Omaha Steaks has made a nearly $400,000 food donation to Food Bank for the Heartland.

The donation includes a variety of proteins such as steaks, poultry, pork and seafood, as well as gourmet sides and desserts, totaling more than 14,000 pounds.

Food Bank officials say the donation could not come at a better time for Heartland families.

“We will serve nearly 1.8 million individuals this fiscal year — the most the Food Bank has ever served. As the demand for food assistance continues to rise, donations — such as this one — are critical to helping Heartland neighbors access the nutritious food they deserve,” said Brian Barks, president and CEO at Food Bank for the Heartland.

Proteins are especially desirable right now. Food banks typically receive nonperishable, shelf-stable foods, leaving out a crucial part of a balanced diet–protein. Unfortunately, because of the high cost and availability, proteins and other foods aren’t donated as frequently.

Omaha Steaks remains unwavering in its commitment to providing quality protein and food to people facing hunger.

“At Omaha Steaks, we understand there’s a growing need for quality proteins in the fight against food insecurity,” said Todd Simon, fifth-generation family owner. “With rising costs at the grocery store, a lot of families are struggling to make ends meet, and we feel it’s more important than ever to lend a helping hand. We are committed to providing high-quality food to families in need.”

The donated food will be processed in the Food Bank’s Protein Repack Room, a USDA-certified space that allows the nonprofit to break down bulk protein products into family-friendly servings.

Food Bank for the Heartland is one of six food banks across Feeding America’s network of 200 food banks, to offer such a facility. Over the next several weeks, the food will be distributed to hundreds of Network Partners who work directly with the Food Bank, including pantries, emergency shelters, and other nonprofit organizations.

“We are beyond grateful to Omaha Steaks for their commitment to the fight against hunger. This incredible donation will make a significant impact on families facing hunger across Nebraska and western Iowa,” Barks said.

Fort Atkinson to open revamped visitor center

Celebrate Fort Atkinson State Historical Park’s revamped visitor center with a living history weekend June 3 and 4 at the park in Fort Calhoun.

The park will host a ribbon cutting and rededication of the center, which features new museum displays, cultural interpretations and an updated theater space, at 10:30 a.m. June 3. At 1 p.m., guest speaker Steve Tomayo will talk about the Native American history at the fort.

Reenactors will offer living history activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. They will portray fur traders, coopers, blacksmiths, carpenters, tinsmiths, weavers and other period trades. At noon both days, they will fire a cannon.

Refreshments, including lemonade and cookies, will be offered Saturday while supplies last.

A vehicle park entry permit is required and may be purchased at the park, statewide Nebraska Game and Parks offices or in advance online at outdoornebraska.gov.

Fort Atkinson is one of the earliest U.S. military posts west of the Missouri River. It was established in 1820 on recommendation of the Lewis and Clark Expedition and, at its peak, held nearly one quarter of the standing U.S. Army or about 1,200 soldiers. The fort was important to the early fur trade, river traffic and Native American relations.

Volleyball event to raise money for cancer research

The second annual Taylor Lech Memorial Sand Volleyball tournament will be held in Gretna from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 10 to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

The event will be held at the Water’s Edge Church, 19600 Harrison St. Email taylorlechfoundation@gmail.com for more information.

Taylor Lech died of pediatric cancer in 2021.

“It's hard to put into words what she went through, but it is my hope that sharing her story will bring awareness to pediatric cancer and help other children and their families," mom Janet Lech said.

Tobacco Action Coalition plans Hansom cleanup

The Metro Omaha Tobacco Action Coalition, in partnership with the City of Omaha’s Parks and Recreation Department, is hosting a clean-up event at Hanscom Park on Wednesday to recognize World No Tobacco Day.

The annual event highlights the dangers of tobacco use and the business practices of tobacco companies.

Cigarette butts and discarded vaping devices are among the most common items littered in city parks, and they release dangerous chemicals into the ground and water that are harmful to people, plants and wildlife.

MOTAC supports a citywide tobacco-free policy to protect the public health and keep tobacco out of parks.

The event, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., will be based out of the park’s pavilion, Attendees are asked to bring a hat, sunscreen and comfortable clothes. Cleaning tools and light refreshments will be provided.

SteamPunk Tea Party set for June 10

Omaha’s House of Afros, Capes and Curls is holdings its second annual Juneteenth SteamPunk Tea Party June 10 at North Omaha Music & Arts on North 24th Street.

The all-ages event immerses visitors in the “retro futuristic” science fiction genre SteamPunk and celebrates Black Victorian-era inventors, entrepreneurs and activists. Tickets are $10 for K-12 students and $25 for general admission, with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit host organization.

Multiple Black artists are contributing to the SteamPunk Tea Party. Photo set designers include textile, fiber and quilt artist Celeste Butler and New York fiber artist Austance Caroline. Artist/painter Anthony Deon Brown will paint live during the event. Professional photographers will include California-based Lend Frison and New York-based Conrad Clifton, both native Omahans.

The Dark Horse String Quartet, a local, Black-led group, and Anderson Pride, a local AfroPunk band, will entertain attendees.

“The first Juneteenth SteamPunk Tea Party was such a success that the community voted to do it again this year,” said Jade Rogers, founder and chief innovation officer for The House of Afros, Capes and Curls. “It was a joyful celebration of vibrant but often-overlooked Black history and Black success stories, and the outfits were spectacular. I’m looking forward to the costumes everyone chooses this year.”

For more information on the organization or to register for the SteamPunk Tea Party, visit afroscapescurls.com or its Facebook event page.