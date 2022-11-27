Short takes: Nonprofits holding Giving Tuesday breakfast at Joslyn Castle

Four local nonprofits are welcoming the community to an open house on the Joslyn Castle campus from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

One Omaha, Refugee Women Rising, Joslyn Castle & Gardens, and Eat N’ Talk Africa are collaborating on this unique Giving Tuesday event.

Community members can stop by the castle grounds at 3902 Davenport St. on their morning commute for a free international breakfast and coffee or tea. Recent graduates of the Eat N’ Talk Africa culinary training program will prepare cuisine from Sudan, West Africa, Ukraine, Venezuela and Syria.

Folks in a rush can grab a cup of joe on the go at a drive-thru coffee and breakfast station. Follow signage at Davenport and 39th Streets for that option.

Docents will be on-hand inside Joslyn Castle to provide tours and answer questions about the historic location. Representatives from all four nonprofit organizations are volunteering to serve visitors throughout the morning.

Donations to each organization can be made at joslyncastle.com or by following the QR code on the breakfast bag the morning of the event.

Magazine holding photo contest

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept submissions for the 2022 Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest through Jan. 1, 2023.

With miles of winding rivers, wide-open vistas and wildlife from border to border, Nebraska is a photographer’s paradise.

Each year, Nebraskaland Magazine celebrates the state’s beauty and recognizes the outstanding work of photographers across Nebraska during this annual photo contest.

Photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to submit photos in four categories:

Wildlife: wild mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, arthropods

Scenic: in which landmarks, scenery or inanimate objects are prominent

Recreation: people enjoying the outdoors through hunting, fishing, hiking, backpacking, skiing or other outdoor activities

Flora: wildflowers, foliage, fruiting bodies or other parts of plants

All photos must be taken in Nebraska. Submissions will be judged by Nebraskaland staff, and winning photos will be published in the March 2023 issue of Nebraskaland Magazine. First-, second-, and third-place prizes will be awarded in all categories, and a Best in Show prize also will be awarded.

Photos may be submitted only via Instagram. To submit, use the hashtag #nebraskaland2022. Make sure your account is public so judges may view your photo.

Complete contest rules may be found at magazine.outdoornebraska.gov/photocontest.

Christmas piano concert planned

Omaha ophthalmologist Dr. William Schlichtemeier will hold a Christmas piano concert on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Chapel at Christ Community Church in Old Mill.

The concert is free of charge.

“The virus, with shelter at home, sequester in place, gave me a lot of piano time,” he said. “These are a variety of fabulous arrangements I’ve acquired over the years that are just too good to leave in the piano bench unheard. Come start the season with some wonderful piano music of Christmas.”

Heartland gala in February

The Heartland Family Service “Carnival of Love” Gala is back in town.

February 18 will be a night of fun with a purpose as participation helps individuals and families in the community benefit daily from services provided by Heartland Family Service.

The event is hosted by the Heartland Family Service Friends Guild and includes dinner, hors d’oeuvres, games, silent and live auctions and much more.

Individual tickets are $175 or seating for 10 is $1,500.

The event will be held at the Embassy Suites La Vista Conference Center at 12520 Westport Parkway in La Vista from 6 to 10 p.m.

CSM will hold Christmas concert

College of St. Mary will host its annual Christmas concert, Lessons and Carols, at 7 p.m. Friday in the Our Lady of Mercy Chapel. The event features Dr. Christopher Krampe and the CSM Singers.

Lessons and Carols is a beloved Christmas tradition that began in England during the late 19th century. It has since gained worldwide popularity for its entertaining, beautiful depiction of the Christmas story.

Scripture readings that tell the story of the promise of the Messiah and the birth of Jesus are interspersed with Christmas carols, hymns and choir music.

“Lessons and Carols provides us with a chance to step out of the hectic pace of the holidays and relax within tradition and beauty,” Krampe said. “It’s a great start to the Advent and Christmas seasons.”