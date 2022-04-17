Short takes: Omaha's Gizmo Gang is heading to world robotics festival

The Gizmo Gang 4-H robotics team won the FIRST Lego League state championship and the Robot Performance Award recently at Raising Nebraska in Grand Island.

The team advances to the FIRST Championship World Festival Wednesday through Saturday in Houston, where the four youngsters will compete against 100 teams from around the world.

“We are really on cloud nine. We wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for our amazing coaches, a lot of effort, teamwork, and trial and error,” team member Aaron Thernes said.

His brother, Henry, said the event is going to be nerve-racking because of the level of competition. “We are going to do our best and have fun,” he said.

The team’s innovative project also earned the Global Innovation Award nomination. The team has been invited to participate in a separate event for the opportunity to compete in a 20-team global competition later this summer.

Aaron Thernes and Liam Cronican are Westside Middle School eighth-graders. Henry Thernes is at Rockbrook Elementary and Grace Warta from King Science and Technology Middle School.

Gizmo Gang participated at the Nebraska State Championship with 40 teams from around the state. The team qualified for state competition through the Henderson Regional Qualifier in February. There the team received the second-place champion award and the Global Innovation Nominee award. Gizmo Gang also took third place in the robot game.

Both Warta and Cronican said it’s an incredible honor and there’s no better way to end their season together.

FIRST Lego League is an international robotics program that encourages youth in the exploration of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) in a sporty atmosphere. Teams research a problem and build Lego based autonomous robots to complete tasks on a thematic playing surface. This year’s problem was to improve the transportation of cargo.

The Gizmo Gang chose to reduce the number of trucks on the road, which reduces carbon dioxide emissions and improves safety, by delivering laundry detergent to stores in bulk storage totes. They built a working prototype dispenser that pumps the detergent from the tote to refillable jugs the consumer brings to the store.

African violet show and sale planned

An African Violet and Gesneriad show and sale will be held at the Bennington Public Library conference room on Saturday.

Scott Evans of the Nebraska Extension will speak at the event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is free to the public.

“It’s kind of like a dog show but for plants,” Evans said.

He will speak about basic African violet care and some of a violet’s cousins at 2 p.m. The club’s email is oavgsclub@gmail.com.

VNA celebrates 125 years of service

The Visiting Nurse Association invites the community to celebrate its 125 years of service in the area from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on April 28 at Joslyn Castle.

VNA president and CEO Jamie Summerfelt will talk about the impact VNA has been making in the Omaha and Council Bluffs area. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served.

“Our nurses went into peoples’ homes and into the streets of Omaha to provide healthcare for those who couldn’t afford it on their own,” Summerfelt said. “Progressively, VNA has partnered with local agencies and donors to extend that care. Because of community partnerships and generosity, we continue to provide amazing care to those who are marginalized.”

Guests will take a journey through the history of VNA with a progressive photo exhibit. Docents will provide tours of the castle and grounds. The Joslyns were one of VNA’s first supporters and had a longstanding relationship with the agency.

Tickets, which cost $125 for two, may be purchased online at vnatoday.org/125years/tickets.

Interactive classes for seniors

The Nebraska State Unit on Aging, serving Nebraskans aged 60 and over, and GetSetUp.io, a virtual social learning platform designed specifically for older adults, have partnered to help bridge the digital divide and combat social isolation for residents of Nebraska. The partnership provides live interactive classes by older adults, for older adults from the comfort of their own homes.

“We are excited to offer access to these classes to Nebraskans,” said Cynthia Brammeier, the administrator for the State Unit on Aging. “There is a growing need for digital literacy. Once people are comfortable with their device, the learning opportunities are limitless.”

As broadband internet access expands across the state, the need for older adults to learn using digital devices is becoming critical for healthy aging. The Nebraska State Unit on Aging is sponsoring these online training opportunities for adults age 60 and older to learn in a safe environment how to effectively use their smartphones, laptops or tablets to reach out to family and friends more easily, meet with their doctors over telehealth, learn a new skill, socialize and more.

Two live interactive starter classes are recommended, including “Getting Comfortable with Your Device — A Cell Phone, Tablet or Laptop” and “New Member Orientation,” which helps users find and sign up for other classes on the GetSetUp website. After completion, Nebraska residents can take classes on a multitude of topics over the next year.

Older adults in Nebraska can access services by visiting getsetup.io/partner/nebraska.

Vincent de Paul’s choice pantry will re-open in May

The St. Vincent de Paul choice pantry will re-open May 10.

While the drive-thru model has been successful at preventing the spread of COVID, the choice model enables participants to select the food they need most, reducing food waste and providing people agency and dignity in their pantry experience.

Chairs and rugs are needed for the waiting area. If you’d like to make a donation, go to svdpomaha.com.

St. Vincent is also looking for volunteers to help in its garden.

Garden shifts are usually two to three hours with groups of three people and happen on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Leavenworth pantry garden. Email Gillian at pantry@svdpomaha.com.

If you prefer to grow vegetables at home and donate your excess produce, you may do so through the Giving Gardens program. Sign up at svdpomaha.com/pantry—pantry-garden.

CASA volunteers needed

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and CASA for Douglas County is raising awareness of the need for more members of the community to become CASA volunteers and help end child abuse and neglect.

Court Appointed Special Advocates are people from all walks of life who are recruited and trained to advocate for children in foster care and provide a consistent, reliable adult presence for them during a difficult time in their life.

“Our volunteers’ first priority is to ensure children’s voices are heard and they are placed in safe, permanent home, as quickly as possible,” said Kimberly Thomas, executive director of CASA for Douglas County. “Foster care is the last resort for our children and a temporary solution to the problems at hand. Children need long-term support networks that make reunification a possibility and help break the cycle for the next generation.”

CASA volunteers are assigned to one child or sibling group to advocate for their best interest in court, in school and in other settings.

Locally, CASA for Douglas County served 503 children in the foster care system in the Douglas County in 2021, which means there are still more than 1,000 children who need someone to advocate for them.

For more information on CASA, visit casaomaha.org or call 402-932-5683. If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer, contact recruitment coordinator Jordan Fletcher at jfletcher@casaomaha.org or 402-932-5683, ext. 117.

Children’s book illustrators at Cathedral

The Cathedral Arts Project is holding an exhibit, “Illustrators of Children’s Books,” from May 1 to June 5 at the Sunderland Gallery on the campus.

Show hours are Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. An opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. May 1. First Friday receptions will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 6 and June 3.

Authors and illustrators at the show include Lisa Pelto, Rebecca Gomez, Jeramie King, Ted Koozer, Cherri Yost, Lisa Smith, Tom Kerr, Maureen Beat and Paula Wallace.

CSI celebrates 130 yearsFor 130 years, Child Saving Institute has been dedicated to the prevention, intervention and healing of child abuse, neglect and trauma. Over the years, as the needs of the Omaha community have changed, so have CSI’s programs and services.

What was once known as the leading agency providing infant adoption services, today CSI provides an array of services, all aligned to bring hope and healing to children, teens and families. While child-focused, CSI provides a multi-generational approach, assisting entire family units to achieve the best outcomes possible.

Amidst the prolonged pandemic, CSI kept its doors open, providing services to more than 2,500 children and their families last year amongst its 15 programs. Each CSI program or service area is geared to aid a local need. One growing area of interest for many families being the accessibility and availability of early childhood education.

“At CSI, we believe all children deserve equal opportunities, and we continue to strive to provide high-quality early childhood education to as many local children and families as possible,” said Jaymes Sime, president and CEO.

It doesn’t stop with early childhood education, however. CSI also provides foster care services, an emergency shelter for teens needing a temporary place to live, triage center services in partnership with Project Harmony, and comprehensive mental health services, including child and adolescent therapy and medication management services for children, teens and young adults.

Most recently, CSI added its family empowerment program in collaboration with the Women’s Center for Advancement to assist parents and caregivers and their children who are survivors of domestic violence in the Omaha area.

The family empowerment program offers a research-based model to help enhance life after domestic violence for survivors. Parents and caregivers attend adult group classes while children and youth engage in fun, interactive activities proven to address, process and heal trauma. Together, families grow as a cohesive family unit and develop skills to find stability.

24-hour event to hand out diapers

On Friday at noon, The Life House will kick off its “Wrap Around the Clock” event to announce its rebranding.

Along with a name change, its mission will focus 100% on diaper needs.

Wrap Around the Clock is a 24-hour volunteer event, starting at noon Friday and ending at noon Saturday.

Over the course of 12 shifts, 180 volunteers will prepare diapers to go out to families in need.

“We anticipate wrapping over 150,000 diapers during the 24-hour event, which will serve approximately 2,500 babies,” said development director Anna Lehotyak.

Learn more at thelifehouseomaha.org.

