Short Takes: Omaha's Durham Museum is looking for its next Christmas tree

The Durham Museum is searching for the official tree for its annual Christmas at Union Station celebration.

Every year, the Durham receives submissions from Omaha-area residents requesting their evergreen tree be selected as the official tree for Christmas at Union Station. Residents wishing to donate an evergreen tree are encouraged to contact the Durham at 402-444-5071, before Aug. 12.

Criteria needed for a tree to be selected the official tree for Christmas at Union Station:

Over 40 feet tall

Have a single, straight trunk

Have a uniform shape and no bare spots

Be in a location where it can be safely removed

This year’s tree will be harvested on Nov. 14 by Union Pacific and then decorated by David M. Mangelsen’s in preparation of the Christmas at Union Station festivities. Christmas at Union Station is presented by First National Bank.

Girl Scout outing for adultsFor more than 100 years, Girl Scouts has been offering camps, cookies and programs for young girls.

This summer, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska brings you glamping — luxurious camping for women, 21 and older, of all backgrounds and interests.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 6 and 7 at Camp Catron in Nebraska City. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, treating yourself to a massage or ziplining through the oaks, you’re helping raise critical funds to keep camp affordable for all Girl Scouts.

Registration includes overnight accommodations, catered meals and a plethora of activities, including Eugene’s Adventure Course, hiking, archery, yoga, hayrack rides, games and more. There also will be massage therapy, tarot and crystals, sugar scrubs and a charcuterie workshop.

To learn more, contact Demi Kulper at 402-779-8205 or visit glampnebraska.com.

Nutcracker auditions in the works

Registration is now open to audition for a role in the American Midwest Ballet’s “The Nutracker.”

Auditions are scheduled for Aug. 6 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs. Pre-registration is required.

Roles are available for fully vaccinated dancers ages 9 and above and singers ages 11 and above.

To preregister, go to amballet.org/community-engagement/youth-auditions.

Diaper Bank celebrates milestone

Nebraska Diaper Bank celebrated its two-millionth diaper distributed on Wednesday.

Diapers are a basic necessity; as essential to a baby’s well-being as clothing and shelter. Yet, 1 in 3 families in Nebraska struggle to afford enough clean diapers.

Nebraska Diaper Bank (originally The Life House) was started in 2014 as a neighborhood food and diaper pantry, but they quickly realized that the need for diaper assistance was not being met by any other local organizations.

“Many people aren’t aware that diapers are not covered by any government safety-net programs. We found that we had a unique opportunity to help under-served families in the community,” executive director Tegan Reed said.

The organization partners with 12 agencies in the Greater Omaha area, and they also serve Thurston and Madison Counties in Nebraska. They have plans to expand services to Buffalo and Scotts Bluff Counties by the end of 2022.

Nebraska Diaper Bank celebrated their one-millionth diaper in March of 2021, meaning that they distributed another one million diapers in just 1 year and 4 months.

For more details or to donate, go to nebraskadiaperbank.org.

Program will kickstart construction career

Google will support the Associated Builders and Contractors Nebraska and South Dakota Chapter by contributing $150,000 to support pre-apprenticeship training.

ABC and its partners plan to launch a 10-week training and employment program in both Lincoln and Omaha that will focus on unemployed or under-employed workers, students in their senior year of high school and recent graduates looking to enter the construction field.

The Construction 101 Certification Program will include engagement from local construction leaders through classroom presentations, job shadow experiences, and career fairs.

The program will include transportation to a training center, childcare and meals, and the partnership will cover the costs of tuition and books. Participants will get a $300 stipend upon completion of the program, as well as networking opportunities and access to entry-level positions.

For information, call 1-402-477-4451 or email education@abcnebraska.org.