Short Takes: Omaha Girl Scout is awarded national honor

Spirit of Nebraska Girl Scout Cali D’Agosto is a recipient of the Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award Scholarship for her Gold Award project, The Pad Project.

The Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award Scholarship recognizes the outstanding achievement of and provides financial support to one Gold Award Girl Scout per council. Only 111 scholarships are awarded annually.

The Gold Award is the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, available to Girl Scouts in high school who create sustainable change on a community or world issue.

Gold Award Girl Scouts address problems and implement solutions to drive change.

Inspired by an article about girls in other countries who miss up to a week of school each month due to the lack of products for their menstrual cycle, D’Agosto decided to act. Her Gold Award project, The Pad Project, consisted of a pattern for reusable pads and fleece liners for various flows. With help from other Girl Scout troops and her grandmother’s quilting group, 200 sets of reusable pads were created.

“Some of the girls being affected by this are my sister’s age. It really hit close to home,” D’Agosto said. “I always knew I wanted to do a Gold Award project since joining Girl Scouts in kindergarten. I also knew I wanted it to center around female empowerment because it’s close to my heart.”

A local church in Omaha helped D’Agosto to send the kits off to Kenya.

D’Agosto, an Omaha Marian graduate, is now a freshman majoring in secondary education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Orchestra to perform at Bellevue

The Golden Music Orchestra, a 15-member variety band from Durango, Mexico, will play a free concert Monday at Bellevue University.

The public can enjoy a photo display and light appetizers from 11 a.m. to noon, and the concert will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in the Hitchcock Humanities Center Criss Auditorium, 1040 Bruin Blvd. in Bellevue.

According to Socorro Carrera, global relationship specialist for the university, the event kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month and precedes the official El Grito celebration of Mexican Independence.

“We hope the public will join us for a lively celebration of our diverse community,” Carrera said. She added that Consul of Mexico Maria Guadalupe Sánchez Salazar and Bellevue University President Dr. Mary Hawkins will deliver brief comments prior to the concert.

Golden Music will make several other appearances in Nebraska and Iowa, including the official El Grito celebration at the Consulate of Mexico in Omaha.

In another event at Bellevue University, Javier Fernandez, president and chief executive officer for OPPD, will be the featured speaker at a Hispanic Heritage luncheon on Sept. 29.

The luncheon will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and take place in the John B. Muller Administrative Services Building at 812 Bruin Blvd. Tickets are $25 for the general public and $10 with a student ID. Registration can be completed online. Luncheon entertainment will be provided by the Hispanic Art Center.

Gina Ponce, director of Latino outreach at the university, said the event is an ideal way to cap off National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. in the United States.

“The community and conversation at this luncheon give us the opportunity to recognize the significant contributions that Hispanic Americans have made to our country’s history, culture and achievements,” she said.

Official El Grito celebration

The community’s official El Grito celebration and ceremony, will take place at the Consulate of Mexico, on Thursday, Sept. 15, starting at 6 p.m. The Consulate of Mexico is located at 7444 Farnam St. in Omaha.

Mexican families and members of the general public are encouraged to attend. This is the first time the public has been invited to attend the official El Grito ceremony on the Consulate grounds.

“El Grito is the Mexican cry for independence,” explained Consul of Mexico Maria Guadalupe Sánchez Salazar. “It marks the start of the Mexican revolution that eventually freed Mexico from Spanish rule in 1810.”

Sánchez Salazar said the Consulate’s celebration and ceremony will feature entertainment including fireworks, music by the Golden Music Orchestra, dance performances and more. The Mexican flag will be presented by riders on traditional Charro horses. Food trucks will sell refreshments.

Theater to highlight Hispanic Americans

As part of its commitment to celebrating diversity, Marcus Theatres has announced it will feature blockbuster and family films in Spanish or in English with Spanish subtitles for Hispanic Heritage Month.

The movies at Marcus Majestic Cinema of Omaha, at 143rd and West Maple Road, will run from Sept. 16 to Oct. 13 with a $5 per person admission.

The schedule:

Sept. 16-22: “Jurassic World: Dominion”

Sept 23-29: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Sept. 30-Oct. 6: “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

Oct. 7-13: “Encanto”