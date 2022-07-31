Short Takes: Native American students learn traditional ways of gardening

More than 20 Native American students from Lincoln Public Schools are spending Saturdays at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln learning about Native American farming beliefs and practices.

Launched by UNL’s Native American Coalition in fall 2021, the Food Sovereignty Program merges western science with traditional Native American teachings through education and practice.

Students meet with Native elders, Nebraska Extension, faculty from the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, master gardeners and others on Saturdays year-round to learn how to garden and feed their families while respecting the land from the Native American perspective.

Each session begins with breakfast and a traditional prayer.

Students work in a community garden with crops such as zucchini, strawberries, watermelon and the three sisters, which is a traditional Native pairing of corn, beans and squash. The crops were chosen by the students.

Along with sharing traditional worldviews, the program aims to increase food security for the students and their families and familiarize them with UNL’s East Campus, where most agricultural and horticultural programs are taught.

“What’s missing from western science classes is the Indigenous worldviews,” said Tribal Extension Educator Ted Hibbeler (Sicangu Lakota), who leads the program. “Our relationship with the earth and the plants is missing.”

Robert Perales, a Native American student advocate for Lincoln Public Schools, said the program is a good way for urban Native Americans who haven’t grown up on reservations or attended reservation schools to stay connected with their culture.

“It’s a really good way for them to see the traditions and keep those alive,” Perales said. “It’s something the kids really enjoy.”

One directory for used items

SHARE Omaha has launched a resource to help give used items a new purpose.

People purging possessions can now connect to local nonprofits who can put these items to good use.

At SHAREomaha.org/used there is a new directory of organizations that can accept items such as used car seats, loved books and pre-owned sports equipment. Givers no longer need to guess which nonprofits will accept specific used items with this continuously updated list sorted by item category.

SHARE Omaha hopes that gathering this information in a central location will make it easier for donors to identify where they can send their quality items to make a difference, rather than the landfill.

One organization represented is Partnership 4 Hope, which helps provide for the material needs of former foster youth through their donation center, Youth Mart. Young adults can utilize the free shopping center to set up their first home. The donation center offers things such as used furniture, household goods and baby items in good condition. Clean, ready-to-use items show respect to the young people Partnership 4 Hope serves, helping to launch lives of independence.

“Quality donated items truly help us meet our mission. Partnership 4 Hope is grateful for the community’s support through our donation center, Youth Mart, located on the campus of Omaha Home for Boys. It wouldn’t be possible without the community,” said Stephanie Niverson, Partnership 4 Hope board secretary.

At Heartland Hope Mission, families can access donated clothing and household items at no cost, as well as food and hygiene items. The pantry and clothing center has recently seen a 45% increase in Omaha families needing access to free resources. Used items such as kids’ clothing, work boots for men, t-shirts, and pots/pans are frequently requested.

Amanda DeVries, Heartland Hope Mission volunteer coordinator, said, “People struggling to make ends meet often do not have the resources available to purchase needed clothing and household items. When you donate quality used items, you help Heartland Hope Mission bridge the gap between homelessness and self-sufficiency by providing families with the basic necessities they need to get back on their feet.”

Go to SHAREomaha.org/used to find which local nonprofits can put used items you no longer need to good use in our community.

Youngsters ready for triathlon

The Ironhawk Juniors Triathlon Club has been back to a full season of swimming, biking and running and that means a full day of excitement today.

More than 100 girls, ages 8 to 14, will put together all the skills they learned this summer and complete a triathlon.

Ironhawk Juniors is about empowering girls through the sport of triathlon. For eight weeks, the Ironhawk Juniors learned the fundamentals of triathlon by swimming, biking and running on the campus of its partner, College of St. Mary.

Family and friends will be at the finish line to give the girls their medals. The girls made inspirational posters this summer to bond with their teammates.

Since its inception in 2018, 120 girls have learned how to swim, 115 how to safely ride a bike and more than 600 have crossed the finish line of a triathlon. There is no fee to participate.

“Because we have generous sponsors, we provide free gear and lessons to give the juniors the tools they need to succeed,” Erin Sullivan said. “Our juniors come from throughout the greater Omaha metro area and surrounding communities. The vision of Ironhawk Juniors is moving young people, changing lives. We teach the participants the values of honor self and others, teamwork, accomplish the impossible, be kind, and empowerment through triathlon.

If interested, contact Sullivan at 402-238-6920.

New Girl Scout board members

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska has elected five new members to its board of directors.

The board is composed of committed community leaders and professionals, who believe in and promote the Girl Scout mission. The new members:

Joyce Cooper, Omaha, director of diversity and inclusion at OPPD; Hannah Frey, Omaha, attorney at Baird Holm LLP; Rachel Hays, Columbus, director of sales and marketing at Behlen Manufacturing; Louise Pickens, Papillion, president at OBI Creative; and Larissa Johnson, Gretna, audit and assurance partner with Deloitte Consulting LLP.

CSI Guild to host fundraiser

The Child Saving Institute Guild will host its 15th annual PurseOnalities fundraising event on Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. at the Hilton Downtown Omaha. Funds raised during the event will positively impact children and families who have experienced abuse, neglect and trauma.

This year’s “Share Your Story” themed event features a silent auction of extraordinary purse packages and the opportunity to shop on-site from some of Omaha’s most popular boutiques, with a portion of their event proceeds being donated back to CSI.

The luncheon will feature inspirational speaker and author Genevieve Piturro. Piturro was a successful television marketing executive in New York City for 20 years when a little girl’s question changed the course of her life forever — and she jumped off the corporate ladder. She began delivering pajamas and books to children in shelters and in 2001 founded Pajama Program, a nonprofit which has been recognized nationwide for both its success and Genevieve’s story.

An international speaker, personal strategic coach and author, Piturro has made it her mission to inspire men and women across the globe to listen to their heart-voice connection in pursuing their passions to achieve success.

Event chairs are Jordan Peterson, Lyndsay Ruma, Sarah Dukich and Yolanda Delgado. Honorary chair is Nancy Edick.

Individual event tickets start at $80 and table sponsorships start at $1,500. For additional information or to purchase event tickets or sponsorships, please visit childsaving.org or contact Julie Oberlies, development coordinator, at joberlies@childsaving.org or 402-504-3634.

Open Mic Festival in the works

Pull Up and Vibe Open Mic Festival will be held at 3716 N. 24th St. on Aug. 6 from 3 to 10 p.m.

Keiria Marsha, local artist and curator, will be the host with support from Fabric Lab, North Omaha Trail, Icon One Recording Studios, Nebraska Arts Council, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Partners for Livable Omaha, and Omaha Mobile Stage.

Artists are given an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of other creatives and community members. Music and spoken word are the popular areas of interest, but all performers are welcome.

This event is presented on the Omaha Mobile Stage, a mobile, community venue for performing artists of all ages, and a teaching venue to train the next generation of creative workers.

The lineup features these artists: Dawaune @dawaune.one; Darren Renfrow @lucid_dreamer0126; AA Monet @aamonetpoetry; Semaj @xxl0stcausxx; TherealrapperKG @therealrapperkg; Ty Gordeaux @tydoesalot; Jus. B @jusbmusic; Syranda Leigh @syrandaleigh and Kaija and the experience @kaijajeanae.