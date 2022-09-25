Short Takes: Omaha Chess Club finds a home at last

John Hartmann is thrilled that the Jack Spence Chess Club has a home again.

Started in 2013 for more competitive players, the group has had to move around to different locations as they became available and then was sidelined by the pandemic.

They’re now playing on Wednesday nights at West Hills Church, 3015 S. 82nd Streets.

At the club’s first meeting in five years, as Hartmann finished instructions, he told everyone that it was good to see them all. Several were newcomers.

“They all clapped,” he said. “It was a really good feeling to have a little bit of community back again.”

Competitors, which have averaged 10 to 15 in number, play US Chess rated games. The club holds sanctioned tournaments only, which can range from one night to five weeks for the championship. There is a small entry fee so prizes can be offered.

“It’s an outlet for more serious players and people who are looking to test their skills,” Hartmann said.

Players range from high school to older adults. Hartmann, who is 46, has a Class A ranking.

Hartmann said there are several clubs in the area that aren’t so formal. They can be found at Nebraskachess.com.

Hartmann is editor of Chess Life Magazine, which he said isn’t a bad gig for a chess lover.

“The tough part is that I no longer have a hobby,” he said.

Gross Catholic student earns Hispanic award

Gross Catholic’s Jazlyn Rodriquez has earned the National Hispanic Recognition Award from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

The National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications, and connects students with universities across the country and stand out during the admissions process.

“We’re thrilled that Jazlyn has earned this recognition. We are very proud of all her achievements in the classroom and on College Board assessments,” principal Paulette Neuhalfen said. “These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”

Girl Scouts honor volunteers

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is the largest girl-serving organization in the state with about 13,700 members. It’s no wonder it takes more than 2,500 committed volunteers to mentor, guide and develop each Girl Scout’s leadership potential.

A Volunteer Awards Ceremony was held at Camp Catron in Nebraska City to celebrate the meaningful and inspirational dedication the volunteers put into Girl Scouts. The annual ceremony recognizes volunteers for their achievements and contributions to Girl Scouting.

The Omaha Metro recipients and the awards they received:

Helpful Adult Award: Rob Whalen, Bellevue.

Volunteer of Excellence Award: Kelli BenSalah, Tina Caillier, Sara Christensen, Liliana Delgado, Beth Nilson, Serena Rumfelt, Omaha; Christine Roberts, Fort Calhoun; Sarah Rogers, Leslie Groff, Stephanie Waldbauer, Bellevue; Angela Wilwerding, Papillion

Years of Volunteer Service: Terra Beethe, Gretna; Shannon Peterson, Morgan Wise, Omaha, five years. Beth Nislon, Omaha, 10 years.

Award honors work with mothers

CyncHealth, Collective Medical and Innsena won a Department of Health and Human Services’ Racial Equity in Postpartum Care Challenge, including federal funding of $40,000, for their innovative postpartum care.

The award recognizes the collaborative work to improve postpartum care for Black, African American, American Indian and Alaska Native parents with high-risk conditions who participate in Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program by significantly reducing maternal morbidity and mortality. Initial work has begun in Omaha and is expected to expand statewide as part of a second phase.

CyncHealth is the designated health information exchange for Nebraska and Iowa servicing over 6 million people. Collective Medical is a PointClickCare company and Innsena is a healthcare and health IT strategic consulting agency.

The maternal health program supports healthy outcomes throughout pregnancy and postpartum journey by helping healthcare teams identify at-risk mothers and infants to enable improved and informed care coordination before, during and after delivery. By utilizing critical system, clinical and community strategies that address gaps in caring for Black, African American and American Indian and Alaska Native care, outcomes and conditions that are typically associated with lacking health services and support are prevented.

Nebraska, which ranks 19th nationwide in maternal morbidity, faces significant racial disparity in maternal morbidity and mortality. In Douglas County, Black infant mortality rate is 14.5 in every 1,000 births, which is more than double the rate of White and Hispanic infant mortality.

“This program places the person first by connecting the health providers with timely and accurate information for the right care at the right time, which is one important way to reduce the inequity in infant and maternal morbidity for Black or African American and American Indians/Alaska Native women and infants,” said Mandira Singh of PointClickCare.

VNA will be doing flu shots

As a part of Visiting Nurse Association’s long-term commitment to community wellness, it will again provide drive-thru flu immunization clinics at its headquarters, no appointment necessary.

All proceeds from the annual flu shot clinics are reinvested into VNA’s community care services. In 2021, VNA supported 2,026 community care patients through shelter nursing, childbirth education and community events.

Last year, VNA immunized over 10,500 people against the flu, meeting the increasing demand for easily accessible flu vaccines.

They’ll be offered from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, Oct. 3, Oct. 14 and Nov. 2 at 12565 West Center Road.

There is a fee involved and a form must be filled out before arrival. Go to vnatoday.org.

The last clinic will be indoors. Cost is covered by some insurance providers.