Short Takes: Nelson Mandela exhibition at the Durham Museum will reveal unseen film, photos and artifacts

The global touring exhibition that takes visitors on a journey through the life of political leader Nelson Mandela will be at the Durham Museum from March 5 to July 3.

Presented in association with Round Room Live, the exhibition is an immersive and interactive experience that features previously unseen film, photos and the display of more than 150 historical artifacts and personal effects on loan from the Mandela family, museums and archives worldwide.

“Nelson Mandela: The Official Exhibition” is designed to educate, entertain and inspire using many personal belongings and objects never previously seen outside of South Africa.

Several events are planned around the exhibition. Go to durhammuseum.org for more information.

Main Street at Red Cloud

The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street — in cooperation with Humanities Nebraska — is showing “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” at the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud, Nebraska.

The exhibition examines the evolving landscape of rural America and will be on view through March 31 at the Red Cloud Opera House Gallery.

The vast majority of the United States landscape remains rural with only 3.5% of the landmass considered urban. However since 1900, the percentage of Americans living in rural areas dropped from 60% to 17%. The exhibition looks at that remarkable societal change and how rural Americans responded.

The exhibit moves to McCook and Chadron from Red Cloud: specifics and dates can be found at humanitiesnebraska.org/programs/museum-on-main-street/crossroads/.

With the support and guidance of state humanities councils, host towns will develop complementary exhibits, host public programs and facilitate educational initiatives to raise people’s understanding about their own history, the joys and challenges of living rural, how change has impacted their community, and prompt discussion of goals for the future.

“‘Crossroads’ allows us to reflect on Red Cloud’s history, present and future, and we are excited to explore what the future may hold for our community,” said Tracy Tucker, Education Director and Archivist at the NWCC. “We want to convene conversations about what makes our community unique and have developed local exhibitions and public programs to complement the Smithsonian exhibition.”

The exhibit is free of charge. For more information, go to willacather.org.

Job-readiness program started

A new job-readiness program, the CB Tech Career Acceleration Program, will launch in Council Bluffs in 2022.

It will help underemployed individuals living below the poverty line develop career skills to land lucrative jobs in the area’s growing technology sector. There will be a focus on members of its Latino community.

The AIM Institute, in partnership with the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, Centro Latino of Iowa and Iowa Western Community College, has secured a $50,000 grant from Google to support the program, which is designed to promote greater diversity, equity and inclusion in the local tech industry.

According to the latest available U.S. Census Bureau data, the poverty rate in Council Bluffs is 12.8% with an average per capita income of $27,051 – more than $7,000 below the U.S. average ($34,103). After completion of the new CB Tech Career Acceleration program, participants will emerge with qualifications needed for job placement as front-end web developers, a career with an average entry-level salary of more than $55,000, according to ZipRecruiter.

For information, go to councilbluffsiowa.com/cb-career-acceleration.

Changes on Goodwill Board

Goodwill Omaha has announced changes to its board of trustees for 2022.

Doug Anderson, chief operating officer, Harvest Development Omaha, at Percipio Partners, is now the chair. He joined Goodwill’s board in 2019.

“I have worked closely with him the past couple months, and he’s a strong advocate for Goodwill and a great supporter of our employment programs,” said Tobi Mathouser, president and CEO at Goodwill Omaha.

In December, Mark Stokes, a longtime trustee of Goodwill Omaha, departed the board after nine years. Stokes was the board chair in 2017, during which he provided consistent leadership and stability in the restructuring of the organization and efforts to reinforce the agency’s foundation.

Goodwill Omaha honored Stokes at its Celebrate Good Gala in November. Jim Rich, Goodwill Omaha’s board chair in 2020 and 2021, also was honored. He remains on the board in the role of chair emeritus and is now a member of Goodwill Omaha’s investment committee.

The board recently welcomed two new trustees: last fall, Aaron Johnson, a partner at Baird Holm LLP, and, in January, Juan Padilla, community development manager at Canopy South, a nonprofit helping to revitalize neighborhoods in South Omaha.

Tuition reset at Brownell Talbot

Brownell Talbot College Preparatory School has announced that beginning with the 2022-2023 school year, its high school tuition will be reset at $15,000, down from $22,560 this year.

By resetting tuition at a price competitive to other Omaha private school options, BT is removing the primary barrier to enrollment, enabling more Omaha families to give their children a rigorous, globally minded education, the school said in a release.

This is the first time in the school’s 158-year history that tuition has been dramatically reduced.

“All of the high-quality elements that distinguish a BT education — faculty at the top of their field; outstanding, globally focused academics; superior college placements; and robust athletics, activities, and arts programs — will remain as strong as they’ve been in the past,” Head of School Kristi N. Gibbs said. “BT will continue to enroll academically minded students who have enthusiasm for and motivation toward maximizing their educational opportunities.

The only thing that is changing is a tuition model that no longer works for BT’s Upper School.”

Brownell Talbot Upper School is the top ranked high school in Nebraska, as determined by Niche.com. In 2022, it was chosen as the best private high school in Nebraska for the second year in a row. It also ranked first for best high school for STEM and first place best private K-12 school in Nebraska.

Early childhood panel chosen

The Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska has chosen 26 early childhood professionals from across the state for the inaugural Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Leadership Cadre.

The cadre will nurture and refine members’ ideas for elevating Nebraska’s early childhood workforce and implement small pilot projects in the communities where they live.

“I am excited to begin meeting with these outstanding educators and begin our work together,” said Cama Charlet, manager of early childhood workforce initiatives at the Institute. “These 26 members bring such diversity to the cadre, coming from every corner of the state and representing different settings and levels of experience.”

Charlet said the cadre drew interest from 270 early childhood professionals.

Members selected for the inaugural cadre include Alexa Apa, Lincoln; Shannon Burks, Grand Island; Ashli Carlock, Omaha; Tara Craig, Chadron; Jessica Dutton, Scottsbluff; Amy Dworin, Omaha; Jeannie Farwell, Chambers; Justin Fearing, Lincoln; Jaime Frey, Dawson; Penny Gerking, Auburn; Amber Holz, Ashland; Dodi Imler, Elkhorn; Susan Johnson, Falls City; Candace Kastrup, Lincoln; Chelsea Larkins, Lincoln; Martina Lucius, Scottsbluff; Molly Parsons, David City; Brandy Price, Pierce; Shawna Rischling, Alliance; Shauna Roberts, Fremont; Carime Ruvalcaba, Grand Island; Kelsey Schnoor, Battle Creek; Abbey Sualy, Omaha; Kristine Van Hoosen, Wood River; Amy Vinton, Kearney; Linda Walters, Omaha.

Dreamweaver connects seniors

Dreamweaver Foundation, a Nebraska-based nonprofit, announced an expanded partnership with GrandPad, bringing its Connecting Hope program to meet the needs of seniors across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Providing isolated and lonely seniors with a GrandPad tablet has resulted in hundreds of strengthened and meaningful ties to family, friends and caregivers through this senior-friendly technology.

“One of our GrandPad recipients contacted us recently to share her heartfelt gratitude for our help during one of the most difficult times of her life. She couldn’t imagine going through COVID-19, her husband’s illness and recent passing without her GrandPad from Dreamweaver Foundation. She didn’t feel so alone and could be in touch with her family. This is exactly why we work to provide GrandPad tablets to seniors in need,” said Cheri Mastny, executive director of Dreamweaver Foundation.

Since Dreamweaver Foundation announced the initial partnership with GrandPad it has donated 200 GrandPad tablets to older adults in 25 states.

Those who would like to nominate a senior to receive a GrandPad, or to make a monetary donation to help fund the Dreamweaver Foundation Connecting Hope mission, can learn more at dreamweaver.org.

New board members for CSI

Child Saving Institute has welcomed seven new individuals to its board of directors. The organization seeks to include a diverse board bringing expertise from different professional and personal backgrounds.

New board members are Rhonda Heineman (Heineman Financial Services), Kermit Engh (Fashion Cleaners), Jeremiah Gudding (Arbor Bank), Rex Earl (Farm Credit Services of America), Nick Patrick (BigID), Laura Contreras (Omaha Community Foundation) and Ashley Dieckman (Creighton School of Law).

Dieckman is the CSI Guild Board president and will represent the CSI Guild Board on the Board of Directors in 2022.

Girl Scouts Fundraiser

After two years of virtual events, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska’s signature fundraiser is returning to an in-person celebration on March 19. artVenture, presented by the Kimmel Foundation, celebrates creativity, art and collaboration during a silent auction and reception.

The innovative arts education program matches groups of Girl Scouts with professional artists in a collaborative setting. Through 18 years of artVenture, thousands of Nebraska girls found their creative voice, expressed themselves and discovered new interests.

Working together in a variety of mediums, girls and professional artists create original works of art that are sold in a silent auction. Professional artists also submit their own works of art into the auction, creating an even more spectacular, high-quality art event. Proceeds support life-changing Girl Scout programming in the state.

artVenture, for guests 21 and older, will take place at the Embassy Suites Omaha–Downtown/Old Market, 555 S. 10th St. The silent auction is hosted online so Girl Scout supporters across the state can bid on works of art.

The main event is from 7-10 p.m., with a VIP Preview Party from 6-7 p.m. For the health and safety of those attending in person, guests should be fully vaccinated.

Find event details and registration information at bit.ly/artVenture2022. A gallery featuring the artwork will be available soon.

Charles Drew Town Hall

Join Charles Drew Health Center Inc. is celebrating Black History Month with a virtual town hall “Building Black Up: Healthcare Mistrust Past, Present and Working Towards the Future” on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

The event will discuss the adversities that have impacted health care delivery and medical mistrust, past, present (during the COVID-19 pandemic) and into the future for African Americans.

In addition, education on the services and efforts of CDHC will be provided, and an opportunity to, as a community, engage in conversation addressing how we can begin to restore the relationship among the Black community in Omaha and the local health care system.

Preregistration is required at hopin.com/events/2022-cdhc-town-hall.

Protein given to Food Bank

A unique partnership with United Rentals and Omaha Steaks meant a truckload of protein for Food Bank for the Heartland.

To thank their employees for their hard work last year, United Rentals provided each of its employees a cooler of Omaha Steaks packed with a variety of proteins.

United Rentals gave their employees the option to donate their Omaha Steaks package to a local charity and 140 employees decided to donate their gifts of protein to Food Bank for the Heartland.

When Omaha Steaks, a Nebraska-based, 105-year-old family-owned company, learned about United Rentals’ employees donating their holiday meal to charity, Omaha Steaks decided to match that donation, bringing the total to 280 protein packages.

Omaha Steaks delivered a truckload containing more than 5,000 servings of protein to Food Bank for the Heartland that include an assortment of steaks, chicken, pork, all-beef franks, seafood, sides and desserts.

“At Omaha Steaks, serving others is at the very core of who we are, from serving our customers to serving our communities,” said Todd Simon, fifth-generation family owner of Omaha Steaks.

New CUES leader

The CUES School System, comprised of Sacred Heart, All Saints and Holy Name grade schools, has named Terri Bush as its chief academic officer.

Bush has served the CUES School System since 2018 as principal and assistant principal. Her background includes regional administration for public school districts as well as teaching early childhood and special education.

“I am excited to have Terri’s skills, expertise, and big heart take the lead in our school system. She is already familiar with our mission and the challenges that our students and families face. She is prepared to continue the good work that has preceded her in creating a nationally recognized school system for urban students and to raise the bar of academic achievement along with improved social and emotional well-being,” said the Rev. Dave Korth, president of the CUES School System.

