hopefully they’ll seek out individual counseling so that we can design a plan specific to their particular needs,” said Mike Carsey, a certified Medicare counselor and board member with Volunteers Assisting Seniors.

Due to limited space, advanced registration is required to attend the Medicare workshops. Registration can be accomplished online at vas-nebraska.org or by calling 402-444-6617.

Volunteers Assisting Seniors’ target audience is seniors within two to three months of their 65th birthday or seniors who have worked after age 65 and have employer group health insurance that is ending due to retirement.

The Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska is also partnering with Nebraska SHIP to present a Medicare webinar on July 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Topics are:

When and how to apply

What is covered by Medicare

Differences between Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage

Other common Medicare questions

Resource Facilitator and Certified SHIP counselor Sheila Kennedy will share her knowledge and answer questions about Medicare.

Individuals interested in participating can register to attend at tinyurl.com/biane-medicare101webinar.

Nebraska SHIP is a member of the national SHIP network and a division of the Nebraska Department of Insurance.

Quilters raise money for Ukraine

A casual conversation over lunch at a Rotary Club in Lincoln turned into an international quilting project that raised $27,000 to help the people of Ukraine.

“I was talking with Dean Settle and Mailani Veney at our meeting back in March,” said Leslie Levy, executive director of the International Quilt Museum in Lincoln. “Russia had just invaded Ukraine and our club was talking about how we could help. Dean, a member of the Friends of the IQM, asked if we had any quilts from Ukraine that we could put on display.”

Later that day, Levy returned to the museum and talked with Dr. Marin Hanson, curator of international collections.

The answer was unfortunately no, the IQM does not have quilts from the Ukraine, but what followed was a quick idea of putting together a Quilt Challenge.

“As Marin and I talked, we thought that a quilt challenge focused on a Ukraine theme would be a great way to raise some money for Ukraine,” Levy said. Within a week, the IQM staff had prepared a web page, established a few rules, shared the idea with colleagues across the country and at Levy’s Rotary Club, and the Ukraine Quilt Challenge took off.”

The IQM and Rotary 14 shared details about the challenge on web sites and social media and eventually quilters in more than 20 states, including dozens from California, Washington and New York, began to design and make their quilts. There were even quilt blocks designed and prepared by participants in Japan, Australia and Europe.

Ultimately, 219 16-by-16-inch blocks were submitted to the IQM by the May 30 deadline.

“If you think of it,” Levy said, “designing, finding the materials and making a quilt block in just 60 days is incredible.”

There were quilt blocks depicting the Ukraine blue and yellow flag colors, of sunflowers, the country’s national flower, some touching on the violence of war and others on the healing of human interaction.

At the online auction June 8, 9 and 10 all 219 blocks went up for sale. Again the IQM and Rotary folks promoted the fund raising activity and as a result winning bids came in from 38 states. There were more than 315 people bidding on the blocks, placing more than 1,500 bids.

“I thought we’d be doing good to raise $5,000,” Levy said. “But as the hours ticked by during the auction, as people saw the incredible designs that were submitted, we eventually raised over $27,000.”

Once the blocks have been shipped to the auction bid winners, a check will be sent to the Rotary International Foundation for emergency relief in Ukraine.

Seventy of the Ukraine quilt blocks have been put on display at the IQM, located at 33rd and Holdredge Streets in Lincoln. They’ll be held there through July 1. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

